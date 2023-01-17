Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
beckerspayer.com
New York City's Medicare Advantage plan 'dead,' city leaders say
A plan to shift New York City retirees' coverage to Medicare Advantage has stalled indefinitely, the New York Daily News reported Jan. 19. Courts have blocked the city's proposal to charge retired city employees who opt out of a Medicare Advantage plan a $191 monthly premium, ruling it violates a city law that requires retirees receive free health coverage for life.
cityandstateny.com
Opinion: Thousands of NYCHA tenants forgotten under Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helped residents who missed rent payments during the COVID-19 Pandemic, ignored New York City Housing Authority tenants since its inception. Now, almost three years after the pandemic began, thousands of New York City’s public housing residents are facing large rental arrears, totaling $454 million across 73,028 households, most of which were accrued over the pandemic. All NYCHA residents want is the same relief that millions of other renters received across the state.
ems1.com
‘It’s dead’: NYC Council won't pass bill to let mayor charge retired city workers for healthcare
NEW YORK — City Council leaders announced Thursday they have no plan to pass a bill pushed by Mayor Eric Adams that would allow his administration to charge retired municipal workers for health insurance — and multiple sources in the chamber told the Daily News that the legislation is unlikely to ever get a vote.
The iron hand of gov’t is the biggest reason NYC’s economy hasn’t recovered from COVID
Don’t ignore the hidden reason the city economy is still struggling so long after the pandemic ended: the way our government (city and state) discourages job creation and economic growth. A host of labor statistics paint a grim picture of the city’s recovery: We are still down 12% from our pre-pandemic total of jobs (and recovering that last slice will take nearly two more years), while the nation’s up 500,000. Unemployment’s around 6%, nearly twice the national level. Worse, the actual workforce has shrunk by 300,000, thanks to some giving up on Gotham entirely and moving away and others just giving up...
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
Bronx council member calls for investment to shorten public transportation waiting times
Bronx Council Member Amanda Farias said New Yorkers should not have to rely on an unreliable service.
You, the New York voter, are to blame for city’s and state’s headlong rush to disaster
Mayor Eric Adams’ “City of Yes” suffered three thundering recent “No”s — to new housing, to judicial legitimacy and to sanity. The fault lies not only with woke politicians and judges — but also our own electorate. If New York City proceeds in its headlong rush to doom, our chuckleheaded voters will lead the march. Public Enemy No. 1: City Council Member Kristin Richardson Jordan, who killed a proposal for more than 900 new rental apartments, half of them “affordable,” on a mostly vacant central Harlem block. She single-handedly torpedoed plans for a complex called One45 at Lenox Avenue and West...
Dozens of NYC workers file $250M suit seeking to end COVID vaccine mandate
Dozens of New York City employees who lost their jobs for not complying with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate have filed a $250 million lawsuit seeking to end the rule as the pandemic is winding down, new court papers show. The group of 72 former employees are asking a judge to overturn the mandate given that politicians, including President Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer, have “all declared the pandemic is over,” according to a Bronx Supreme Court lawsuit from Thursday. Many of the fired employees — from the NYPD, FDNY, Department of Education, Department of Health and other agencies –worked for...
Rats on the rise at NYCHA housing: ‘They got bigger’
An unlucky rat in a trap at the Elliott-Chelsea Houses in Manhattan. NYCHA's 335 developments compose a major front in the mayor's war on rats. But pest complaints at the developments are on the rise. [ more › ]
caribbeanlife.com
Adams pleads for emergency aid from New York State
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has submitted an emergency mutual aid request to New York State for immediate help to shelter what he describes as “massive influx” of arriving Caribbean and other asylum seekers. Many of the asylum seekers include Haitian, Cubans and Venezuelans. “Three months ago,...
Early Addition: Guess whose Nissan has 5 unpaid speeding tickets in New York City?
Because you guessed right, it's the Nissan that George Santos has been driving, here are your early links: Elizabeth Holmes still in an estate and not a prison cell, it's Porch Pop season, and more. [ more › ]
New York’s discovery laws are DESIGNED to let criminals go free
Of all the criminal-justice “reforms” the Legislature passed in 2019 — on bail, discovery and parole and Raise the Age — discovery “reform” was the most pernicious. It imposed an impossible burden on prosecutors to turn over almost every imaginable piece of evidence to the defense in just 20-35 days, including: All police paperwork All body-worn cameras, even for officers not involved directly in the arrestAll police-disciplinary records for every officer on scene Witness names and contact information, meaning if prosecutors worry a witness is put at risk or can be intimidated, they must petition a judge to redact that information. Criminal records of...
NYC Council passes ‘Skip the Stuff’ bill to curb plastic waste from takeout food
The City Council approved a bill on Thursday that aims to limit plastics in takeout and delivery orders. The bill would bar restaurants and food delivery services from providing plastic knives, forks and extra containers unless specially requested by the customer. [ more › ]
NY1
Council probes homeless agency over housing voucher delays
Up to one-third of people in New York City homeless shelters are eligible for city-funded housing vouchers, administration officials said in a City Council hearing Wednesday, even as some applicants report waiting months to receive their checks. The oversight hearing of the City Fighting Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement —...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment in Multi-Million Dollar Cash Payroll Insurance Fraud
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of JUAN ESCOBAR, 46, and his drywall and carpentry companies for defrauding the New York State Insurance Fund (“NYSIF”) of nearly $3 million in insurance premium payments. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Insurance Fraud and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
statenislandnycliving.com
Work with NYC DCAS Civil Service Information
Work with NYC DCAS Civil Service Information. The NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) makes city government work for all New Yorkers. Our commitment to equity, effectiveness and sustainability guides our work providing City agencies with the resources and support needed to succeed, including:. Recruiting, hiring, and training City...
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants
by Jennie Taer NEW YORK, NY – Mayor Eric Adams’ requests to assist illegal migrants arriving in New York City have yet to be answered by Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Adams told the New York Post on Tuesday that he has several requests with Hochul’s office for illegal migrants to be housed and relocated in other parts of the state since the city keeps getting them from multiple states. A transport sent by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis brought more than 40,000 illegal migrants into the The post Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants appeared first on Shore News Network.
Corporal Punishment: It’s Time To Admit That Beating Kids Isn’t The Solution To Crime
Despite evidence to the contrary, people like New York City Mayor Eric Adams are holding on to the belief that physical punishment will prevent kids from becoming criminals. In fact, hitting children is the first step in the process of producing criminals. The post Corporal Punishment: It’s Time To Admit That Beating Kids Isn’t The Solution To Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
NYC eviction rate continues to rise since ban was lifted, as homelessness surges
Last year, New York City landlords filed roughly 110,000 eviction notices, according to court system records. Nearly 4,400 households have been evicted since a ban on most removals ended last year. [ more › ]
Comments / 0