Decatur, AL

256today.com

Lucas appointed to board for AlabamaGermany Partnership

HUNTSVILLE — Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has appointed Huntsville partner David Vance Lucas to a three-year term on the board of directors for the AlabamaGermany Partnership. AGP is a statewide, nonprofit dedicated to the development of the educational, business, cultural, and social relationships among individuals and organizations with ties...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Take 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge – for the health of it

HUNTSVILLE — We are just a heartbeat away from National Heart Health Month. Throughout February, Crestwood Medical Center is laying out its 28-day Healthy Heart Challenge. The challenge educates the community about heart health, reducing the risk of heart disease, and creating a heart healthy lifestyle. “At Crestwood, we...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
madeinalabama.com

Fabrication company announces growth plans in North Alabama

Morgan Metals plans to invest around $286,000 in the expansion, which will create four jobs. “We are excited that this expansion will allow us to add more jobs to Athens and Limestone County and better serve our customers,” Townsend said. INVESTMENT PLANS. The Athens City Council approved a tax...
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

Birmingham startup Wyndy expanding to Huntsville, Mobile

Birmingham sitter app Wyndy is now offering its service in the Huntsville and Mobile areas. Created in 2017 by parents Ginger and Tommy Mayfield, Wyndy is a mobile app helping families find, book, and pay vetted, background-checked college babysitters. As well as a resource for parents, the app offers its...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
256today.com

Singing River Trail Launch Tank business competition lifts off

MOORESVILLE – Based loosely on the business reality television show “Shark Tank,” and building on the success of last year’s program, Launch2035 is accepting applications for the second annual Singing River Trail Launch Tank. The program is open to entrepreneurs who reside within the eight-county Singing...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Archeological excavation underway at Redstone Arsenal construction site

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ahead of a military construction project on Redstone Arsenal, an archeological excavation is underway to preserve data before construction work impacts the site. According to a press release from Redstone Arsenal, this preservation process is in compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act. The project is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Weather hyperbole ‘marketing stunt’ to ‘grab eyeballs’

HUNTSVILLE — We’re hearing of bomb cyclones, atmospheric rivers and a polar vortex. Some weather outlets have even taken to naming storms. In fact, at its recent convention, the American Meteorological Society discussed the use of hyperbole in describing various weather events. So, what does it all mean?
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Philanthropists donate $235,000 to Huntsville Hospital Foundation

Huntsville Hospital Foundation kicked off the new year with a $235,000 donation from local philanthropists, Chris and George Gilley and their loveable pup, Bailey. Chris and George are passionate about Muskoka and dedicated to help better the health and well-being of the community. This donation brings their lifetime giving to almost $2 million and marks the 17th consecutive year that the Gilleys have generously made an investment in healthcare supporting full-time and seasonal Muskoka residents.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan garbage rate increasing 20 percent

Morgan County residents will pay $2.50 a month more for county garbage pickup beginning March 1 after the commissioners approved a 20% increase Tuesday to offset fuel, tires and maintenance costs. Commission Chairman Ray Long said the new $15 monthly rate will still be the lowest in the immediate area,...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

‘Limestone County is booming’: New projects underway in North Alabama’s fastest-growing county

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County is the fastest-growing county in North Alabama and with new growth comes upcoming projects and development. Limestone County’s Economic Development Association president Bethany Shockney believes the several new projects underway in Athens will help the city keep up with its growing population. She also says members of the community are excited to see the city growing and for what is to come.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
doppleronline.ca

Billboard sign on Hwy 60 has residents up in arms

UPDATE: The light intensity of the sign has been turned down so it’s not as bright. A large billboard sign along Hwy. 60, going eastbound, by the former Grandview Inn entrance, has certainly been noticed. Area residents say it’s too bright and doesn’t belong there. Several community...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Scam calls targeting utility customers

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville Utilities is receiving numerous reports of scammers targeting residential and business customers. The scam is known as “Disconnection Deception,” according to a news release from Huntsville Utilities. The customer receives a call stating they are past due on their account and are about to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

