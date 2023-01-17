Read full article on original website
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
straightarrownews.com
Morning rundown: T-Mobile hacked, Google layoffs, Biden on documents
T-Mobile says 37 million customers were hacked; Google lays off 10,000 employees; and the U.S. is sending $2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Those stories and more make up the morning rundown Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. T-mobile breach affects 37 million customers. T-mobile says an “unidentified malicious intruder” breached...
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
straightarrownews.com
Racism exists in America and in the Republican Party
National TV Political Analyst, Talk Radio Host, Univ. Prof. How problematic is racism in America? Depends on who you ask. According to a Pew Research study, “Americans tend to view racism by individuals as a bigger problem for Black people in the United States than racism in the nation’s laws. Black Americans themselves, however, are more likely to say racism in U.S. laws is the larger problem.”
straightarrownews.com
Here’s why ‘record’ police violence reports are imperfect
Reports indicate that, in 2022, police killings reached a record high in the U.S. The context matters, though. The record used only dates back to 2013, as it is from a nonprofit called Mapping Police Violence. Media reports rely on this source because the U.S. does not have a federal database tracking cases of police violence nationwide.
straightarrownews.com
Debt ceiling negotiations have yet to begin in Congress
The United States government has hit the nearly $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed congressional leaders she’s taking extraordinary measures to pay the government’s bills. But according to Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., negotiations on Capitol Hill to increase the ceiling and avoid a default have still not started.
straightarrownews.com
Former Postal Service worker’s religious freedom case heads to Supreme Court
The Supreme Court is set to hear a new case that could redefine religious freedom in the workplace. The case involves a former United States Postal Service worker who claims the agency showed religious bias after he was reprimanded for refusing to work on Sundays. The case dates back to...
straightarrownews.com
Republicans must play hardball to reduce US national debt
The U.S. has officially hit its debt ceiling, the max amount of money it is able to borrow. With the government on the hook for $31 trillion, Republicans in Congress say they want spending concessions made before they agree to raise the debt ceiling. The White House says it won’t negotiate. Straight Arrow News contributor Star Parker says Republicans are doing the right thing by playing hardball and warns that decades of unchecked government spending have created a nation addicted to debt.
