mykxlg.com
Watertown School District Announces the 2023-24 Certified and Classified Staff of the Year
The Watertown School District held an awards ceremony for the Classified Staff and Certified Staff of the year. Dr. Jeff Danielsen, Superintendent, and Derek Barrios, Assistant Superintendent presented during the ceremony. Thanks to BISCO, each nominee received $25 in Chamber Bucks and $50 in Chamber Bucks for the two winners. Each nominee was presented a plaque with their Chamber Bucks.
hubcityradio.com
Addison Kuecker crowned 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen
ABERDEEN, S.D.(KXLG)- A Webster High School student won a South Dakota Snow Queen festival for the second consecutive week. Addison Kuecker was crowned the 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen last weekend in Aberdeen. A week earlier, Willa Stern was named the state’s Junior Snow Queen. Both girls are students at Webster High School.
KELOLAND TV
Garage, camper, pickup destroyed in Grant County fire
GRANT COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Grant County say the quick response time to a fire helped save a home. Grant County Emergency Management says Revillo Fire was called to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A camper and garage were engulfed in flames. The garage, camper,...
gowatertown.net
Man injured in rollover crash on Interstate 29 near Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Bruce man sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries in a rollover accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 29, three miles south of Watertown. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 36 year-old Alfredo Guzman was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice. The vehicle entered...
