GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.97% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.97% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.688% up from its 52-week low and 6.236% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.78. Usd/cnh snaps four-day uptrend around 6.7700 despite PBOC inaction. Elsewhere, hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments and fears of fresh geopolitical tensions emanating from China...
EUR/CHF Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.11% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:07 EST on Friday, 20 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.907% up from its 52-week low and 5.89% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
Palladium Futures Bearish By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:54 EST on Friday, 20 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,730.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 158, 99.99% below its average volume of 5349571512.93. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.34% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,049.24. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 64565961, 82.08% below its average volume of...
Rumble Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.74% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) jumping 9.74% to $9.86 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 2.66% to $11,140.43. Rumble’s last close was $8.98, 51.51% below its 52-week high of $18.52. About Rumble. Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform...
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,695.65. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 32.67% up from its 52-week low and 6.17% down from its 52-week high.
HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,802.23. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 49.36% up from its 52-week low and 12.97% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE FANG Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.69% for the last session’s close. At 12:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,814.60. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.08% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,670.61 and 0.64% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,783.76.
Equus Total Return And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Equus Total Return (EQS), Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
NYSE FANG Slides By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,788.82. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.14% up from its 52-week low and 0.17% down from its 52-week high.
Copper Futures Jumps By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 9.82% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Copper (HG) is $4.24. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 15443, 99.99% below its average volume of 14921180446.02. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Merck And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Clorox Company (CLX), Darden Restaurants (DRI), FutureFuel Corp. (FF) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Kosmos Energy Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) jumped by a staggering 27.88% in 21 sessions from $6.17 to $7.89 at 15:53 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.9% to $15,709.14, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Plug Power Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose by a staggering 20.93% in 10 sessions from $12.66 at 2023-01-05, to $15.31 at 19:27 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.96% to $10,852.27, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Coinbase Stock 11.35% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coinbase rising 11.35% to $55.03 on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Coinbase’s...
Platinum Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.4% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:53 EST on Friday, 20 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,041.70. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 2843, 99.99% below its average volume of 11576602836.29. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Activist investor Elliott Management takes stake in Salesforce -WSJ
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has made a multi-billion dollar investment in cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc (CRM.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Cocoa Futures Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 4.6% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Cocoa (CC) is $2,533.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 6511, 99.95% below its average volume of 16119496.94. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) slid 9.05% to $1.06 at 13:28 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
