Before the COVID-19 pandemic, only 8% of employees worked exclusively remote, but that jumped to 39% by early 2022, according to a survey from Gallup. But the days of rolling out of bed and making yourself presentable from the waist up could be coming to an end this year. Yes, it might be time to put on real pants. Straight Arrow News has the signs that 2023 is the year of “return to office” in this week’s Five For Friday.

3 DAYS AGO