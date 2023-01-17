Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Garage, camper, pickup destroyed in Grant County fire
GRANT COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Grant County say the quick response time to a fire helped save a home. Grant County Emergency Management says Revillo Fire was called to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A camper and garage were engulfed in flames. The garage, camper,...
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in SW Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
gowatertown.net
Man injured in rollover crash on Interstate 29 near Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Bruce man sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries in a rollover accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 29, three miles south of Watertown. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 36 year-old Alfredo Guzman was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice. The vehicle entered...
Comments / 0