Lawsuit Over Sparta Mega -Warehouse Appealed

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The fight is not over. Anand Dash and Neill Clark have filed an appeal of the dismissal of their litigation against Sparta Township Planning and Zoning Boards and Diamond Chip Realty, though Sparta’s new deputy mayor position, Clark announced he was in the process of having his name removed from the suit because of his election to township council.

On December 28, 2022 the appeal was filed with the Appellate Division in Trenton after having received notice of dismissal on December 2, 2022.

The initial suit was filed on July 28, 2022 after being denied a chance to have a full hearing at the zoning board on an interpretation of Diamond Chip Realty’s application for an 880,000 square foot warehouse, [recently amended to 700,000+ square foot facility].

Dash has disputed the application is not for a warehouse but actually for a trucking terminal or other conditional use from the first planning board hearing meeting.

Dash and Clark had continued to argue with the planning board that the use was not permitted. The planning board attorney Tom Collins told them the place to argue “use” was at the zoning board.

When they got on the agenda at the zoning board they were given five minutes to speak and then were told the place for the use question to be determined was the planning board.

“Jurisdiction was to remain with the planning board and the [zoning board] would not review the underlying factual testimony to interpret whether the proposed use was a warehouse or a trucking terminal,” the zoning board’s resolution decision read.

Dash and Clark argued those findings were “arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable.”

In their lawsuit, Dash and Clark point to the precedent set in DePetro v Tp of Wayne Planning Board in establishing the “limited powers of a planning board, which ‘do not include resolution of a challenge to the interpretation of an ordinance.’”

Diamond Chip Realty’s position, in part, was that it was premature to have the zoning board step in with an interpretation, prior to concluding their hearings at the planning board.

Planning board attorney Tom Collins looked at “DePetro” in a different light, focusing on the subject of the initial suit having to do with the applicant’s use, rather than the establishment of the zoning board as the body tasked with interpreting the use of an application.

In November Diamond Chip Realty and Tom Collins on behalf of the planning and zoning board filed a motion to dismiss.

On December 2, 2022 Hon. Stuart A Minkowitz upheld their request, dismissing the complaint.

The appellate court need not afford deference to Minkowitz's rulings as to questions of law as such rulings are reviewed under a "de novo" standard.

Other articles on the topic:

Sparta Township Council Approves Emergency Funding for Unanticipated Litigation

Sparta Township Planning Board's Subcommittee Presents Draft 'Warehouse' Ordinance

Sparta Residents Invited to be Part of Planning Board Subcommittee to Review Ordinances

Sparta Township Planning and Zoning Boards Sued Over 880,000 Square Foot 'Warehouse'

Sparta Planning Board Tells 'Mega-Warehouse' Developer to Start Over

Following the Facts About Sparta's 'Mega Warehouse'

Sparta Township Council Refuses Member, Public's Request to Rescind Ordinance that Led to 880,000 Square Foot 'Warehouse' Application

Sparta's Environmental Commission Requests Township Council Hire Environmental Experts for 'Warehouse' Application

Developer Questioned About Influencing Ordinance Change at Sparta Planning Board

Sparta Zoning Board Declines to Hear Community's Question About 880,000 Square Foot Project

Sparta's Professionals Worked with Warehouse Developer for Months Before Application

Questions for Sparta Zoning Board About Application Challenging 880,000 Square Foot Warehouse Project

Sparta Township Council Meeting Dominated by Warehouse Talk - Again

An Interview with Proposed Sparta Warehouse Developers

Local Attorneys File with Sparta Zoning Board in Opposition to Warehouse Project

Sparta Planning Board Holds First Hearing on 880,000 Square Foot Warehouse

Sparta Residents Raise Concerns About 880,000 Square Foot Warehouse in Advance of Planning Board Meeting

Sparta Township Could Get 880,000 Square Foot Warehouse Complex







