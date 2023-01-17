ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City's Medicare Advantage plan 'dead,' city leaders say

A plan to shift New York City retirees' coverage to Medicare Advantage has stalled indefinitely, the New York Daily News reported Jan. 19. Courts have blocked the city's proposal to charge retired city employees who opt out of a Medicare Advantage plan a $191 monthly premium, ruling it violates a city law that requires retirees receive free health coverage for life.
cityandstateny.com

Opinion: Thousands of NYCHA tenants forgotten under Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helped residents who missed rent payments during the COVID-19 Pandemic, ignored New York City Housing Authority tenants since its inception. Now, almost three years after the pandemic began, thousands of New York City’s public housing residents are facing large rental arrears, totaling $454 million across 73,028 households, most of which were accrued over the pandemic. All NYCHA residents want is the same relief that millions of other renters received across the state.
New York Post

The iron hand of gov’t is the biggest reason NYC’s economy hasn’t recovered from COVID

Don’t ignore the hidden reason the city economy is still struggling so long after the pandemic ended: the way our government (city and state) discourages job creation and economic growth. A host of labor statistics paint a grim picture of the city’s recovery: We are still down 12% from our pre-pandemic total of jobs (and recovering that last slice will take nearly two more years), while the nation’s up 500,000. Unemployment’s around 6%, nearly twice the national level. Worse, the actual workforce has shrunk by 300,000, thanks to some giving up on Gotham entirely and moving away and others just giving up...
New York Post

You, the New York voter, are to blame for city’s and state’s headlong rush to disaster

Mayor Eric Adams’ “City of Yes” suffered three thundering recent “No”s — to new housing, to judicial legitimacy and to sanity. The fault lies not only with woke politicians and judges — but also our own electorate. If New York City proceeds in its headlong rush to doom, our chuckleheaded voters will lead the march. Public Enemy No. 1: City Council Member Kristin Richardson Jordan, who killed a proposal for more than 900 new rental apartments, half of them “affordable,” on a mostly vacant central Harlem block. She single-handedly torpedoed plans for a complex called One45 at Lenox Avenue and West...
New York Post

Dozens of NYC workers file $250M suit seeking to end COVID vaccine mandate

Dozens of New York City employees who lost their jobs for not complying with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate have filed a $250 million lawsuit seeking to end the rule as the pandemic is winding down, new court papers show. The group of 72 former employees are asking a judge to overturn the mandate given that politicians, including President Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer, have “all declared the pandemic is over,” according to a Bronx Supreme Court lawsuit from Thursday. Many of the fired employees — from the NYPD, FDNY, Department of Education, Department of Health and other agencies –worked for...
caribbeanlife.com

Adams pleads for emergency aid from New York State

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has submitted an emergency mutual aid request to New York State for immediate help to shelter what he describes as “massive influx” of arriving Caribbean and other asylum seekers. Many of the asylum seekers include Haitian, Cubans and Venezuelans. “Three months ago,...
New York Post

New York’s discovery laws are DESIGNED to let criminals go free

Of all the criminal-justice “reforms” the Legislature passed in 2019 — on bail, discovery and parole and Raise the Age — discovery “reform” was the most pernicious. It imposed an impossible burden on prosecutors to turn over almost every imaginable piece of evidence to the defense in just 20-35 days, including: All police paperwork All body-worn cameras, even for officers not involved directly in the arrestAll police-disciplinary records for every officer on scene Witness names and contact information, meaning if prosecutors worry a witness is put at risk or can be intimidated, they must petition a judge to redact that information. Criminal records of...
NY1

Council probes homeless agency over housing voucher delays

Up to one-third of people in New York City homeless shelters are eligible for city-funded housing vouchers, administration officials said in a City Council hearing Wednesday, even as some applicants report waiting months to receive their checks. The oversight hearing of the City Fighting Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement —...
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment in Multi-Million Dollar Cash Payroll Insurance Fraud

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of JUAN ESCOBAR, 46, and his drywall and carpentry companies for defrauding the New York State Insurance Fund (“NYSIF”) of nearly $3 million in insurance premium payments. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Insurance Fraud and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
statenislandnycliving.com

Work with NYC DCAS Civil Service Information

Work with NYC DCAS Civil Service Information. The NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) makes city government work for all New Yorkers. Our commitment to equity, effectiveness and sustainability guides our work providing City agencies with the resources and support needed to succeed, including:. Recruiting, hiring, and training City...
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Shore News Network

Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants

by Jennie Taer  NEW  YORK, NY – Mayor Eric Adams’ requests to assist illegal migrants arriving in New York City have yet to be answered by Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Adams told the New York Post on Tuesday that he has several requests with Hochul’s office for illegal migrants to be housed and relocated in other parts of the state since the city keeps getting them from multiple states. A transport sent by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis brought more than 40,000 illegal migrants into the The post Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants appeared first on Shore News Network.
NewsOne

Corporal Punishment: It’s Time To Admit That Beating Kids Isn’t The Solution To Crime

Despite evidence to the contrary, people like New York City Mayor Eric Adams are holding on to the belief that physical punishment will prevent kids from becoming criminals. In fact, hitting children is the first step in the process of producing criminals. The post Corporal Punishment: It’s Time To Admit That Beating Kids Isn’t The Solution To Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
