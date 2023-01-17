If you weren’t aware, a brand new state-of-the-art venue is being built in Las Vegas. MSG Sphere has been under construction since 2018. From designs and specifications, it appears it will be a one-of-a-kind experience for concertgoers. The Sphere is complete from a structural view for the most part. Luckily for us, a new video has emerged of them testing out the LED Panels on the outside.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO