ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
csengineermag.com

Quick Fitting to Showcase New Veri-Press Alongside Leading Products at the 2023 NAHB International Builders’ Show

East Providence, RI – Quick Fitting, a leading manufacturer of quick connection technology for plumbing, electrical, industrial, municipal, and OEM applications, will showcase its new Veri-Press device alongside its other innovative products at the 2023 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) from January 31st until February 2nd in Las Vegas. Stop by booth #SU419 to view Quick Fitting’s leading products and meet Roger Wakefield, LEED AP, one of YouTube’s most popular plumbing influencers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $2.6 Million Spectacular Mediterranean Villa in Las Vegas is The Crown Jewel of An Exclusive Gated Enclave of 5 Custom Estates

7600 Silver Meadow Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7600 Silver Meadow Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is a resort style estate in an exclusive gated enclave with a generous circular drive, a spacious living room punctuated by a stunning wrought iron floating staircase, a gourmet kitchen, venetian gardens, resort guest house and more. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7600 Silver Meadow Court, please contact Gary Anter (Phone: 702-743-4122) at Presenting Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Sprawling Summerlin complex includes a recreational facility

Sometimes the most important thing in purchasing your dream home is having proximity to recreational facilities like basketball, go-karts and volleyball. But what if you could purchase a home that had all of that already included? Yep, such a home exists here in the Las Vegas Valley, and it’s just hit the market.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Resorts World announces $888K experience for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following announcements from other Strip resorts that they would offer luxury experiences during Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Resorts World on Friday shared their property will offer its own experience. According to a news release, Resorts World’s luxury F1 package will be dubbed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump Valley Winery closes

Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
PAHRUMP, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tuscany Suites & Casino awards $12,635,125 in 2022 in Winnings

Tuscany Suites & Casino awards $12,635,125 in 2022 in Winnings. Monthly averages $1,052,927 with slots, video poker, video keno and electronic table games. (Las Vegas) Tuscany Suites & Casino awarded $12,635,125 in winnings in 2022, with a monthly average of $1,052,927 in jackpot awards. Tuscany Suites & Casino is located two blocks off the iconic Strip and offers hospitality and fun for locals and visitors. Tuscany Casino offers 24-hour action on slots, video poker, or placing a bet on a favorite sports team. Guests can enjoy over 575 gaming devices, including the newest and most exciting slot and video poker games, as well as electronic craps, blackjack, and roulette.
LAS VEGAS, NV
EDMTunes

New MSG Sphere in Las Vegas Tests LED Panels

If you weren’t aware, a brand new state-of-the-art venue is being built in Las Vegas. MSG Sphere has been under construction since 2018. From designs and specifications, it appears it will be a one-of-a-kind experience for concertgoers. The Sphere is complete from a structural view for the most part. Luckily for us, a new video has emerged of them testing out the LED Panels on the outside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will once again return to the Las Vegas Strip this year. According to a news release, fans will have a chance to see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way down the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas egg producer talks about sky-high egg prices

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner and founder of the Las Vegas Farm takes a lot of pride in her chickens and the eggs they lay. Sharon Linsenbardt showed FOX5 her hen house recently as she pulled out a couple of freshly laid eggs from a hen. “They’re still...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy