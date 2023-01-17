Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?Ted RiversNew York City, NY
Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography to Be Written by Same Author Who Co-Written The A-Team.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Math Hoffa "My Expert Opinion" #1 Hip Hop Podcast In New York Co-Hosted by Sean Bigga, Mecca, & YKTV Located in Harlem.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older
New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Mielle Organics Founder Responds To TikTok Controversy Over White Women Using Rosemary Hair Oil
Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez responded to a growing controversy on TikTok about white users of her products.
The 16 Best Shampoos for Gray Hair to Keep It Cool, Smooth and Shiny
Whether you're newly gray with a few wiry patches or you have a head full of silver strands, we found the 16 best shampoos for gray hair.
These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!
A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Peppermint Oil Is The Best Oil For Hair Growth, According To Hair Stylists
Hair loss is a frustrating but unfortunately common concern for women over 40. There are many factors that go into causing hair loss, such as genetics or medical conditions. From special shampoos to oil treatments, there are plenty of ways to try to ...
Women's Health
Can Castor Oil Really Make Your Hair Grow? Experts Explain
Castor oil has long been praised in the beauty community for its ability to add extra shine and hydration to locks, though plenty of others have also claimed that the oil can be used to remedy hair thinning and significantly promote faster growth. Meet Our Experts: Gregorio Ruggeri, trichologist and...
Why Women Over 50 Who Skip Moisturizer Reportedly ‘See A Difference In Weeks’
Beautiful skin doesn’t begin and end in your twenties or thirties. With a solid skincare routine and a few thoughtful products, there’s absolutely no reason why your complexion can’t emit a super-healthy glow at any age. But here’s the thing: you can skip certain products here and there (toner, I’m looking at you), but there’s one must-have product that you should never throw to the curb: moisturizer. This is why women over 50 who skip moisturizer reportedly see a difference in weeks.
In Style
A Hand Model Turned Me Onto the Only Cream He Trusts to Keep His Hands Photoshoot-Ready
My only exposure to or knowledge of hand models comes from the Seinfeld episode where George Costanza is discovered as a hand model thanks to his “smooth, creamy, delicate, yet masculine” hands, as Kramer says. I knew that hand models were among us, but only recently interacted with...
The 15 Best Deep Conditioners for Natural Hair, According to Reviewers and Experts
If you’re looking for deep conditioners for natural hair, we found the 15 best options for keeping your locks defined and healthy.
Say Goodbye to Dryness and Hello to Smooth, Radiant Skin With The Best Exfoliating Gloves For 2023
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Body exfoliating is an important step in self-care, and what better way to smooth your skin than with the best pair of exfoliating gloves? Exfoliating removes dead cells from the outer layer of your skin. It helps unclog pores, brighten skin, and helps products like lotion and self tanner penetrate the skin. A great pair of exfoliating gloves makes it easy to buff off these dead skin cells, revealing a smoother and more radiant beneath. They are also beneficial for treating ingrown hairs...
Okay, Wait: Can I Put Body Lotion on My Face? A Dermatologist Weighs In
Your forehead feels tight and the skin on your cheeks is flaking... but your favorite face cream is sitting on a counter miles away, and the bottle of Jergen's on your in-law's bathroom counter has never looked more appealing. You think to yourself, "Can I use body lotion on my face?" Although it sounds like a no-go, depending on your skin type and the body lotion at hand, the answer is often "yes."
Are UV Nail Lamps Safe For Skin?
A recent study has raised concerns about the safety of UV nail lamps. If you get gel manicures regularly, you might have considered if they can damage the skin. Two experts break down what you need to know and what you can do to protect yourself. A big question surrounding...
Argan Oil for Hair: Hair Experts on the Benefits and Uses
Your softest hair yet is well within reach.
Are polishes, acrylics and powders bad for my fingernails? Do I need a breather between manicures?
People are increasingly opting for regular manicures – with vibrant layers of polish, gel, acrylic or powder. Australians spend more than $22 billion a year on beauty treatments. And it’s not slowing down – the beauty and personal care market is expected to grow at around 2–5% in the next year. Manicure popularity (velvet nails are among the latest looks) could be down to fashion, social media influencers or our desire for small luxuries. But should we hold off from treatments, and give our nails a break every now and then? ...
Should Your Skin Care Resolutions Include a $500 LED Face Mask?
How far would you go in the pursuit of impossibly radiant skin? For skin care fanatics of a certain order, the journey increasingly involves direction from an LED face mask, a once-niche device associated with woo-woo aesthetician offices and the type of eerily poreless influencers native to Calabasas. But in recent years, a handful of options designed for at-home use have made the technology more accessible than ever, none generating more excitement than Dr. Dennis Gross’ DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro.
The best beard oils, according to experts
A beard can be the highlight of your everyday look. Whether it's a cropped goatee à la Robert Downey Jr. in “Iron Man” or a long, wizened mane like Dumbledore from “Harry Potter,” a beard can totally transform any look. Beards aren’t too hard to take care of, but a few tips and tricks can go a long way in keeping them healthy and stylish. Folks sporting a beard of any length can benefit from a quality beard trimmer, but that is not the only part of a healthy beard care routine — washing, combing and trimming are also vital. But what about beard hydration? Or beard softness? Enter, beard oil.
dcnewsnow.com
Best hair perm kit
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A hair perm, short for permanent, is one of the easiest ways to change the look of your hair and keep it changed. While the perms’ peak popularity has passed, they’re still applied regularly all over the world to add body and curls to naturally straight hair. And home perm kits mean you don’t even need to spend several hours in a salon to get one.
Attention: Bearded Men, Scotch Porter Is Running a Flash Sale — Up to 60% Off
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Attention: to all of our bearded men who revel in a little self-care, your access has been granted to select items on sale at Scotch Porter. Yes, that’s right. The black-owned brand is running a flash sale for a limited time, offering up to 60% off on some of their best-selling men’s grooming products. But we insist you better hurry; you have until January 23rd to grab something and swipe that card. The flash sale is marking down both single items and bundles, including...
dcnewsnow.com
Best conditioner for bleached hair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People with naturally blond hair are rare, so it’s common for people to bleach and dye their hair to achieve a lighter shade than their natural color. Unfortunately, bleached hair is prone to damage and dryness, so it needs extra care.
