Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

National trend reflected locally of people deliberately delaying care

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More Americans are reporting that they’re putting off seeing a doctor for health issues. This sometimes includes visits concerning serious conditions. A Gallup poll released this week found 40% of adults are waiting to seek care, a record for the poll. The situation in the Wichita area reflects the national trend, local health professionals report.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita

After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues

TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamine. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail for long periods of time to […] The post Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
BEL AIRE, KS
KWCH.com

Risings costs force local restaurant to add ‘adversity surcharge’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As restaurants across the country continue to face rising costs for food and labor, one local restaurant has been up front about its economic struggle. Openly displayed on the menus at Napoli Italian Eatery is an alert about an extra charge on bills, in place since last summer. It’s called an economic advisory surcharge.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Explanation sought following upheaval in Goddard city government

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - What began as a routine city council meeting in Goddard ended with motions that would remove the mayor and fire the city administrator. A motion to remove Mayor Larry Zimmerman passed by a majority vote. The council then elected previous mayor, Hunter Larkin to serve again. Within minutes of taking the reigns of Goddard mayor, Larkin was ready to fire city staff.
GODDARD, KS
KSN News

Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
AUGUSTA, KS
KAKE TV

South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
WICHITA, KS

