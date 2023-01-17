TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamine. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail for long periods of time to […] The post Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

BEL AIRE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO