Chelan, WA

Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake Chelan EMS Reports Jan 6 - 12

09:47 Suspicious Circumstance, 108 N. Apple Blossom Dr., Walmart, Chelan. 11:55 Agency Assist, 620 Gorge Rd., Rowe’s Towing, Chelan. 15:39 Theft, 128 E. Woodin Ave., Kelly’s ACE Hardware, Chelan. 16:21 Domestic Disturbance, 526 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan. 16:29 Missing Person, 4650 Navarre Coulee Rd., Chelan. 17:42 Weapons Violation,...
CHELAN, WA
Lions Club changes meeting place

The Lake Chelan Lions Club have moved their bi-monthly meetings to the Manson Parks Building at 142 Pedoi St. in Manson. Meetings will be held the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month at 9 a.m. The next meeting will be Jan. 19. These changes come as a result of interviews with club members and several committee meetings. This is quite a change for their club, but there is excitement around their ability to better serve their community going forward.
MANSON, WA
Kathleen R. Wigmosta

Kathleen R. Wigmosta, 69, of Chelan, Washington, passed away on Jan. 9, 2023. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
CHELAN, WA
Brenda Kay Rogers

Brenda Kay Rogers, 59, of the Chelan-Manson area, Washington, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
CHELAN, WA
WDFW to deploy radio collars to gather data on ungulate species

Lake Chelan valley bighorn sheep, mountain goats to get collars. YAKIMA–The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will conduct aerial bighorn sheep, mule deer, and mountain goat captures from mid-January through March in multiple counties along the eastern slope of the Cascade Range. Captured wildlife will be fitted with...
CHELAN, WA
Lake Chelan School District earns grant for analyzing student learning spaces

CHELAN – The Lake Chelan School District has secured a total of $23,659 in grants via the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to assess school facilities for natural hazard readiness and to complete a study and survey of all facilities. The study and survey will be completed by ALSC Architects out of Spokane and include a detailed analysis of building conditions, mechanical systems and roofs, classroom spaces, and extracurricular facilities.
CHELAN, WA
Michael Brown

Michael Brown, 80, of Chelan, Washington, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
CHELAN, WA

