KXLG News reported earlier on-air of an SUV that had rolled over in the median on Interstate 29 with two children in the vehicle and someone trapped underneath. At around 9:20 am this morning, 36-year-old Alfredo Sosa Guzman from Bruce, SD, was driving a 1998 Ford Expedition heading south on Interstate 29; about four miles south of Watertown, near mile marker 174, he lost control due to the ice and rolled the SUV.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO