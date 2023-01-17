Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Albert Breer: Circumstances flowed into Browns' hire of Schwartz; a lot on the line for a lot of people next season
Albert Breer talks about how the Browns’ search for a defensive coordinator landed on Jim Schwartz, the circumstances that led to this hire, Lamar Jackson’s unpredictable situation in Baltimore, QB decisions around the league this offseason and more.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh, GM Eric DeCosta to address media on Thursday
The Baltimore Ravens enter their 2023 offseason with plenty of questions to answer. After a season of high expectations fell flat in 2022 following the team’s Wild Card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore will have to go back to the drawing board and look themselves in the mirror in regards to plenty of different topics.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
The latest on Browns DC Jim Schwartz; Cavaliers trade options: Tom Withers, Garrett Bush, Chris Fedor on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Tom Withers of The Associated Press and Garrett Bush of 92.3...
Antonio Brown, J.J. Watt’s old picture together goes viral sending NFL fans into frenzy
Not many players can switch their gameplay and become a new person but those who can are undoubtedly exceptional. There may be a handful of these unique players, yet J.J. Watt, at the moment, would be on top. After the defensive end’s retirement, fans constantly request the player to make a comeback.
Ravens OC Greg Roman Stepping Down
According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Ravens OC Greg Roman is stepping down now that the 2022 season is over. His agency released a statement as well. Ravens HC John Harbaugh also released a statement:. Roman is the second veteran Ravens coordinator to leave the team after they mutually...
NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Lamar Jackson Announcement
If the Baltimore Ravens have any say on the matter, Lamar Jackson will continue be their starting quarterback in 2023 and beyond. Speaking with the media on Thursday, Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta offered high praise for their franchise quarterback. ...
NFL World Reacts To The Justin Herbert Announcement
Just last weekend the Los Angeles Chargers raced out to an impressive 27-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round. Unfortunately, Justin Herbert and company were outscored 31-3 from that point on en route to a 31-30 loss. It was one of the most devastating comeback losses fans ...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Ravens, offensive coordinator Greg Roman part ways after six seasons
The Baltimore Ravens are making a major change with one of their coordinators for a second straight season. The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are parting ways, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday, following the team's wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore later announced...
Jim Schwartz on Becoming Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator: 'You Want to Coach Where the Fans are Passionate'
If Jim Schwartz's tenure with the Cleveland Browns is successful as his introductory press conference the Browns will be well off. Schwartz is glad to be back in Cleveland, a place he started his NFL coaching career 30 years ago. "I do want to say what an honor it is...
Jim Schwartz believes 'accountability' is 'secret sauce' he brings to Browns defense
BEREA — Jim Schwartz said the quiet part out loud as he was introduced as the Browns' new defensive coordinator on Wednesday afternoon. "Scheme-wise, there's probably not a whole lot that we'll do here that a high school coach probably couldn't draw up just as good," Schwartz said. ...
Kevin Harlan: Hopefully we're in Cleveland this time next year talking Browns in playoffs; Daboll, Pederson have shown great coaching
Kevin Harlan talks about the NFL Playoffs’ divisional round, the Jaguars’ matchup with the Chiefs, the great coaching that Brian Daboll and Doug Pederson did this season, his hope that the Browns are playing at this time next season and more.
