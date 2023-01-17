BELFAIR — In a game you heard on KONP, the Roughrider girls knocked of North Mason 60-39. It took a 5’3″ sophomore who had averaged two points per game to get the Roughrider offense going. After the first quarter, the Roughriders were tied 5-5. That’s when Tatum Moses woke up the Roughrider offense. Moses hit three, 3-point shots from the right wing. The Roughriders scored 23 points in the quarter to give themselves a 28-19 halftime lead. Anna Petty heated up, hitting five 3-point shots for 15 points. Moses ended up with 14 points. Lindsey Smith finished with eight. The Roughriders are now 7-2 in league play and 7-7 overall.

SEQUIM, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO