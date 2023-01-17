Read full article on original website
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
8newsnow.com
Harley A. Harmon: Train explosion blew him right into Las Vegas valley politics
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On a Sunday morning in April 1909, an engineer was pushing 31 cars of oranges from the railroad depot in Kelso to Cima, a steep 19-mile run in what would become California’s Mojave National Preserve. One steam engine in the front on the Union...
csengineermag.com
Quick Fitting to Showcase New Veri-Press Alongside Leading Products at the 2023 NAHB International Builders’ Show
East Providence, RI – Quick Fitting, a leading manufacturer of quick connection technology for plumbing, electrical, industrial, municipal, and OEM applications, will showcase its new Veri-Press device alongside its other innovative products at the 2023 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) from January 31st until February 2nd in Las Vegas. Stop by booth #SU419 to view Quick Fitting’s leading products and meet Roger Wakefield, LEED AP, one of YouTube’s most popular plumbing influencers.
Winter isn't over, but sunsets are getting later and later
The latest sunsets of the year in Las Vegas begin on the summer solstice — June 21 — when the sun drops below the northwest horizon at 8:01 p.m.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.6 Million Spectacular Mediterranean Villa in Las Vegas is The Crown Jewel of An Exclusive Gated Enclave of 5 Custom Estates
7600 Silver Meadow Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7600 Silver Meadow Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is a resort style estate in an exclusive gated enclave with a generous circular drive, a spacious living room punctuated by a stunning wrought iron floating staircase, a gourmet kitchen, venetian gardens, resort guest house and more. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7600 Silver Meadow Court, please contact Gary Anter (Phone: 702-743-4122) at Presenting Vegas for full support and perfect service.
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
TOUS les JOURS Opens First Nevada Location in Las Vegas
This marks the brand’s first Nevada location, and 22nd state where TOUS les JOURS operates
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Sprawling Summerlin complex includes a recreational facility
Sometimes the most important thing in purchasing your dream home is having proximity to recreational facilities like basketball, go-karts and volleyball. But what if you could purchase a home that had all of that already included? Yep, such a home exists here in the Las Vegas Valley, and it’s just hit the market.
Las Vegas Strip Gets Surprising Covid, RSV, and Flu News
Caesars, MGM, Wynn, and the other Las Vegas Strip operators have struggled with health concerns leading to people being wary of a Vegas vacation.
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
Fox5 KVVU
Resorts World announces $888K experience for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following announcements from other Strip resorts that they would offer luxury experiences during Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Resorts World on Friday shared their property will offer its own experience. According to a news release, Resorts World’s luxury F1 package will be dubbed...
roguevalleymessenger.com
Best Day Trips and Cruising Routes Around Las Vegas, According to Bikers
Las Vegas is best known for its casinos. But there is more to Las Vegas than gambling. Many motorcycle enthusiasts that visit Nevada for its casinos quickly discover that the state also features some of the best roads for biking in the country. So if you are planning a visit...
pvtimes.com
Pahrump Valley Winery closes
Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
63 Las Vegas Appears to Be Planning a Fat Tuesday
Permit paperwork shows another outpost of the New Orleans-born frozen drink chain planned for the Strip
What happened to Dinner in the Sky in Las Vegas?
Las Vegas has been home to just about every type of strange, dangerous, and jaw-dropping business over the decades, but one that just couldn't take off was called Dinner in the Sky.
vegas24seven.com
Tuscany Suites & Casino awards $12,635,125 in 2022 in Winnings
Tuscany Suites & Casino awards $12,635,125 in 2022 in Winnings. Monthly averages $1,052,927 with slots, video poker, video keno and electronic table games. (Las Vegas) Tuscany Suites & Casino awarded $12,635,125 in winnings in 2022, with a monthly average of $1,052,927 in jackpot awards. Tuscany Suites & Casino is located two blocks off the iconic Strip and offers hospitality and fun for locals and visitors. Tuscany Casino offers 24-hour action on slots, video poker, or placing a bet on a favorite sports team. Guests can enjoy over 575 gaming devices, including the newest and most exciting slot and video poker games, as well as electronic craps, blackjack, and roulette.
EDMTunes
New MSG Sphere in Las Vegas Tests LED Panels
If you weren’t aware, a brand new state-of-the-art venue is being built in Las Vegas. MSG Sphere has been under construction since 2018. From designs and specifications, it appears it will be a one-of-a-kind experience for concertgoers. The Sphere is complete from a structural view for the most part. Luckily for us, a new video has emerged of them testing out the LED Panels on the outside.
Great Buns Bakery: the bread & butter of many restaurants and resorts
Las Vegas welcomes 40 million visitors a year. And it takes a lot of food to keep everyone full. We're introducing the company that’s the bread and butter of many local restaurants and resorts.
Fox5 KVVU
Nellis AFB advising of increased noise due to Red Flag training exercise
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nellis Air Force Base is advising residents in the northeast Las Vegas Valley that they may hear increased noise from military aircraft due to upcoming Red Flag training exercises. According to a news release, Red Flag 23-1 will be held at Nellis Air Force Base...
Fox5 KVVU
Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will once again return to the Las Vegas Strip this year. According to a news release, fans will have a chance to see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way down the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas egg producer talks about sky-high egg prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner and founder of the Las Vegas Farm takes a lot of pride in her chickens and the eggs they lay. Sharon Linsenbardt showed FOX5 her hen house recently as she pulled out a couple of freshly laid eggs from a hen. “They’re still...
