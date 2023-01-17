Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Teen kills parents for preventing her from seeing her best friend.Westland DailyStillwater, OK
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
okctalk.com
Living Spaces nears opening
Construction is nearing completion on Oklahoma's first Living Spaces store at N. May & Memorial near Quail Springs Mall. The 140,000-square-foot store on the southeast corner of that intersection will open in March according to a Living Spaces representative. Inside, there will be four 'homes' each showcasing a different furniture...
Construction project beginning in Edmond, Arcadia
Drivers in Edmond and Arcadia may soon have to find an alternate route due to a construction project.
405magazine.com
10 North May Restaurants You Need to Try Now
North May Avenue is one of the 405’s busiest and most commercially dense corridors, with office parks, shopping centers, convenience stores, grocers, apartments and restaurants lining both sides of the street for miles. The sheer number of businesses makes it easy to miss the local restaurants that are scattered along the avenue, especially between NW Expressway and Memorial Road, and that’s unfortunate because it’s also home to some of the city’s best spots, including two pizza joints – Dado’s and Empire – that won’t be on the list below. Some have been in business for decades; others have been scrapping it out for just a few years. Here are 10 North May Restaurants You Need to Try Now.
centraloklahomaweeklies.com
Midwest City faces uncertain forecast for commercial development in 2023
Inflation and interest rates could slow new construction, while businesses look for existing space to expand. Midwest City has seen plenty of economic development in recent years despite challenges during the pandemic. New businesses have continued to spring up in the Sooner Rose and Center Marketplace near SE 15th St....
Body discovered in Oklahoma City shed fire
Investigators say a body was discovered as fire crews battled a shed fire early Friday morning.
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
Edmond family receives trip of a lifetime after daughter’s health challenges
A deserving local girl and her family just received the surprise of a lifetime: an all-expenses paid trip to Florida's major theme parks.
‘I pretty much just gave up’: Moore family surprised with storm shelter after previous installation company closes, canceling lifetime warranty
After Tornado Safe Shelters in Oklahoma City shut down, many customers were left without help, including 80-year-old Navy veteran, Jerry Maines.
Mental Health Hospital Coming To OKC
The Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman is making the move to Oklahoma City, bringing hundreds of jobs and beds. The mental health hospital will sell its current land and move an area south of Oklahoma State University's Oklahoma City campus. The move will bring approximately 220 jobs to the city,...
Photos: Dogs, cats in need of loving homes
Volunteers are working overtime to try and find loving homes for abandoned animals in need.
Oklahoma marijuana grow facility building total loss after fire in downtown Tonkawa
The fire at Kongfei Green LLC Marijuana Grow Facility started just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday and crews worked all morning into the afternoon to knock the fire out.
Wildlife removal experts provide tips to keep unwanted pests out of Oklahoma homes
You may not be the only one finding comfort in the warmth of your home on these cold winter days.
KFOR
OKC grandma helps grandparents raising their grandkids
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 43,000 children in Oklahoma are being raised by their grandparents. For many of those grandparents, the unexpected labor of love so late in life, takes a huge financial toll. Because of that financial burden, an Oklahoma City woman, Leela Baker, created a non-profit...
Fire crews battle blaze at Oklahoma marijuana grow facility
Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a marijuana grow facility in an Oklahoma town.
Free dental clinic coming to Shawnee
Volunteers are gearing up for a massive event to help Oklahomans who are in need of dental care.
This Oklahoma City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing
The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
Emergency repairs made on I-35 bridge near Purcell
Emergency repairs are underway along a stretch of I-35 south of the metro.
The Moore American
Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital
Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
news9.com
OKC Police Introduce New Less-Lethal Equipment To Officers In The Field
The Oklahoma City Police Department has introduced a new weapon to fight crime and save lives. Department trainers said on Wednesday, there are two steps officers must take before they are handed the new less-lethal device. First the classroom and then hands-on training. Master Sergeant Scott Sanders with the Oklahoma...
