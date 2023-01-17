ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mat Bulldogs drop dual at De Soto

The Bulldogs fell to the Dragons in the only reported score from Tuesday’s boys wrestling quad in De Soto. De Soto was able to outpoint St. Clair, 43-30. The Bulldogs were also scheduled to compete against Windsor and St. Pius X, but results from neither of those duals were reported as of print deadline.
Boys Basketball — Borgia vs. St. Charles, Washington Tournament

St. Charles defeated Borgia, 73-60, in the championship game of the 52nd annual Washington Tournament Friday, Jan. 13. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Ketchum named MVP, seven selected to Washington all-tournament team

Washington Tournament most valuable player Chris Ketchum didn’t quite catch all the rebounds during the week, but the St. Charles junior forward averaged 7.7 per night in addition to 13 points per game. Ketchum helped lead the Pirates to their seventh tournament championship in the event’s 52-year history.
Borgia girls finish seventh at MICDS

Scoring 105 points, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights finished seventh in last Saturday’s MICDS Invitational. “With five girls out of town, and another out sick, it was a small group, but they managed to get some great races in,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Super proud of Lucy Shaefer who PR’d in both her events. She is really coming along.”
Heflin leaving WHS after seven seasons, returning home to Rolla

This upcoming fall football season will be one of homecoming for the now former Washington High School head football coach. Derick Helfin, after a seven-season tenure with the Blue Jays, was announced Thursday night as the new Head Coach for his alma mater, Rolla High School.
Missouri winery owner to receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award

AUGUSTA, Mo. — David Hoffmann, whose Hoffmann Family of Companies is building a tourism venture surrounding his wineries in Augusta, Missouri, on Wednesday was named a 2023 Horatio Alger Award winner. The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc. has given the award annually for 76 years to individuals...
Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 20th, 2023

(Statewide) -- Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order to create a statewide master plan on aging. In a news release, the governor says the plan would help to reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging, and help Missourians to age with dignity. The order calls on the state Department of Health and Senior Services, with the assistance of a new Advisory Council, to develop a 10-year framework and finalize the plan by the end of 2025. Currently, there are more than 1.1 million Missouri citizens over the age of 60. The Governor’s Office says estimates suggest that older adults will outnumber minors for the first time by 2030 and older adults will greatly outnumber minors by 2060.
Pacific pair procures third

A pair of third-place finishes resulted in 35 team points for the Pacific wrestling Lady Indians Friday. The Lady Indians placed 15th at the annual Sherri Lance Invitational, hosted by Rockwood Summit.
Indians drop home outing to Northwest

The Lions had a mighty second quarter on their way to picking up a boys basketball win at Pacific Friday. Northwest (7-7) knocked off the Indians (4-10), 57-40.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Missouri using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
Forecast: Snow coming to St. Louis from 2 storm systems

ST. LOUIS — There is no debating that January 2023 has been incredibly mild. In fact, through Wednesday (Jan 18) this ranks as the 2nd warmest start to any calendar year on record. The average temperature is 11 degrees above normal. This following the coldest Christmas holiday the region has seen in some 30 years. It has been a wild ride.
