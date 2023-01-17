Read full article on original website
Update: Fox near Ravenwood Apartments removed
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Whole Health says a gray fox in Ithaca has been located. It is believed to be the potentially rabid fox that was in the same area on Friday. Foxes mate in monogamous pairs and are territorial. The SPCA searched the area and found established dens, so they were most likely a mated pair.
Advocacy Center of Tompkins County looking for new executive director
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Advocacy Center of Tompkins County is searching for a new executive director. Current executive director Heather Campbell will resign her position, effective February 1st, 2023. She has accepted the position of Deputy Director for the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Campbell joined the Advocacy Center in 1997 as a domestic violence advocate. She was promoted to education director in 2001 and has served as executive director since 2013.
Fire causes substantial damage to Cortland car dealership
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating an early morning fire in Cortland. Shortly after 3 AM today, firefighters responded to the Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Route 281. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU the autobody shop sustained heavy damage. He says no one was injured.
