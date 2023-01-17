Read full article on original website
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Andrew Wiggins was a little too interested in vice president Kamala Harris during the Golden State Warriors visit to the White House.
The Golden State Warriors made their trip to the White House
Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green thinks his teammate Steph Curry could run for President one day.
The Golden State Warriors visited President Joe Biden on Tuesday. The Warriors were at the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship after turning down two similar events with then-President Donald Trump. Before the event with Biden, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and players Klay Thompson and Moses Moody...
Draymond Green recently revealed why he believes the Golden State Warriors stand above all other big threes in NBA history
The Golden State Warriors have recalled Ryan Rollins before Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The series between the Warriors and Cavaliers was so lopsided in those two years that all the attention was directed on who would win the Finals MVP between KD and Steph.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry shared some great perspective
Steph Curry is on the injury report for Friday's game.
The reigning Finals MVP has the most popular threads in the league.
Brooklyn Nets (28-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-23, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn takes on the Golden State Warriors after Kyrie Irving scored 48 points in the Nets' 117-106 win against the Utah Jazz. The Warriors are 17-5 in home games. Golden...
It appears reinforcements are on the way for the Warriors. Warriors coach Steve Kerr outlined when forwards Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are expected to return to the court after watching them take part in scrimmages before Golden State's flight to Boston. "We had a 3-on-3 with some of the...
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins were given Friday off after playing heavy minutes on Thurday night.
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have both been ruled out for Friday's game.
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry makes claims that he would like to play for USA Basketball in the 2024 Summer Olympics.
