Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
CNET

How Often Should I Wash My Sheets?

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There's a lot of debate about how often your bedding needs to be changed. Considering how quickly your sheets and pillowcases get covered with dead skin skills, sweat and dust mites, keeping them clean is important.
Glamour

How to Declutter, Once and for All

You’ve been here before: standing in your closet amid neatly aligned rows of hangers. Finally, your dresses hang neatly zipped, rather than half falling off. They’re filed by color, length, and/or purpose—not jammed in wherever you can find space. Sweatshirts and sweaters are folded, not wadded. Shoes are filed on shelves, not strewn about. There are no heaps of clothing to step over. Fresh off a good declutter, you’re feeling accomplished, empowered, filled with steely resolve—never again will you let your closet get so out of control. This time you really mean it.
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
msn.com

30 Things to Get Rid of and Declutter Today

The New Year is always a great time to think about decluttering your home. This 30 Things to Throw Out List is a great way to get started!. I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite things to do at the beginning of each year is clean out everything I am no longer using from the last year.
Apartment Therapy

Take Control of Your Clutter with the Container Store’s Sale on Marie Kondo’s Organizers That Will Spark Joy in Your Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to cleaning house, few cultural icons have inspired joy (and tidy homes) quite like Marie Kondo. Her gentle and minimalist organizational methods have charmed even the most maximalist of decorators the world over, and now you can incorporate them into your home with a touch of her style. If you’ve got some KonMari-ing on your agenda this year, then you’ve got to check out the Netflix star’s line of organizational essentials at The Container Store.
Boot Camp Mom

Declutter your home checklist - 180+ Items

Do you ever wish you had a list of things to declutter in your home? Or, that there was a checklist for decluttering that you could follow? Well, you are in the right place! Boot Camp Mom has the printable declutter checklist you've been searching for!
msn.com

Whatever You Do, Don't Store Your Toothbrush Here

There are a few general rules you should follow when brushing your teeth, and we're reminded of them every dentist visit. But nobody ever tells you where you should keep your toothbrush in between cleanings. There seems to be a debate online about where the best place to keep it is -- inside a cabinet, or definitely not inside a cabinet -- although professionals seem to agree on a few teeth hygiene no-nos.

