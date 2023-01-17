Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Boys Basketball — Pacific at Washington
Washington earned a home nonconference win Wednesday, Jan. 18, defeating Pacific, 61-54. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Cardinal Ritter halts Knights in AAA showdown
Cardinal Ritter pulled away in the second half Tuesday night to prevail in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association showdown at St. Francis Borgia, winning 58-51. “The number of turnovers really hurt us,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Missed free throws also hurt quite a bit. Their rebounding was strong. Cardinal Ritter is a very good team. Give them a lot of credit. However, this is a game we felt we could have won.”
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays roll to GAC Central victory over Wentzville Liberty
It was a pair of happy birthdays for the Washington basketball Lady Jays Tuesday. Washington (8-5, 3-2) cruised to a 45-19 victory against visiting Wentzville Liberty (3-14, 0-4) in GAC Central play with contributions from two birthday girls, senior forward Emma Briggs and junior guard Elizabeth Reed.
Washington Missourian
Lady Knights swim past Incarnate Word
Winning eight event titles, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights rolled past Incarnate Word Academy at Florissant’s James J. Eagan Center, 116-50. “I was pleased with the girls this meet,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said.
Washington Missourian
St. Dominic holds on to beat Lady Knights
Gravity was not St. Francis Borgia’s friend Tuesday night. Borgia had a final shot for a potential win at St. Dominic in Archdiocesan Athletic Association girls basketball action, but it didn’t drop through the basket and the host Lady Crusaders prevailed, 32-30.
Washington Missourian
Lady Bulldogs sweep opposition at De Soto quad
No opponent was able to pick up points against St. Clair’s Lady Bulldogs in more than one weight class Tuesday. St. Clair swept the ladies side of a quad meet in De Soto. They shut out the host Lady Dragons, 78-0, entirely on forfeits, in addition to a 72-6 win over St. Pius X and a 72-3 victory against Windsor.
Washington Missourian
Linn holds off Lady Shamrocks
Linn captured a 20-point girls basketball win over New Haven Tuesday in Osage County, 55-35. Brenna Langenberg, fresh from her all-tournament team selection at the Union Tournament, scored 21 points to lead New Haven. She scored 10 of them in the fourth quarter.
Washington Missourian
Lady Lions rip Borgia
Cardinal Ritter’s girls basketball team rolled to an Archdiocesan Athletic Association win at St. Francis Borgia Monday, 55-24. “Ritter has a good team again this year and we had difficulty dealing with the physicality and speed of the game,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We hope to turn things around tonight versus St. Dominic on the road tonight (Tuesday).”
Washington Missourian
Steelville turns away Lady Bulldogs
The Lady Cardinals were able to roost safely on their home floor Wednesday. Steelville (11-5) notched the girls basketball win over St. Clair (3-13), 61-40.
Washington Missourian
Pickleball courts coming to fairgrounds
For local enthusiasts of the sport, the lack of pickleball courts in Washington has been a pretty big “dill.”. “Over the last year or so, we’ve have several groups coming to the park board meetings to request that we add more pickleball courts, particularly on the west side of town,” said Washington Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker. Under a joint proposal from the Washington Town & Country Fair board and the Parks & Recreation Department that was presented during the Washington City Council meeting on Tuesday, four new courts will soon be constructed at the Town & Country Fairgrounds.
Washington Missourian
Hermann records league win over Lady Bulldodgs
The Lady Bearcats have their first conference win of the season. Hermann (10-5, 1-0) won at home Monday, topping St. Clair (2-12, 0-2), 52-34.
Washington Missourian
Heflin leaving WHS after seven seasons, returning home to Rolla
This upcoming fall football season will be one of homecoming for the now former Washington High School head football coach. Derick Helfin, after a seven-season tenure with the Blue Jays, was announced Thursday night as the new Head Coach for his alma mater, Rolla High School.
Washington Missourian
MLK Jr. celebration planned for Sunday afternoon at ECC
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, hosted by Neighbors United — Undoing Racism, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at East Central College in Union. The free event will be in the John Edson Anglin Performing Arts Center and open to the public.
Washington Missourian
Investors pour more than $5M into downtown in 2022
Last year, 12 new businesses and over $5 million in investments came to the downtown Washington district. Those statistics were provided Tuesday at the Washington City Council meeting by Downtown Washington Inc. Director Tyler King, who said he is hoping the area continues to be a hub of entertainment.
Washington Missourian
Washington to ask voters to pass 3 percent sales tax on cannabis
Washington has joined St. Clair, Union, and more than 70 other Missouri cities in asking voters to approve a 3 percent sales tax on adult, recreational use cannabis sales. The Washington City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to send the proposal to the April 4 election ballot. The tax proposal must be approved by a simple majority of voters, according to city officials.
Washington Missourian
Union Auditorium fitness classes can continue
An independent contractor will be permitted to keep teaching fitness classes rent-free at the Union City Auditorium but will have to limit the classes to more popular ones, according to a recommendation by the Union Park Advisory Board. In July, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann presented statistics to the park board...
Washington Missourian
Driver’s License testing location in Washington on the move
Driver’s license hopefuls will soon need to report to a new location in order to complete their driver’s test. Under an agreement approved by the Washington City Council on Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Driver Exam Station will move from the Public Safety Building at 301 Jefferson St. to the Washington Town & Country fairground’s administration building. The change could take effect as soon as next Friday, Jan. 27.
Washington Missourian
Commission allocates $2M for Union expressway project
Franklin County Commissioners voted Thursday to provide $2 million in federal stimulus money to the city of Union to construct the Union expressway project. The city is overseeing construction of the 0.7-mile roadway and bridge going from the eastern intersection of Highways 47 and 50, over the Bourbeuse River, to just north of the western intersection of the highways. The county is in charge of the construction of a roundabout at the northern intersection of the Union Expressway and Highway 47, near the existing intersection of Highway 47 and Old County Farm Road.
Washington Missourian
Wallis Companies' historic truck to be featured on television series
A Cuba-based petroleum and transportation business with locations in Franklin County will be featured on a television series beginning next week. Wallis Companies will be featured in three episodes of “Texas Metal,” a show on the Motor Trend network, with the first set to air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Washington Missourian
Mailed tax payments still trickling in at collector's office
Nearly a week after the adjusted deadline for real estate and personal property tax payments, mail payments are still coming in to the Franklin County Collector’s office. Around $123 million of the $130 million owed to 67 entities the office collects for had been received, County Collector Doug Trentmann said.
