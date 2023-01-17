Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
US oil giants Exxon and Chevron are poised to reap $100 billion total profit bonanza from Russia's war on Ukraine
ExxonMobil and Chevron are both set for record profits in 2022, of $56 billion and $37 billion respectively, per the FT. The US energy giants are benefiting from the surge in global oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, it said. It's a reversal of fortunes after the pandemic-era price crash...
Oil production picking up in second-largest U.S. shale field
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Oil production in South Texas, home of the second largest U.S. shale field, is expected to rise as much as 4% this year, as higher prices spur more drilling and as U.S. crude exports set new records.
Zacks.com
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
NASDAQ
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP plc BP doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
NASDAQ
Lift Portfolio Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Picks
U.S. inflation cooled off for the sixth straight month in December after hitting a 40-year high in mid-2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the consumer price index rose 6.5% last month, down from 7.1% in November. The reading is sharply down from the peak of 9.1% attained in June 2022 but still way above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
freightwaves.com
Bank of America bullish on TL stocks as ‘truck demand near floor’
Bank of America said Tuesday it was more bullish on truckload stocks in 2023 as truck demand appears to have bottomed. BofA Securities (NYSE: BAC) research analyst Ken Hoexter made a rare two-step rating upgrade to “buy” from “underperform” on the shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN). Below-historical-valuation multiples, “truck demand near [the] floor” and a leveling in spot rates were some of the catalysts for the call.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
NASDAQ
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Global oil demand could hit record high as China reopens
Global oil demand is expected to hit its highest-ever level this year on the back of China's swift reopening of its economy. The post Global oil demand could hit record high as China reopens appeared first on KYMA.
NASDAQ
History Suggests the S&P 500 Could Soar in 2023. Here's the Stock to Buy Now
The S&P 500 index is the widely followed benchmark on Wall Street because it hosts 500 of the largest companies listed in the U.S. that operate in a diverse variety of industries. It had a rough 2022, declining by 19.4% and ending the year in bear territory. But consecutive down...
NASDAQ
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
NASDAQ
Want $500 in Annual Passive Income? Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks Now
Every dollar of passive income you make from your portfolio is money you can use to reinvest into other assets and gain the benefit of compound growth over time. Over a long enough period, you can build a decent income stream, and if you're especially patient, you can even start the process with a relatively small investment in some cases.
NASDAQ
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
CNBC
Oil gains 3% on global economic optimism, despite surprise U.S. crude build
Oil prices rose 3% to a one-week high on Wednesday as hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a massive surprise build in U.S. crude stocks. Brent futures rose $2.46, or 3.1%, to $82.56 a barrel. U.S. West...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW): Can Its 8.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) shares rallied 8.2% in the last trading session to close at $12.31. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 21.5% gain over the past four weeks.
rigzone.com
Too Early to Sustain $100 Per Barrel Oil
It’s just too early to sustain $100 per barrel oil, according to Standard Chartered. “It is highly likely that we see $100 at some point this year, however, we don’t expect it to stick,” a Standard Chartered analyst told Rigzone. “We are forecasting a Brent average of...
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $12.64 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.1% to $91.59 in after-hours trading.
