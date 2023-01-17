Read full article on original website
Lady Bulldogs lose two in region
NEWBERRY — The girls’ basketball teams of both Ninety Six and Saluda High Schools handed Newberry High School losses last week to begin regional play. On a road trip to Ninety Six last Tuesday, the Lady Wildcats went on a 20-to-5 second quarter run to lift them to the 57-40 victory.
Idaho8.com
Three local squads stay on top in latest boys basketball media polls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights, Teton Timberwolves and Rockland Bulldogs continue to win and continue to lead their respective boys basketball media polls. Hillcrest is one of four unbeaten teams in the polls along with the Pocatello Thunder (second place in 4A) as well as the Melba Mustangs and Lapwai Wildcats.
Thursday Night Prep Basketball features NISH, and Notre Dame
NISH played Comeaux in a 3-5A district game, and the Jackets won 57-42. In a non-district matchup with Northside Christian, the Notre Dame Pioneers able to hold on for a close win over the Warriors. The final, 45-40. Teddy Menard led all scorers with 25 points. A full schedule of prep basketball comes your way […]
Chronicle
Vikings Dominate in Longview
Mossyrock: P. Torrey 22, Brooks 13, Lovan 8, C. Marshall 7, Barrows 6, Schwartz 5, R. Marshall 2, D. Marshall 2, France 2. Three Rivers Christian: Poyner 14, Romanillos 12, Fortway 4, McGinley 1. The Mossyrock girls basketball team handled its business in Cowlitz County on Tuesday, beating Three Rivers...
My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS: PA, Sequim girls and boys win in high school hoops
BELFAIR — In a game you heard on KONP, the Roughrider girls knocked of North Mason 60-39. It took a 5’3″ sophomore who had averaged two points per game to get the Roughrider offense going. After the first quarter, the Roughriders were tied 5-5. That’s when Tatum Moses woke up the Roughrider offense. Moses hit three, 3-point shots from the right wing. The Roughriders scored 23 points in the quarter to give themselves a 28-19 halftime lead. Anna Petty heated up, hitting five 3-point shots for 15 points. Moses ended up with 14 points. Lindsey Smith finished with eight. The Roughriders are now 7-2 in league play and 7-7 overall.
Chronicle
Riverhawks Slip Past Loggers on the Road
Toledo: Holter 2, Lairson-Young 1, Arceo-Hanson 6, Hill 4, Marcil 6, Stanley 9. Onalaska: Lipsey 6, Haight 2, Talley 4, K. Sandridge 1, B. Sandridge 11, Berg 2. Offense was hard to come by when the Toledo girls basketball team traveled to take on Onalaska on Thursday, but the Riverhawks found just enough in a 28-26 win in Central 2B League play.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls basketball: Wolves bounce back after close loss
NORTH LOGAN — It was a little too close for comfort for the Wolves’ liking, but they’ll gladly take the end result against a determined opponent. Green Canyon took the lead for good on a 7-0 second-quarter run and made enough plays on both sides of the ball to earn a 60-52 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball team on Wednesday night.
Chronicle
Cardinals Keep Loggers Quiet in Win
Onalaska: B. Sandridge 4, Zurinkas 3, Lipsey 2, Ikola 2, Haight 2, Berg 1, K. Sandridge 1. The Winlock girls basketball team found its first league win of the season in its middle school gymnasium Tuesday, as the Cardinals grit out a 33-15 win over Onalaska in a battle of winless-in-league sides.
Chronicle
Grose’s Game-Winner Sends Tigers Past T-Wolves
NAPAVINE — There was no doubt Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest between 2B No. 8 Napavine and No. 3 Morton-White Pass would come down to the wire. With the game tied at 59-59 and just 6.8 seconds left on the clock, there was no doubt who would take the final shot for the Tigers in a pivotal Central 2B matchup in Napavine.
Chronicle
T-Birds Blast Bobcats in EvCo Play
Tumwater: L. Brewer 22, Collins 12, Morgan 9, Harroun 6, Oram 5, T. Brewer 4, Malroy 3, Reid 2, Campbell 2, Wilson 2. Led by yet another strong defensive effort, the Tumwater boys basketball team picked up yet another 2A Evergreen Conference win Thursday night at home, 67-23, over Aberdeen.
Wolves Pick Up Non-League Win over 3A Tornadoes
At Black Hills (Tumwater) Black Hills: McMahon 18, Patti 15, Aybar 10, Williams 6, Klovas 3, Pomeroy 2. In a late season non-league tuneup against a 3A Yelm squad, the Black Hills girls basketball team picked up a win at home, 54-48, holding on after a torrid fourth quarter. The...
