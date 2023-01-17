Read full article on original website
Related
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
NBC Miami
CDC Says It's ‘Very Unlikely' Pfizer Booster Carries Stroke Risk for Seniors After Launching Review
The CDC said one of its monitoring systems detected a preliminary safety signal for stroke in people ages 65 and older who received the Pfizer booster shot targeting the omicron variant. This safety signal has not been detected in four separate safety databases, indicating that it is very unlikely that...
Vaccines are not making COVID strains like ‘Kraken’ stronger. Here’s how the four shots battle variants
Scientists say there is no evidence to suggest that vaccinations are making COVID “stronger” and that mutations are a normal part of virus evolution.
CDC investigates possible stroke risk from Pfizer COVID booster in people 65, older
Federal public health authorities are looking into whether Pfizer’s coronavirus booster vaccine causes people 65 years of age and older to have an elevated risk of having a stroke, officials announced this week. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Safety Datalink, a surveillance system...
Can The COVID Bivalent Booster Increase The Risk Of Stroke In Older Adults?
Here's what to know about the Pfizer/BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccine being linked to an increased occurrence of ischemic stroke in adults over 65.
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
msn.com
Vaccines That All Adults Over 65 Should Get
Vaccines are preparations that give you immunity to a specific disease. According to Centricity Research, vaccines are usually made from a weakened or inactivated form of the microbe that causes the disease, or a piece of the microbe's genetic material. When a vaccine is administered, it stimulates a person's immune...
Not Drinking Enough Water Linked to Serious Health Risks, Study Warns
We're regularly told to drink plenty of water to maintain our health. A new study provides a few more good reasons to stay well-hydrated – including fewer chronic health conditions and a greater chance of living a longer life. This is based on research involving 11,255 adults who were questioned five times across the course of 25 years on factors such as socieconomic status and family medical history. Clinical testing on the volunteers provided measures of sodium in their blood serum, which was used as an indicator of their fluid intake. Usually, the more water we drink, the lower the level of...
Researchers found that ingredients in yellow curry can reduce the chance of developing heart failure
According to research at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre of Toronto General Hospital, curcumin, a natural compound in turmeric, may dramatically reduce the risk of developing heart failure. A study published in the February edition of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, entitled "Curcumin prevents and reverses murine cardiac hypertrophy," has demonstrated that curcumin can prevent and reverse hypertrophy, restore heart function and reduce scarring when given orally to mice with enlarged hearts.
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for Immunocompromised
Even with vaccines and antivirals, cancer patients and many others are still vulnerable to infection; some safety tips for this evolving pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated individuals are “up to date with all doses in the primary series and all boosters recommended for you.” Cancer patients and others who are immunocompromised and thus at higher risk for COVID-19 can receive up to five shots total (including primaries and boosters).
Moderna says RSV vaccine is effective in older adults
Moderna’s vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was 83 percent effective at preventing lower respiratory tract disease in adults aged 60 and older in a large clinical trial, the company announced on Tuesday. Based on the results, Moderna said it intends to submit the vaccine for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in the first…
Was CJ Harris Cause of Death the COVID Vaccine? What We Know, What We Don't
Harris' family members told TMZ that he died of a heart attack. An autopsy has been done, but more tests are needed to identify the cause of the singer's death.
hcplive.com
Increased Risk of Hospitalization, Death Observed in Patients with Gout and COVID-19
Understanding the risk factors, such as a gout diagnosis and long-term glucocorticoid use, can help inform patients and clinicians regarding the continued management of patients with rheumatic disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMD) who were older in age, had cardiovascular or pulmonary disease, a...
FDA Approves New 2-Drug Combo Medicine for Asthma
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with asthma now have a new rescue medication to turn to after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Airsupra on Wednesday. The drug is the first approved to combine albuterol (a beta-2 adrenergic agonist) and budesonide (a corticosteroid). It's meant for...
ajmc.com
Prioritize Paxlovid for Unvaccinated Patients at High Risk of Severe COVID-19: Cost-effectiveness Analysis
A new analysis has determined the cost-effectiveness of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, across various scenarios of vaccination status and risk for severe disease. Use of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) should be prioritized for unvaccinated patients at high risk for severe infection with COVID-19, say researchers of a...
WebMD
Possible Bivalent Vaccine Link to Strokes in People Over 65
Jan 14, 2023 -- A vaccine database found a possible link between the Pfizer/BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccine and ischemic strokes in people over 65 who got the shot, the CDC and the FDA said in a joint news release. The release did not recommend people change their vaccine practices, saying...
MedicalXpress
Airway mucosa antibodies durably protect against COVID: Study
High levels of mucosal IgA antibodies in the airways protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least eight months. Omicron infection generates durable mucosal antibodies, reducing the risk of re-infection. These are the findings of a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Danderyd Hospital in Sweden. The results raise further hope for the feasibility of future nasal vaccine platforms to protect against infection.
MedicalXpress
Long COVID study: Blood values indicate reprogramming of immune cells
The underlying mechanisms of long COVID are not yet fully understood. Molecular clues to different subgroups of long COVID have now been provided by a research group at University Medicine Halle. When symptoms persist: After recovering from a COVID-19 infection, many people suffer from a secondary disease called long COVID...
brytfmonline.com
People with a higher risk of long-term cardiovascular disease and death
Covid-19 is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and death in the short and long term, according to a study published today in the Scientific Journal of the European Society of Cardiology (SEC). compared to uninfected people [com o vírus SARS-CoV-2]Patients with COVID-19 were 81 times more likely...
CDC reports a new strain of omicron taking over in the U.S.
A new version of omicron has taken hold in the U.S., according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The subvariant of omicron, named XBB.1.5, has raised concerns about another potential wave of Covid cases following the busy holiday travel season. The CDC projected...
Comments / 0