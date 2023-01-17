(Statewide) -- Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order to create a statewide master plan on aging. In a news release, the governor says the plan would help to reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging, and help Missourians to age with dignity. The order calls on the state Department of Health and Senior Services, with the assistance of a new Advisory Council, to develop a 10-year framework and finalize the plan by the end of 2025. Currently, there are more than 1.1 million Missouri citizens over the age of 60. The Governor’s Office says estimates suggest that older adults will outnumber minors for the first time by 2030 and older adults will greatly outnumber minors by 2060.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO