New water treatment plant reaches construction milestone
The city of Wichita says crews are now installing the connection line to the raw water pipeline from Cheney Reservoir that will connect to the facility.
KWCH.com
National trend reflected locally of people deliberately delaying care
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More Americans are reporting that they’re putting off seeing a doctor for health issues. This sometimes includes visits concerning serious conditions. A Gallup poll released this week found 40% of adults are waiting to seek care, a record for the poll. The situation in the Wichita area reflects the national trend, local health professionals report.
KWCH.com
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
KAKE TV
Wichita woman surveying neighbors over possible health issues from 29th and Grove chemical spill
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Residents in and around the 29th and Grove contamination site are being asked to fill out a health survey to see if there is a higher amount of illness in the area. Around 2.9 miles of soil and groundwater between the Union Pacific rail yard next...
Getting K-96 ready for more traffic; public meeting on Feb. 2
Officials are holding a public meeting for input into K-96 improvement and design plans.
Restaurant inspections: Roaches, stagnant water, foul smell, no sneeze guard in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues
TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamine. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail for long periods of time to […] The post Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
'Those are pot-bellied pigs': Experts say no evidence of feral hogs in Garden Plain, credit state's strict no-hunting law
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) – After the Garden Plain Police Department posted a video last week, it shed a lot of light on the dangers of feral swine. K-State wildlife expert Drew Ricketts saw the video, and along with investigating other reports sent to him of possible feral hogs in the same Lake Afton area, says he has good news.
Sedgwick County commissioner delivers twins, joins meeting the next day
Lopez gave birth to twins on Tuesday and then joined the commission meeting via Zoom on Wednesday.
KWCH.com
Risings costs force local restaurant to add ‘adversity surcharge’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As restaurants across the country continue to face rising costs for food and labor, one local restaurant has been up front about its economic struggle. Openly displayed on the menus at Napoli Italian Eatery is an alert about an extra charge on bills, in place since last summer. It’s called an economic advisory surcharge.
SpaceX looking to do business in Air Capital
From the Air Capital to the Space Capital, Wichita is making a play to diversify its workforce. Tuesday, Senator Jerry Moran and SpaceX visited several manufacturing facilities to make it happen.
KWCH.com
Explanation sought following upheaval in Goddard city government
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - What began as a routine city council meeting in Goddard ended with motions that would remove the mayor and fire the city administrator. A motion to remove Mayor Larry Zimmerman passed by a majority vote. The council then elected previous mayor, Hunter Larkin to serve again. Within minutes of taking the reigns of Goddard mayor, Larkin was ready to fire city staff.
Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
KAKE TV
South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
KWCH.com
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
KAKE TV
Days after feral hogs destroy family farm in Oklahoma, Kansas farmer sees them dangerously close for first time
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - Of all the things farmers have to overcome every year to have successful crops, one of the biggest risks is something Kansas farmers haven't really had to deal with – until now. The American Farm Bureau Federation says feral hogs are responsible for $190...
KWCH.com
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
Kansas veteran’s 23-year career included both destroying things and building schools
Born and raised in Wichita, Greg Williams joined the Army National Guard after high school in 1980. After basic training, he went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he became a technical wire specialist. But after he came back to Kansas, he says he was given a completely different job.
3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family
Seeing double or, in this case, triple? A Kansas family has learned to laugh when the topic of twins comes up in conversation.
This shop has served Wichita bicyclists for 60 years. Now it’s closing
The business has a 10 percent discount on everything until it closes.
