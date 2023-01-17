North May Avenue is one of the 405’s busiest and most commercially dense corridors, with office parks, shopping centers, convenience stores, grocers, apartments and restaurants lining both sides of the street for miles. The sheer number of businesses makes it easy to miss the local restaurants that are scattered along the avenue, especially between NW Expressway and Memorial Road, and that’s unfortunate because it’s also home to some of the city’s best spots, including two pizza joints – Dado’s and Empire – that won’t be on the list below. Some have been in business for decades; others have been scrapping it out for just a few years. Here are 10 North May Restaurants You Need to Try Now.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO