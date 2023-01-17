ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

9NEWS

Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
DENVER, CO
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres rise to occasion on Ryan Miller Night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sellout crowd arrived early to applaud an all-time great, and the Sabres rewarded fans with a late charge in tribute to the legend. Dylan Cozens scored on a breakaway 12 seconds into overtime to give the Sabres a 3-2 win against the Islanders that drew guest of honor Ryan Miller […]
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Denver

Rantanen, Lehkonen lead Avalanche past Flames 4-1

Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night.Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had two assists apiece as Colorado (23-17-3) earned its third consecutive win. MacKinnon has four goals and nine assists during a six-game point streak.Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 34 stops to improve to 17-11-3."It feels really good," said Georgiev, who made his first start in four games. "I got a little break from playing time, a little refresh for the mind. I would say the guys did such a good job."Tyler Toffoli scored...
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Avalanche play the Canucks after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (22-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-22-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames. Vancouver has an 8-11-1 record at home and an...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 7-3 win against Coloardo

COL: Josh Jacobs (3), ASST: None. COL: Jean-Luc Foudy (9), ASST: Callahan Burke (10), David Farrance (7) ONT: TJ Tynan (5), ASST: Tyler Madden (8), Samuel Fagemo (6) COL: Alex Galchenyuk (6), ASST: Sampo Ranta (6), Keaton Middleton (14) ONT: PP Samuel Fagemo (11), ASST: Jordan Spence (22), TJ Tynan...
ONTARIO, OH

