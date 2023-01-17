Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
straightarrownews.com
Midday rundown: March for Life rally, ICE to help migrants affected by data breach
The D.C. mayor is calling on the federal government to get back to work or hand over their empty office spaces consuming downtown; and a new report reveals fentanyl deaths in children have surged at an alarming rate. These stories and more highlight the midday rundown for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
straightarrownews.com
Goodbye hybrid work: 5 signs 2023 is the year of return to office
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, only 8% of employees worked exclusively remote, but that jumped to 39% by early 2022, according to a survey from Gallup. But the days of rolling out of bed and making yourself presentable from the waist up could be coming to an end this year. Yes, it might be time to put on real pants. Straight Arrow News has the signs that 2023 is the year of “return to office” in this week’s Five For Friday.
straightarrownews.com
‘Super pigs’ from Canada could soon invade US
It didn’t take long for 2023 to get weird. Canadian “super pigs” could soon invade the northern United States, if they haven’t already. Feral hogs in the U.S. are nothing new, but these aren’t the average javelinas. The so-called Canadian “super pig” is a hybrid between a wild boar and a domesticated hog.
straightarrownews.com
Debt ceiling negotiations have yet to begin in Congress
The United States government has hit the nearly $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed congressional leaders she’s taking extraordinary measures to pay the government’s bills. But according to Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., negotiations on Capitol Hill to increase the ceiling and avoid a default have still not started.
Comments / 3