For local enthusiasts of the sport, the lack of pickleball courts in Washington has been a pretty big “dill.”. “Over the last year or so, we’ve have several groups coming to the park board meetings to request that we add more pickleball courts, particularly on the west side of town,” said Washington Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker. Under a joint proposal from the Washington Town & Country Fair board and the Parks & Recreation Department that was presented during the Washington City Council meeting on Tuesday, four new courts will soon be constructed at the Town & Country Fairgrounds.

WASHINGTON, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO