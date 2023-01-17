Read full article on original website
256today.com
Bryant Bank makes $100K donation to UAH College of Business
HUNTSVILLE – Bryant Bank has made a $100,000 gift to the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s College of Business, the university announced. This gift marks the second installment of a $1.5 million commitment, one of the largest gifts ever made to the college, UAH said in a news release. This disbursement will be followed by identical 13 annual payments through 2035.
256today.com
Crestwood appoints Eiland chief nursing officer
HUNTSVILLE – Crestwood Medical Center recently appointed interim Chief Nursing Officer Lance Eiland as its permanent CNO. Eiland received his nursing degree from Bevill State Community College and master’s in organizational leadership and nursing management from the University of Arkansas Grantham in 2019. Prior to joining Crestwood, Eiland...
256today.com
Wyndy expands babysitting app into Huntsville
BIRMINGHAM – Families in Huntsville and Mobile now have access to a reliable babysitting solution. Birmingham-based Wyndy College Babysitters, an app that simplifies the process of sourcing, booking, and paying vetted babysitters, has expanded into Huntsville and Mobile the company said. The company also provides valuable earning potential for...
256today.com
Huntsville Animal Services waives adoption fees
HUNTSVILLE – In the market for a new pet? If so, Huntsville Animal Services is waiving adoption fees on all animals through the end of this month, though some exclusions apply. The kennels at Huntsville Animal Services are chock-full of pets of every shape and size, in need of...
256today.com
Up on the roof: Igloos in the Rocket City
HUNTSVILLE — Once all the presents are unwrapped, the last of the leftovers have been polished off, and the endless boxes of lights and ornaments are safely stowed away, the holidays can seem like a thing of the distant past. But just because December has come and gone, that...
256today.com
Cheers! Von Brewski Beer Festival on tap
HUNTSVILLE – We are told Sir von Brewski has piloted his brew-ship homeward and is preparing for re-entry for the seventh annual Von Brewski Beer Festival. The arrival at the Von Braun Center South Hall is Jan. 28. Sources have said von Brewski boasts an extensive selection of delicious...
256today.com
Adkins picks Burritt Coffeehouse series
HUNTSVILLE – You have heard of pickin’ and grinnin’?. Well, Tuesday, the 2022 National Thumbpickers Hall of Famer Shane Adkins opens the 2023 Huntsville Traditional Music Association Coffeehouse Concert Season in Old Country Church at Burritt on the Mountain. In 2003, Adkins won the international “Home of...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
The race to see who gets appointed to fill out Congressman Dale Strong’s term as chairman of the Madison County Commission may be coming to a close. It sounds like the applicants will each meet with Gov. Kay Ivey and her staff next week for interviews. Local politicos fall in to one of two camps: Those supporting former Speaker Mac McCutchen or the “Pick-a-Phil” camp that would like to see either of the two current Commissioners Phil Vandiver or Phil Riddick get promoted to the job. Candidates will be appointed by the governor.
256today.com
ULA’s Vulcan rocket sails closer to launch
DECATUR – Though made for space travel, the United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket is nearing the of its water journey. The giant rocket, recently loaded onto the R/S RocketShip outside of ULA’s rocket factory in Decatur, is completing its 2,000-mile voyage to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
256today.com
Weather hyperbole ‘marketing stunt’ to ‘grab eyeballs’
HUNTSVILLE — We’re hearing of bomb cyclones, atmospheric rivers and a polar vortex. Some weather outlets have even taken to naming storms. In fact, at its recent convention, the American Meteorological Society discussed the use of hyperbole in describing various weather events. So, what does it all mean?
