New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income
Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You’ll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won’t earn the typical person more than some extra spending money at best — selling stock photos, building an app, writing an e-book, creating an online course, etc.
VDE, MPC, OXY, PSX: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) where we have detected an approximate $275.3 million dollar outflow -- that's a 3.1% decrease week over week (from 71,218,886 to 68,993,898). Among the largest underlying components of VDE, in trading today Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) is up about 1.2%, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) is up about 1.1%, and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) is up by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VDE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VDE, versus its 200 day moving average:
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.60. This compares to loss of $2 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed the most recent trading day at $94.36, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the an aerospace...
Pzena Investment Management Llc Ups Stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)
Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,969,236 shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC). This represents 9.68% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 1,407,675 shares and 6.92% of the company, an...
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Krispy Kreme, West Pharmaceutical Services and Lakeland Financial
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/24/23, Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), and Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Krispy Kreme Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 2/8/23, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 2/1/23, and Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 2/6/23. As a percentage of DNUT's recent stock price of $11.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Krispy Kreme Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when DNUT shares open for trading on 1/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for WST to open 0.07% lower in price and for LKFN to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.
Zacks.com featured highlights include Corteva, Axcelis Technologies, W.W. Grainger, Tradeweb Markets and VICI Properties
Chicago, IL – January 19, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Corteva CTVA, Axcelis Technologies ACLS, W.W. Grainger GWW, Tradeweb Markets TW and VICI Properties VICI. 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now for Remarkable Earnings Growth. Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a...
Agilent Technologies (A) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Agilent Technologies (A) closed at $155.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +2% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the scientific...
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $33.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed at $14.72, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Mondelez (MDLZ) closed at $64.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the maker...
American Tower (AMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Tower (AMT) closed at $221.41, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $224.30, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Is Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Emerson Electric (EMR) closed the most recent trading day at $87.35, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of...
