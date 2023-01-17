ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Two SIUE Students Awarded National Health Information Scholarships

EDWARDSVILLE – Two Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students, Tyler Evans and Chase Horton, have received the National Health Information Scholarship from the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) Foundation. Evans and Horton are two of 15 students in the country to receive the scholarship.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Waterloo Queen of Hearts Drawing Nearly $1.4 Million

WATERLOO - The jackpot for the Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing has reached $1,397,265 the highest amount the drawing has ever reached since it began in 2017. 20% of the funds raised will benefit the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in Waterloo. The most recent drawing was held Tuesday,...
WATERLOO, IL
Former Annie’s Location Becoming Carrollton Bank Drive-Thru

EDWARDSVILLE - The former Annie’s Frozen Custard location at 245 S. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville will be the site of a new Carrollton Bank drive-thru later this year. Carrollton Bank Regional President Bill Barlow said the new location will have three drive-thru lanes, two for drive-thru banking service and one for an Automated Teller Machine (ATM). This location will be drive-thru-only with no walk-in service.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Our Daily Show! [FULL SHOW] Ft. Iron Dragon Kung-Fu, Riverbend CEO, and more!

On this Friday in the heart of the Riverbend, Wayne Judge joins us from Iron Dragon Kung Fu to fill us in on their Chinese New Year Celebration! PLUS we talk with Riverbend CEO ahead of their fundraiser, and get to know the students and their businesses! As always St. Louis Sports Reporter Luis Nolla joins us to fill us in on what's ahead for the Blues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Shiloh Police Department Announces Aggravated Battery To A Child Charges

SHILOH - The Shiloh Police Department announced aggravated battery to a child charges against a Shiloh man on Thursday. St. Clair County Assistant State's Attorney Judy Dalan issued a four-count warrant for...
SHILOH, IL
Sholar: New Alton Cannabis Dispensary Will Have 'Huge Impact'

ALTON - Eddie Sholar Jr., the owner of Fast Eddie's Bon Air, one of Alton's landmark businesses, expressed excitement about the new cannabis dispensary to be located at the former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building near his establishment.
ALTON, IL

