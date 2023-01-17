Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Garage, camper, pickup destroyed in Grant County fire
GRANT COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Grant County say the quick response time to a fire helped save a home. Grant County Emergency Management says Revillo Fire was called to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A camper and garage were engulfed in flames. The garage, camper,...
hubcityradio.com
Addison Kuecker crowned 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen
ABERDEEN, S.D.(KXLG)- A Webster High School student won a South Dakota Snow Queen festival for the second consecutive week. Addison Kuecker was crowned the 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen last weekend in Aberdeen. A week earlier, Willa Stern was named the state’s Junior Snow Queen. Both girls are students at Webster High School.
gowatertown.net
Watertown sees 30 cent jump in gas prices
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Gas prices in Watertown have taken a significant jump at some stations around town. The price had been holding steady at $2.99 a gallon for weeks, but a check of some of those stations Tuesday morning shows they’ve raised their price 30-cents a gallon to $3.29 a gallon.
mykxlg.com
SUV with Family Loses Control on Ice I-29 Rolls Vehicle South of Watertown
KXLG News reported earlier on-air of an SUV that had rolled over in the median on Interstate 29 with two children in the vehicle and someone trapped underneath. At around 9:20 am this morning, 36-year-old Alfredo Sosa Guzman from Bruce, SD, was driving a 1998 Ford Expedition heading south on Interstate 29; about four miles south of Watertown, near mile marker 174, he lost control due to the ice and rolled the SUV.
Comments / 0