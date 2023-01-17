On this Friday in the heart of the Riverbend, Wayne Judge joins us from Iron Dragon Kung Fu to fill us in on their Chinese New Year Celebration! PLUS we talk with Riverbend CEO ahead of their fundraiser, and get to know the students and their businesses! As always St. Louis Sports Reporter Luis Nolla joins us to fill us in on what's ahead for the Blues.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO