Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.34% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,049.24. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 64565961, 82.08% below its average volume of...
via.news
FuelCell Energy Stock Went Up By Over 25% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped by a staggering 25.86% in 10 sessions from $2.63 at 2023-01-05, to $3.31 at 14:13 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.78. Usd/cnh snaps four-day uptrend around 6.7700 despite PBOC inaction. Elsewhere, hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments and fears of fresh geopolitical tensions emanating from China...
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
via.news
Copper Futures Went Up By Over 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 11.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Saturday, 21 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58148, 99.99% below its average volume of 15467655744.63. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Nikkei 225 Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 3.98% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 22 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,849.00. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.78% up from its 52-week low and 8.12% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Platinum Futures Bearish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Saturday, 21 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,051.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17500, 99.99% below its average volume of 12083078972.17. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
SmileDirectClub Stock Went Down By Over 23% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 23.35% in 10 sessions from $0.7 at 2023-01-13, to $0.54 at 19:25 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.66% to $11,140.43, following the last session’s upward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
via.news
EUR/CHF Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.11% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:07 EST on Friday, 20 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.907% up from its 52-week low and 5.89% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum: 0.91% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.91% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Sunday, 22 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. The EUR/CHF currency pair is a pair of the European Union’s single currency and the Swiss franc. This combination has been a popular pairing throughout history. However, there are a variety of factors that can cause the pair to move.
Insiders Buying Applied Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks
The Dow Jones closed higher, snapping a three-session losing streak on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a...
UK offers £600m to support steel industry’s green transition
The companies running Britain’s four remaining steel blastfurnaces have been offered £600m in government support to invest in lower-emissions technology. The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is expected to confirm the help of £300m each for British Steel and Tata Steel in an announcement as soon as this week, although the timing will depend on them accepting the offers. The BBC first reported the government offer to both companies.
via.news
NYSE FANG Slides By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,788.82. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.14% up from its 52-week low and 0.17% down from its 52-week high.
Lithia Eyes Ferrari Dealer Jardine Motors For £300M: Report
Lithia Motors Inc LAD is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire U.K.-based counterpart Jardine Motors for £300 million. If completed, Jardine Motors will be sold by its parent Jardine Matheson Holdings, a Hong Kong-based conglomerate, reported Sky News. The acquisition will expand Lithia's foothold in the U.K., including access...
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Over 10% Up So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 10.66% to $5.19 at 13:29 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
SVB Financial Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.78% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SVB Financial Group (SIVB) rising 13.78% to $284.49 on Friday while NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43. SVB Financial Group’s last close was $250.04, 64.53% below its 52-week high of $704.99. About SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group is a multi-faceted...
via.news
Middlesex Water Company And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Middlesex Water Company (MSEX), Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or...
via.news
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust, Nordic American Tankers Limited, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ), Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), Matthews International Corporation (MATW) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) 10.98% 2023-01-07 01:09:11. Nordic American Tankers...
via.news
Coinbase Stock 11.35% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coinbase rising 11.35% to $55.03 on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Coinbase’s...
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.09% Jump Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies rising 11.09% to $5.21 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Niu Technologies’s...
Comments / 0