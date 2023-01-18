ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Delta denies customer refund backlog, says tweets it was 'behind' were 'erroneous'

By Amanda Maile
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ci9QH_0kIB3sHG00

As the Department of Transportation increases its call on airlines to promptly refund passengers , Delta Air Lines this week said that its past social media posts indicating there was a refund backlog were "erroneous."

DOT requires airlines to refund passengers within seven business days if the customer paid by credit card -- or within 20 days if they paid with cash or check. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently warned Southwest Airlines, after its holiday season meltdown , that his agency "will use the full extent of its investigation and enforcement authority to ensure Southwest complies with its refund obligations."

MORE: What you can do if your flight is canceled

On Sunday, Delta tweeted that it was "months behind" on processing some refunds for canceled flights.

In one response to a user who asked for an update on the status of what they said was a refund request of more than $13,000, a Delta representative tweeted back: "Due to the backlog/ high volume of refunds, the Refund Department is a couple months behind on processing."

The carrier also tweeted in July and in November that refunds were backlogged, asking customers to allow more than a month for a response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zn8C2_0kIB3sHG00
David Mcnew/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A Delta Air Lines jet taxis to be parked at Southern California Logistics Airport (SCLA) on March 24, 2020, in Victorville, Calif.

When ABC News asked Delta about these posts, the company denied the existence of a backlog in refund requests.

In an initial statement, the airline said, "As always, we will provide refunds to eligible requesting customers who elect not to travel as the result of a significant delay or cancellation and seek to do so in a timely fashion."

Delta subsequently deleted the tweets indicating a refund backlog and said in a new statement to ABC News: "We have removed the erroneous Tweets and apologize to our customers for the resulting confusion. We're committed to prompt refunds when they are due because that's the right thing to do for our customers."

Last year, DOT levied more than $7.25 million in fines against six airlines, including U.S. carrier Frontier, for not providing prompt refunds.

The department said it would hold all airlines accountable "if there is evidence that they are failing to meet their refund or reimbursement obligations."

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect an updated statement from Delta Air Lines.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February

The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
LOOMIS, CA
BBC

US investigating baby formula plant after national shortage

The US government has launched a criminal investigation into a baby formula plant that was at the centre of a national shortage last year. The plant in Michigan - one of America's largest - closed in February because of contamination. Coupled with global supply chain issues, its closure contributed to...
MICHIGAN STATE
ABC News

ABC News

996K+
Followers
205K+
Post
586M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy