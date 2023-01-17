ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year

Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
msn.com

Vaccines That All Adults Over 65 Should Get

Vaccines are preparations that give you immunity to a specific disease. According to Centricity Research, vaccines are usually made from a weakened or inactivated form of the microbe that causes the disease, or a piece of the microbe's genetic material. When a vaccine is administered, it stimulates a person's immune...
ScienceAlert

Not Drinking Enough Water Linked to Serious Health Risks, Study Warns

We're regularly told to drink plenty of water to maintain our health. A new study provides a few more good reasons to stay well-hydrated – including fewer chronic health conditions and a greater chance of living a longer life. This is based on research involving 11,255 adults who were questioned five times across the course of 25 years on factors such as socieconomic status and family medical history. Clinical testing on the volunteers provided measures of sodium in their blood serum, which was used as an indicator of their fluid intake. Usually, the more water we drink, the lower the level of...
MARYLAND STATE
Living Smart

Researchers found that ingredients in yellow curry can reduce the chance of developing heart failure

According to research at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre of Toronto General Hospital, curcumin, a natural compound in turmeric, may dramatically reduce the risk of developing heart failure. A study published in the February edition of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, entitled "Curcumin prevents and reverses murine cardiac hypertrophy," has demonstrated that curcumin can prevent and reverse hypertrophy, restore heart function and reduce scarring when given orally to mice with enlarged hearts.
BR Rogers

COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for Immunocompromised

Even with vaccines and antivirals, cancer patients and many others are still vulnerable to infection; some safety tips for this evolving pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated individuals are “up to date with all doses in the primary series and all boosters recommended for you.” Cancer patients and others who are immunocompromised and thus at higher risk for COVID-19 can receive up to five shots total (including primaries and boosters).
The Hill

Moderna says RSV vaccine is effective in older adults

Moderna’s vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was 83 percent effective at preventing lower respiratory tract disease in adults aged 60 and older in a large clinical trial, the company announced on Tuesday. Based on the results, Moderna said it intends to submit the vaccine for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in the first…
hcplive.com

Increased Risk of Hospitalization, Death Observed in Patients with Gout and COVID-19

Understanding the risk factors, such as a gout diagnosis and long-term glucocorticoid use, can help inform patients and clinicians regarding the continued management of patients with rheumatic disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMD) who were older in age, had cardiovascular or pulmonary disease, a...
HealthDay

FDA Approves New 2-Drug Combo Medicine for Asthma

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with asthma now have a new rescue medication to turn to after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Airsupra on Wednesday. The drug is the first approved to combine albuterol (a beta-2 adrenergic agonist) and budesonide (a corticosteroid). It's meant for...
ajmc.com

Prioritize Paxlovid for Unvaccinated Patients at High Risk of Severe COVID-19: Cost-effectiveness Analysis

A new analysis has determined the cost-effectiveness of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, across various scenarios of vaccination status and risk for severe disease. Use of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) should be prioritized for unvaccinated patients at high risk for severe infection with COVID-19, say researchers of a...
WebMD

Possible Bivalent Vaccine Link to Strokes in People Over 65

Jan 14, 2023 -- A vaccine database found a possible link between the Pfizer/BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccine and ischemic strokes in people over 65 who got the shot, the CDC and the FDA said in a joint news release. The release did not recommend people change their vaccine practices, saying...
MedicalXpress

Airway mucosa antibodies durably protect against COVID: Study

High levels of mucosal IgA antibodies in the airways protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least eight months. Omicron infection generates durable mucosal antibodies, reducing the risk of re-infection. These are the findings of a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Danderyd Hospital in Sweden. The results raise further hope for the feasibility of future nasal vaccine platforms to protect against infection.
MedicalXpress

Long COVID study: Blood values indicate reprogramming of immune cells

The underlying mechanisms of long COVID are not yet fully understood. Molecular clues to different subgroups of long COVID have now been provided by a research group at University Medicine Halle. When symptoms persist: After recovering from a COVID-19 infection, many people suffer from a secondary disease called long COVID...
brytfmonline.com

People with a higher risk of long-term cardiovascular disease and death

Covid-19 is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and death in the short and long term, according to a study published today in the Scientific Journal of the European Society of Cardiology (SEC). compared to uninfected people [com o vírus SARS-CoV-2]Patients with COVID-19 were 81 times more likely...
NBC News

CDC reports a new strain of omicron taking over in the U.S.

A new version of omicron has taken hold in the U.S., according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The subvariant of omicron, named XBB.1.5, has raised concerns about another potential wave of Covid cases following the busy holiday travel season. The CDC projected...

