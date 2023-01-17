Read full article on original website
Dayna Marie
2d ago
I'm very interested in this and voted to get this passed I just hope I'm able to afford this I'm tired of taking antidepressants they don't work well and have a lot of side affects.
Reply
2
Related
thelundreport.org
Insufficient data and reporting pose greatest risk to Measure 110, audit finds
Since it went into effect nearly two years ago, Oregon’s drug decriminalization law, Measure 110, has faced many publicized setbacks. But according to a state audit released Thursday, strategic improvements could help the program to better achieve what voters intended. In a state that ranks near the top nationally...
‘Too early to tell’: Measure 110 setbacks come into focus in audit
The state is calling on the Oregon Health Authority after an audit uncovered setbacks in the implementation of Measure 110 which decriminalizes drug possession.
Oregon hospital industry group floats alternatives to nurse staffing bill
The Oregon hospital industry wants the Legislature to increase the number of nurses – in part by using state money for incentive programs to help hospitals hire and train nurses. The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, which represents the state’s 62 hospitals, on Wednesday released details of its proposals for addressing the nursing […] The post Oregon hospital industry group floats alternatives to nurse staffing bill appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Primate research center in Oregon leads nation in violations
State lawmakers want to mandate more detailed reporting. In August 2020, an employee at Oregon Health and Science University inadvertently put two monkeys inside a cage-washing machine. One was scalded and died, and the other had to be euthanized. The year before, staff left a cage full of prairie voles without water, killing five of them. The year before that, another monkey had to be euthanized after becoming ensnared by pipes inside its own cage.
WWEEK
Oregon Provides Hardly Any Rehab Beds for Patients With Brain Injuries. Powerful Interests Want to Keep It That Way.
It’s the phone call every parent dreads. On Oct. 15, 2017, Dan Nichols, an engineer at Boeing in Gresham, raked leaves at his Lake Oswego home. His wife, Kathryn, was inside, preparing to make dinner. The couple were empty-nesters, except for their Labradoodle, Sage. Their daughter Laura, a recent Gonzaga University graduate, lived in Seattle; their son Dave also worked as an engineer at Boeing, in Washington state.
Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality will be run by either interim Director Leah Feldon or former Democratic congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The two finalists for director of the department were announced Thursday at a meeting of the state Environmental Quality Commission. The final decision will be made by the five, governor-appointed members on the commission […] The post Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
thelundreport.org
Changes to Measure 110 likely this legislative session
Dysfunction, delay and bureaucratic ineptitude have punctuated the rollout of Measure 110, Oregon’s voter-approved drug decriminalization law. Now, as Democratic state lawmakers head into this year’s long session of the Legislature, they are gearing up to make changes — and there’s a lot of ideas. One...
focushillsboro.com
A Bill Would Make Oregon Beef Cows No Longer Need To Be Vaccinated Against Brucellosis
Currently, there is a bill in the Oregon legislature that would remove the requirement for ranchers to vaccinate beef cows against brucellosis. Cattle that the highly infectious bacterial illness known as brucellosis often end up having abortions on their own. Humans can catch it by eating raw or undercooked animal products like milk or meat.
Study: Oregon makes top 10 states spending the most on rent
Oregonians are spending more of their income on rent than most other renters in the U.S., a study conducted by moving experts with Forbes Home shows.
KATU.com
Oregon's rent cap called into question this legislative session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's rent control law may see changes this legislative session. Senate Bill 608, passed in 2019, made Oregon the first state to institute a rent cap. The law capped annual rent increases at 7% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that adjusts each year with inflation.
KXL
Almost 240 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. – 239 Oregonians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 33 of those patients are in the ICU. The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 update shows that the state’s test positivity rate is almost 8 percent.
thelundreport.org
Bills to make naloxone more accessible seek to slow opioid fatalities in Oregon
State Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Portland, said that while working as a critical care doctor she’s given the order thousands of times for naloxone to be administered to unresponsive patients. Naloxone is used to reverse opioid overdoses. As overdoses surge in Oregon, Dexter told The Lund Report she envisions a...
kcfmradio.com
Nurses Seeking Law; Construction to Impede Upon Refuge; Boil Notice Still On; King Tides
Oregon nurses say they’re struggling under high patient loads and they want state lawmakers to do something about it. The Oregon Nurses Association is backing a “safe staffing” bill this session which would set minimums for the number of nurses in particular units of the hospital. There would be no more than three patients per nurse in the emergency department, for example. Paige Spence with the Oregon Nurses Association says this will help nurses and patients.
A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave
The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Oregon using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thelundreport.org
Workforce, mental health top health care priorities as Oregon legislative session begins
Oregon lawmakers have begun working through a deluge of bills aimed at bolstering the state’s thinning health care workforce, expanding community mental health programs and trying to contain medical costs, among other health-related legislation. The Oregon Legislature on Tuesday began its 2023 legislative session, in which housing and homelessness...
Following Washington County's example, bill seeks to ban flavored tobacco sales in Oregon
A bipartisan bill in the Oregon Legislature would enact a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products — a step that the Washington County Board of Commissioners hoped for when it enacted a similar ban in late 2021.
klcc.org
Oregon Grapevine: Former Oregon Governor Kate Brown
Former Oregon Governor, Kate Brown, speaks with Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback about her legacy in office, her future plans, and what she miss about the job. Barbara Dellenback returned to KLCC in December 2017 after pursuing other radio gigs and fundraising for community benefit organizations. She's host of the KLCC podcast The Oregon Grapevine. You can hear her on the radio hosting Weekend Edition, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered.
WWEEK
Rural Oregon Counties Unhappy at Exclusion From Kotek’s Emergency Order on Homelessness
On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state’s biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It’s a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the fourth-highest rate of unsheltered homelessness in the U.S. and the nation’s highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children.
Comments / 3