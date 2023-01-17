Read full article on original website
Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
Spits and Suds: Stars blank Golden Knights, Ty Dellandrea, trade deadline talk
After a shutout win in Vegas, hosts Sean Shapiro and Gavin Spittle reflect on an impressive road victory over the Pacific Division-leading Knights. The guys spotlight Ty Dellandrea and Gavin mentions two former Stars that Dellandrea reminds him of.
Sabres rise to occasion on Ryan Miller Night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sellout crowd arrived early to applaud an all-time great, and the Sabres rewarded fans with a late charge in tribute to the legend. Dylan Cozens scored on a breakaway 12 seconds into overtime to give the Sabres a 3-2 win against the Islanders that drew guest of honor Ryan Miller […]
Rantanen, Lehkonen lead Avalanche past Flames 4-1
Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night.Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had two assists apiece as Colorado (23-17-3) earned its third consecutive win. MacKinnon has four goals and nine assists during a six-game point streak.Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 34 stops to improve to 17-11-3."It feels really good," said Georgiev, who made his first start in four games. "I got a little break from playing time, a little refresh for the mind. I would say the guys did such a good job."Tyler Toffoli scored...
NHL midseason awards 2023: Connor McDavid, Adam Fox, Linus Ullmark headline winners at halfway point
The 2022-23 NHL season is officially halfway over. Every club has played its 41st game, meaning there are 40 or fewer games to go before the playoffs. While the NHL awards won't be announced for another few months, the races have already begun with the Twitter arguments and discussions in full swing.
Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond Fights to Avoid Sophmore Slump
Lucas Raymond struggled with streaky scoring throughout the first half of 2022-23. As he heats up recently, what can keep him from the dreaded sophomore slump?
Avalanche play the Canucks after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (22-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-22-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames. Vancouver has an 8-11-1 record at home and an...
Sabres place Forward Vinnie Hinostroza on waivers
The Buffalo Sabres have placed forward Vinnie Hinostroza on waivers as the team looks to put an end to the number of roster moves having to be made to accommodate for the number of goaltenders.
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 7-3 win against Coloardo
COL: Josh Jacobs (3), ASST: None. COL: Jean-Luc Foudy (9), ASST: Callahan Burke (10), David Farrance (7) ONT: TJ Tynan (5), ASST: Tyler Madden (8), Samuel Fagemo (6) COL: Alex Galchenyuk (6), ASST: Sampo Ranta (6), Keaton Middleton (14) ONT: PP Samuel Fagemo (11), ASST: Jordan Spence (22), TJ Tynan...
