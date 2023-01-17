Read full article on original website
NYC celebrates Lunar New Year with Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival
NEW YORK - The mass shooting in California that killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio was at the top of people's minds in Chinatown on Sunday, where hundreds of Asian-Americans gathered at Roosevelt Park for the Lunar New Year Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival. While many attendees had...
NYC marks 1 year since deaths of NYPD Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera
NEW YORK - Saturday marked the first anniversary of the death of two NYPD detectives in an ambush in Harlem. Detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were gunned down on January 21, 2022, after responding to a domestic violence call. Saturday morning, loved ones and officials attended a memorial mass...
Bronx bodega owners chaining up merchandise to deter thieves
NEW YORK - Bodega owners in the Bronx say shoplifting and theft have gotten so bad that they are being forced to literally chain up merchandise to stop those who enter their stores to steal. Members of the United Bodega Association gathered at a press conference on Sunday to demand...
NYC to prohibit restaurants from providing plastic silverware on takeout
NEW YORK - Hold the fork…. New York City lawmakers have voted to prohibit restaurants, third-party food delivery services, and courier services from providing eating utensils, napkins, condiment packets, and extra food and beverage containers to customers with their take-out and delivery orders unless specifically requested. The so-called Skip the...
Dolphins spotted in Bronx River
NEW YORK - In a surprising sign of the environmental improvement to New York City's waterways, a pair of dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River this week. Dolphins typically are not seen within city limits, especially in the river next to Starlight Park. But a video reposted on Twitter...
15-year-old girl allegedly attacked 2 Long Island nail salon workers
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old girl is accused of attacking two Long Island nail salon workers after an argument prompted her to not pay for a manicure, police said. According to police, the teen was getting a manicure Saturday around 4:45 p.m. inside S&D Nail Salon, located at 581 Uniondale Ave, when an argument ensued and the girl left without paying.
Teen dead, 5 injured in Brooklyn apartment fire
NEW YORK - A fire tore through an apartment building in Brooklyn on Sunday, killing a young teenager and injuring several other tenants. Firefighters responded to a residential fire call at around 10:30 a.m. on Snyder Avenue in East Flatbush and were able to extinguish the fire, which was on the building's 5th floor.
Elderly woman found dead with hands, feet tied in NYC apartment
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department says a 74-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment with her hands and feet tied. Police responded to a 911 call Wednesday around 9:55 p.m. inside 126 W. 83 St., apartment #3K, on the Upper West Side. According to police,...
Man dies after being pushed onto subway tracks on Upper West Side
NEW YORK - A man has died after he was shoved onto the subway tracks on the Upper West Side on Friday. According to authorities, the suspect, 28-year-old Andre Boyce, got into an argument with the 34-year-old victim at around 2 a.m., before pushing the victim onto the tracks. The...
Man, 19, fatally shot outside Queens nightclub; woman also injured
NEW YORK - A shooting outside a nightclub early Saturday morning in Elmhurst left a 19-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old woman injured, the New York City Police Department said. The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. outside Amadeus Nightclub, located at 79-51 Albion Ave. According to police, a dispute...
Lithium-ion battery sparked Queens house fire that left 1 dead: FDNY
NEW YORK - A man was killed, and three other people were injured after a house fire sparked by a lithium-ion battery in Queens late Friday night. According to the FDNY, at around 11 p.m., a fire was reported at a three-story home on 89th Street in East Elmhurst. Firefighters...
15-year-old dies after being shot in the head in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head in the Bronx has died. According to the NYPD, Josue Lopez-Ortega and another teen were near the front entrance of the Police Athletic League's South Bronx Center at around 9 p.m. on Thursday night when a man wearing all black approached them and opened fire.
