Cleveland, OH

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
nfltraderumors.co

Ravens OC Greg Roman Stepping Down

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Ravens OC Greg Roman is stepping down now that the 2022 season is over. His agency released a statement as well. Ravens HC John Harbaugh also released a statement:. Roman is the second veteran Ravens coordinator to leave the team after they mutually...
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Lamar Jackson Announcement

If the Baltimore Ravens have any say on the matter, Lamar Jackson will continue be their starting quarterback in 2023 and beyond.  Speaking with the media on Thursday, Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta offered high praise for their franchise quarterback.  ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Justin Herbert Announcement

Just last weekend the Los Angeles Chargers raced out to an impressive 27-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round. Unfortunately, Justin Herbert and company were outscored 31-3 from that point on en route to a 31-30 loss. It was one of the most devastating comeback losses fans ...
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
NFL

Ravens, offensive coordinator Greg Roman part ways after six seasons

The Baltimore Ravens are making a major change with one of their coordinators for a second straight season. The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are parting ways, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday, following the team's wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore later announced...
BALTIMORE, MD

