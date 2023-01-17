Read full article on original website
Carnival Stock Bullish Momentum With A 29% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $8.09 to $10.50 at 11:53 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 0.35% to $15,623.96, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. Carnival’s...
EUR/GBP Bearish Momentum: 0.95% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 0.95% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:07 EST on Thursday, 19 January, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.87. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.631% up from its 52-week low and 5.284% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
Niu Technologies Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.09% Jump Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies rising 11.09% to $5.21 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Niu Technologies’s...
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,695.65. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 32.67% up from its 52-week low and 6.17% down from its 52-week high.
HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,802.23. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 49.36% up from its 52-week low and 12.97% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE FANG Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.69% for the last session’s close. At 12:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,814.60. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.08% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,670.61 and 0.64% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,783.76.
Equus Total Return And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Equus Total Return (EQS), Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.34% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,049.24. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 64565961, 82.08% below its average volume of...
CBOE Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.27% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 20 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.85. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.59% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.17 and 8.57% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.71.
Merck And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Clorox Company (CLX), Darden Restaurants (DRI), FutureFuel Corp. (FF) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Platinum Futures Bearish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,042.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17500, 99.99% below its average volume of 12083078972.17. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
FuelCell Energy Stock Went Up By Over 25% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped by a staggering 25.86% in 10 sessions from $2.63 at 2023-01-05, to $3.31 at 14:13 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Friday, 20 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,730.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1358, 99.99% below its average volume of 5308859406.56. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF), Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ), Southside Bancshares (SBSI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) 14.13% 2023-01-13 21:07:23. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) 4.37% 2023-01-05 03:46:17. Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 3.78%...
NYSE FANG Slides By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,788.82. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.14% up from its 52-week low and 0.17% down from its 52-week high.
Copper Futures Jumps By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 10.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. If you’re wondering whether copper futures are a good investment, it’s important to remember that you’re taking a risk when you invest. You may have to accept a large loss on your investment, but if you can diversify your portfolio, you’ll be better protected against massive losses.
Niu Technologies Stock Over 10% Up So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 10.66% to $5.19 at 13:29 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust, Nordic American Tankers Limited, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ), Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), Matthews International Corporation (MATW) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) 10.98% 2023-01-07 01:09:11. Nordic American Tankers...
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities And Income Fund, Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK), Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX), John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK) 12.44% 2023-01-12 03:13:08.
Wayfair And InterCloud Systems On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Wayfair, SVB Financial Group, and Coinbase. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Wayfair (W) 46.87...
