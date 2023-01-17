The Watertown School District held an awards ceremony for the Classified Staff and Certified Staff of the year. Dr. Jeff Danielsen, Superintendent, and Derek Barrios, Assistant Superintendent presented during the ceremony. Thanks to BISCO, each nominee received $25 in Chamber Bucks and $50 in Chamber Bucks for the two winners. Each nominee was presented a plaque with their Chamber Bucks.

