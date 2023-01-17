ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Morning rundown: T-Mobile hacked, Google layoffs, Biden on documents

T-Mobile says 37 million customers were hacked; Google lays off 10,000 employees; and the U.S. is sending $2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Those stories and more make up the morning rundown Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. T-mobile breach affects 37 million customers. T-mobile says an “unidentified malicious intruder” breached...
CALIFORNIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Racism exists in America and in the Republican Party

National TV Political Analyst, Talk Radio Host, Univ. Prof. How problematic is racism in America? Depends on who you ask. According to a Pew Research study, “Americans tend to view racism by individuals as a bigger problem for Black people in the United States than racism in the nation’s laws. Black Americans themselves, however, are more likely to say racism in U.S. laws is the larger problem.”
straightarrownews.com

Here’s why ‘record’ police violence reports are imperfect

Reports indicate that, in 2022, police killings reached a record high in the U.S. The context matters, though. The record used only dates back to 2013, as it is from a nonprofit called Mapping Police Violence. Media reports rely on this source because the U.S. does not have a federal database tracking cases of police violence nationwide.
straightarrownews.com

Debt ceiling negotiations have yet to begin in Congress

The United States government has hit the nearly $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed congressional leaders she’s taking extraordinary measures to pay the government’s bills. But according to Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., negotiations on Capitol Hill to increase the ceiling and avoid a default have still not started.
WASHINGTON STATE
straightarrownews.com

Republicans must play hardball to reduce US national debt

The U.S. has officially hit its debt ceiling, the max amount of money it is able to borrow. With the government on the hook for $31 trillion, Republicans in Congress say they want spending concessions made before they agree to raise the debt ceiling. The White House says it won’t negotiate. Straight Arrow News contributor Star Parker says Republicans are doing the right thing by playing hardball and warns that decades of unchecked government spending have created a nation addicted to debt.

