ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Zacks.com

5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
ALABAMA STATE
Zacks.com

Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List

The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
NASDAQ

BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project

BP plc BP doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
NASDAQ

Lift Portfolio Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Picks

U.S. inflation cooled off for the sixth straight month in December after hitting a 40-year high in mid-2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the consumer price index rose 6.5% last month, down from 7.1% in November. The reading is sharply down from the peak of 9.1% attained in June 2022 but still way above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
freightwaves.com

Bank of America bullish on TL stocks as ‘truck demand near floor’

Bank of America said Tuesday it was more bullish on truckload stocks in 2023 as truck demand appears to have bottomed. BofA Securities (NYSE: BAC) research analyst Ken Hoexter made a rare two-step rating upgrade to “buy” from “underperform” on the shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN). Below-historical-valuation multiples, “truck demand near [the] floor” and a leveling in spot rates were some of the catalysts for the call.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023

U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
NASDAQ

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
NASDAQ

History Suggests the S&P 500 Could Soar in 2023. Here's the Stock to Buy Now

The S&P 500 index is the widely followed benchmark on Wall Street because it hosts 500 of the largest companies listed in the U.S. that operate in a diverse variety of industries. It had a rough 2022, declining by 19.4% and ending the year in bear territory. But consecutive down...
NASDAQ

3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
NASDAQ

Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio

Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
NASDAQ

Want $500 in Annual Passive Income? Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks Now

Every dollar of passive income you make from your portfolio is money you can use to reinvest into other assets and gain the benefit of compound growth over time. Over a long enough period, you can build a decent income stream, and if you're especially patient, you can even start the process with a relatively small investment in some cases.
NASDAQ

Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio

U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
CNBC

Oil gains 3% on global economic optimism, despite surprise U.S. crude build

Oil prices rose 3% to a one-week high on Wednesday as hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a massive surprise build in U.S. crude stocks. Brent futures rose $2.46, or 3.1%, to $82.56 a barrel. U.S. West...
rigzone.com

Too Early to Sustain $100 Per Barrel Oil

It’s just too early to sustain $100 per barrel oil, according to Standard Chartered. “It is highly likely that we see $100 at some point this year, however, we don’t expect it to stick,” a Standard Chartered analyst told Rigzone. “We are forecasting a Brent average of...
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $12.64 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.1% to $91.59 in after-hours trading.

Comments / 0

Community Policy