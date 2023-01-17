ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Joe Biden sends Steve Kerr clear message on gun control

The Golden State Warriors visited President Joe Biden on Tuesday. The Warriors were at the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship after turning down two similar events with then-President Donald Trump. Before the event with Biden, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and players Klay Thompson and Moses Moody...
Brooklyn visits Golden State following Irving's 48-point game

Brooklyn Nets (28-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-23, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn takes on the Golden State Warriors after Kyrie Irving scored 48 points in the Nets' 117-106 win against the Utah Jazz. The Warriors are 17-5 in home games. Golden...
Kerr believes Dubs return imminent for Kuminga, JaMychal

It appears reinforcements are on the way for the Warriors. Warriors coach Steve Kerr outlined when forwards Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are expected to return to the court after watching them take part in scrimmages before Golden State's flight to Boston. "We had a 3-on-3 with some of the...
