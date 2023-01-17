The Lake Chelan Lions Club have moved their bi-monthly meetings to the Manson Parks Building at 142 Pedoi St. in Manson. Meetings will be held the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month at 9 a.m. The next meeting will be Jan. 19. These changes come as a result of interviews with club members and several committee meetings. This is quite a change for their club, but there is excitement around their ability to better serve their community going forward.

MANSON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO