Washington Missourian
Lady Knights stop St. Clair for seventh place at Union
St. Francis Borgia managed to capture seventh place Saturday at the 43rd Union Girls Basketball Invitational. The Lady Knights (5-9) defeated St. Clair (2-11) to start the final day’s action.
Washington Missourian
Southern Boone stops Sullivan for third place at Union Tournament
Southern Boone County exploded over the final three quarters Saturday to claim the 43rd Union Girls Basketball Invitational third-place game hardware. The Lady Eagles (10-6) trailed Sullivan (4-8) through one quarter, 9-5.
Washington Missourian
Mat Bulldogs drop dual at De Soto
The Bulldogs fell to the Dragons in the only reported score from Tuesday’s boys wrestling quad in De Soto. De Soto was able to outpoint St. Clair, 43-30. The Bulldogs were also scheduled to compete against Windsor and St. Pius X, but results from neither of those duals were reported as of print deadline.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays swim to fourth place at MICDS Invitational
The top finish of the day came in the final race for the Washington swimming Lady Jays. Washington finished with 195 points to rank fourth in the team standings at the MICDS Invitational Saturday.
Washington Missourian
Boys Basketball — Borgia vs. St. Charles, Washington Tournament
St. Charles defeated Borgia, 73-60, in the championship game of the 52nd annual Washington Tournament Friday, Jan. 13. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Ketchum named MVP, seven selected to Washington all-tournament team
Washington Tournament most valuable player Chris Ketchum didn’t quite catch all the rebounds during the week, but the St. Charles junior forward averaged 7.7 per night in addition to 13 points per game. Ketchum helped lead the Pirates to their seventh tournament championship in the event’s 52-year history.
Washington Missourian
Borgia girls finish seventh at MICDS
Scoring 105 points, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights finished seventh in last Saturday’s MICDS Invitational. “With five girls out of town, and another out sick, it was a small group, but they managed to get some great races in,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Super proud of Lucy Shaefer who PR’d in both her events. She is really coming along.”
Washington Missourian
Heflin leaving WHS after seven seasons, returning home to Rolla
This upcoming fall football season will be one of homecoming for the now former Washington High School head football coach. Derick Helfin, after a seven-season tenure with the Blue Jays, was announced Thursday night as the new Head Coach for his alma mater, Rolla High School.
1470 WMBD
St. Louis Cardinals make history with addition to Chiefs’ coaching staff
PEORIA, Ill. – The Saint Louis Cardinals are making some history with some help from their Class-A affiliate in Peoria. The Peoria Chiefs says joining the roster of coaches this year is Christina Whitlock — believed to be the first uniformed female coach the Cardinals have had. Whitlock...
Missouri winery owner to receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award
AUGUSTA, Mo. — David Hoffmann, whose Hoffmann Family of Companies is building a tourism venture surrounding his wineries in Augusta, Missouri, on Wednesday was named a 2023 Horatio Alger Award winner. The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc. has given the award annually for 76 years to individuals...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 20th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order to create a statewide master plan on aging. In a news release, the governor says the plan would help to reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging, and help Missourians to age with dignity. The order calls on the state Department of Health and Senior Services, with the assistance of a new Advisory Council, to develop a 10-year framework and finalize the plan by the end of 2025. Currently, there are more than 1.1 million Missouri citizens over the age of 60. The Governor’s Office says estimates suggest that older adults will outnumber minors for the first time by 2030 and older adults will greatly outnumber minors by 2060.
Washington Missourian
Pacific pair procures third
A pair of third-place finishes resulted in 35 team points for the Pacific wrestling Lady Indians Friday. The Lady Indians placed 15th at the annual Sherri Lance Invitational, hosted by Rockwood Summit.
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Washington Missourian
Indians drop home outing to Northwest
The Lions had a mighty second quarter on their way to picking up a boys basketball win at Pacific Friday. Northwest (7-7) knocked off the Indians (4-10), 57-40.
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
gladstonedispatch.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Missouri using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KMBC.com
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion
OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?
Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
Forecast: Snow coming to St. Louis from 2 storm systems
ST. LOUIS — There is no debating that January 2023 has been incredibly mild. In fact, through Wednesday (Jan 18) this ranks as the 2nd warmest start to any calendar year on record. The average temperature is 11 degrees above normal. This following the coldest Christmas holiday the region has seen in some 30 years. It has been a wild ride.
