You Can Snag One of These Super Limited Super Bowl Snack Scented Candles—Here’s How
My home smells like a tailgate party right now. Or maybe a sports bar. Aromas of buffalo wings, onion dip, ranch dressing and fried potatoes waft around the living room. However, I’m not preparing any of these game-day favorites. Nor is the smell coming from my kitchen. And the big game is still weeks away. I’ve simply lit a collection of limited-edition Super Bowl candles created by Heluva Good!, the dip company. If you thought the butter candle sounded pleasantly strange, these snack-scented candles smell even stranger (and actually rather pleasurable too).
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
I Tried Dolly Parton’s Newest Line of Duncan Hines Mixes and There Was One Clear Winner in the Lineup
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Truthfully, there’s not much that anyone can tell me that would sway my opinion of Dolly Parton. She’s Southern, fun, kind, and she knows how to bake a mean cake. And if you ask me, that’s the recipe for being a pretty amazing person. Another reason I love Dolly? My grandma loves here and if she’s Granny-approved, she’s alright with me!
Pizza Hut’s Big New Yorker Is Officially Coming Back
There’s something incredibly special about the food we grew up with. They’re the flavors we remember during our formative years. And while most food chains are used to progressing and constantly adding new food items, it’s nice to see some oldies come back from the vault. Just this past year alone, we saw the return of the McDonald’s McRib, Mountain Dew Pitch Black and Taco Bell’s Enchirito.
How to Make Homemade Sweet Potato Dog Treats
There are few things that can make you feel better than a delicious homemade snack, and the same is true for your dog. If you’re looking to switch things up from store-bought goodies, try making your own dog treats—it’s so easy! It’s also a great way to monitor what kind of ingredients your furry friend is ingesting.
I Made Julia Child’s Chocolate Mousse Recipe and It Was Mind-Blowing
You may be thinking, “chocolate mousse? What’s the big deal?” Well, one taste of this deeply chocolatey, perfectly airy mousse, will tell you why Julia Child’s chocolate mousse recipe from Mastering the Art of French Cooking is one you’ll use for life. Aside from the technique of using both the egg whites and egg yolks, I love how she adds an ample amount of brewed coffee in addition to orange liqueur. Those two ingredients combined with quality chocolate and just enough sugar to balance the flavors is a true work of art.
What Is a Baked Salad? Plus Tips for How to Make Your Own
Sometimes the simplest ideas are the best ideas—which is why the concept of the baked salad has become a go-to recipe. It’s healthy, vegetarian, and a warm and cozy one-dish dinner for the colder months. “Baked salads are in, especially in the fall and winter,” according to Justine...
The Pioneer Woman Is Having a Kitchen Sale With Sets Starting at Just $15
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman brand has mastered the art of making modern vintage-style kitchen tools and home decor. With her country cottage florals and use of retro colors, it’s hard not to fall hard for everything in The Pioneer Woman Walmart collection. And right now, you can fall in love without having to blow through your spending budget because a handful of beautiful Pioneer Woman kitchen items are currently on sale. This gorgeous 18-piece mixing bowl set from...
Deals We Love: New Year’s Kitchen Sales You Should Be Shopping
The holidays are over, but merchants are still slinging sales. Retailers slashed prices on everything from kitchenware to organization tools. As Sales Editor at Taste of Home, seasonal markdowns are some of my favorites to shop. Shop discounts on top brands like Dyson, Le Creuset and Pioneer Woman kitchenware. Avoid...
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
The Best Protein Bars for 2023
After taste-testing several products and reading hundreds of user reviews, we've narrowed down a list of the best protein bars. Here are the ones to keep in your snack drawer. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Cowboy Candy is the Ultimate Super Bowl Appetizer
When you think about the Super Bowl, three things come to mind: football (obviously!), tailgate parties, and some of the most delicious snacks ever. You know the like: wings, chips, dips, all those fun things. But if you're looking for something a little different that you may not have tried before, you should consider cowboy candy. You may have heard of it if you spend time on TikTok: a crunchy, spicy, and sweet snack that's as savory as it is irresistible. If you want a crowd-pleasing appetizer for your Super Bowl party this year, this is one easy-to-make delicacy that you'll want to make over and over again.
These Warehouse Sales Are Packed with Chic Kitchenware Starting at $6
If you thought the savings ended at Christmas, I have good news for you: Kitchen warehouse sales are here! Fill up your cart with everything from gift baskets to freshly-sharpened chef knives and take your home dining experience to the next level. This Sales Editor scoped out the best kitchen...
How to Make Easy 4-Ingredient Cheesy Ranch Chicken
To create cheesy ranch chicken, the tangy, herby flavor of ranch is slathered all over chicken breasts and topped with shredded cheese. It’s the ultimate weeknight chicken recipe!. To keep the recipe quick, I opted for boneless, skinless chicken breasts. You can also use chicken thighs, but they will...
How to Fix Wilted Lettuce
Salad lovers rejoice! There’s a smarter, faster way to bring your lettuces, herbs and leafy greens back from the brink. While many intuitively think wilted greens should take a refreshing bath in cold water, we’re here to debunk that myth. Instead, they need to be perked up in a basin of hot water—yes, really! Here’s everything you need to know about fixing wilted greens.
New Menu Items at Taco Bell!
Taco Bell has introduced several new menu items and some look delish!. Head to Taco Bell and discover something new on the menu. You'll be able to choose from 2 new burritos! Note: prices may differ by area. New Menu Items:. Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito: $2 (510 calories) Grilled...
Did You Know There Is an Actual Difference Between PYREX and pyrex?
When you think of a staple kitchen brand synonymous with longevity and quality like Pyrex, you probably don't think of explosions. However, we recently saw a video on TikTok (of course) that was pretty surprising, and wanted to know more. Why are these dishes shattering? Is there a difference between "PYREX" and "pyrex" — and if so what is it? How do you make sure the one in the cabinet isn't going to leave shards of glass in your lasagna during baking? Let's dig into some answers.
How to Make Million-Dollar Spaghetti
How does regular pasta become worthy of a name like million-dollar spaghetti? By combining pasta with the richness of cream cheese, ricotta and sour cream. Show your family that they’re worth a fortune by adding this baked spaghetti recipe to your weeknight dinner rotation. You can also make it for brunch, potlucks or a weekend family meal.
Produce Delivery Deals for a Healthy 2023
Smash your fitness-related New Year’s resolutions by increasing your produce intake—no frozen foods or trips to the grocery store are necessary! Whether you plan on bringing in apples as a healthy office snack or subbing out your kids’ health-conscious candy for something more organic, these produce delivery deals save time and money in 2023.
How to Make Old-Fashioned Banana Pudding
An old-fashioned banana pudding recipe is one of our favorite ways to use up ripe bananas. Also known as Southern banana pudding, this decadent dessert features layers of made-from-scratch vanilla pudding, wafer cookies and bananas. What sets this recipe apart from others is a delicate layer of meringue on top. (No time to make a meringue? Try this simpler banana pudding recipe instead.)
