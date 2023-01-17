Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Jolly Time Popcorn keeps it in the family as company continues to grow in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Thursday, January 19th is National Popcorn Day and one of the world's most recognizable popcorn brands is right here in Sioux City. We're available in about 99% of all major grocery stores in all 50 states in over 40 countries across the world. They are...
kscj.com
BENEFIT TO BE HELD FOR STRICKEN LAWTON, IOWA MAN
A BENEFIT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR A LAWTON, IOWA MAN WHOSE ILLNESS HAS PREVENTED HIM FROM WORKING AND RESULTED IN MOUNTING MEDICAL EXPENSES. TOM KLUNKER IS A TRUCK DRIVER WHO WAS STRICKEN WHILE ON A DELIVERY TO THE DENVER, COLORADO AREA. PASTOR DAVID ZIRPEL OF REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH...
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
Radio Iowa
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
newsnationnow.com
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband’s unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
Snow Emergencies declared in Siouxland
From closings to snow emergencies, the winter weather is having an impact on Siouxland communities.
Siouxland communities brace for winter storm
Local governments are preparing for the largest snowstorm of the year so far by checking out their equipment and pre-treating roadways.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
Sioux City woman pleads guilty to distributing meth from Texas to Iowa
A Sioux City woman who transported over 12 kilograms of meth from Texas to Iowa for distribution pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY EDUCATORS SPEAK AT STATE CAPITOL ON PRIVATE SCHOOL VOUCHER ISSUE
PARENTS, EDUCATORS, SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS AND A COUPLE OF STUDENTS TESTIFIED IN DES MOINES AT TUESDAY NIGHT’S PUBLIC HEARING ON GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ PLAN TO GIVE PARENTS STATE MONEY TO COVER PRIVATE SCHOOL EXPENSES. DR. LINDSAY LAURICH, SUPERINTENDENT OF SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN HERE IN SIOUX CITY, SPOKE IN FAVOR...
siouxlandnews.com
Police: "Don't forget to clear fire hydrants and beware of windrows"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland's big dig-out is happening now, as the metro received roughly eight inches of heavy, wet snow over a 12-hour period on Jan. 18 & 19. As you clear your sidewalks and driveways, local first responders are reminding you to also clear around fire hydrants.
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening bar patrons with a gun
While at a bar Gomez pointed a gun at two patrons of the bar. He also threatened to "air this place out".
Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed for meth and more
SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form; fraudulent use of registration; driving while barred; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
KCRG.com
Police: Iowa woman dies after being shot while calling 911
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 23-year-old Sioux City man has been charged in the death of a woman who was shot while she was calling an emergency dispatcher. A criminal complaint says Sarah Zoelle called 911 Saturday night and was pleading for help, saying her boyfriend, Austyn Self, was pointing a gun at her. The complaint says the 911 dispatcher then heard what sounded like a gunshot.
