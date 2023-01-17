We're regularly told to drink plenty of water to maintain our health. A new study provides a few more good reasons to stay well-hydrated – including fewer chronic health conditions and a greater chance of living a longer life. This is based on research involving 11,255 adults who were questioned five times across the course of 25 years on factors such as socieconomic status and family medical history. Clinical testing on the volunteers provided measures of sodium in their blood serum, which was used as an indicator of their fluid intake. Usually, the more water we drink, the lower the level of...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO