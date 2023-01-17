ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

okctalk.com

Living Spaces nears opening

Construction is nearing completion on Oklahoma's first Living Spaces store at N. May & Memorial near Quail Springs Mall. The 140,000-square-foot store on the southeast corner of that intersection will open in March according to a Living Spaces representative. Inside, there will be four 'homes' each showcasing a different furniture...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

10 North May Restaurants You Need to Try Now

North May Avenue is one of the 405’s busiest and most commercially dense corridors, with office parks, shopping centers, convenience stores, grocers, apartments and restaurants lining both sides of the street for miles. The sheer number of businesses makes it easy to miss the local restaurants that are scattered along the avenue, especially between NW Expressway and Memorial Road, and that’s unfortunate because it’s also home to some of the city’s best spots, including two pizza joints – Dado’s and Empire – that won’t be on the list below. Some have been in business for decades; others have been scrapping it out for just a few years. Here are 10 North May Restaurants You Need to Try Now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

Midwest City faces uncertain forecast for commercial development in 2023

Inflation and interest rates could slow new construction, while businesses look for existing space to expand. Midwest City has seen plenty of economic development in recent years despite challenges during the pandemic. New businesses have continued to spring up in the Sooner Rose and Center Marketplace near SE 15th St....
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral

CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
CYRIL, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Mental Health Hospital Coming To OKC

The Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman is making the move to Oklahoma City, bringing hundreds of jobs and beds. The mental health hospital will sell its current land and move an area south of Oklahoma State University's Oklahoma City campus. The move will bring approximately 220 jobs to the city,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKC grandma helps grandparents raising their grandkids

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 43,000 children in Oklahoma are being raised by their grandparents. For many of those grandparents, the unexpected labor of love so late in life, takes a huge financial toll. Because of that financial burden, an Oklahoma City woman, Leela Baker, created a non-profit...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing

The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Moore American

Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital

Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

