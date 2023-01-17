(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 10.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. If you’re wondering whether copper futures are a good investment, it’s important to remember that you’re taking a risk when you invest. You may have to accept a large loss on your investment, but if you can diversify your portfolio, you’ll be better protected against massive losses.

2 DAYS AGO