Oregon State

Comments / 3

Dayna Marie
2d ago

I'm very interested in this and voted to get this passed I just hope I'm able to afford this I'm tired of taking antidepressants they don't work well and have a lot of side affects.

2
thelundreport.org

Insufficient data and reporting pose greatest risk to Measure 110, audit finds

Since it went into effect nearly two years ago, Oregon’s drug decriminalization law, Measure 110, has faced many publicized setbacks. But according to a state audit released Thursday, strategic improvements could help the program to better achieve what voters intended. In a state that ranks near the top nationally...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon hospital industry group floats alternatives to nurse staffing bill

The Oregon hospital industry wants the Legislature to increase the number of nurses – in part by using  state money for incentive programs to help hospitals hire and train nurses. The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, which represents the state’s 62 hospitals, on Wednesday released details of its proposals for addressing the nursing […] The post Oregon hospital industry group floats alternatives to nurse staffing bill appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
InvestigateWest

Primate research center in Oregon leads nation in violations

State lawmakers want to mandate more detailed reporting. In August 2020, an employee at Oregon Health and Science University inadvertently put two monkeys inside a cage-washing machine. One was scalded and died, and the other had to be euthanized. The year before, staff left a cage full of prairie voles without water, killing five of them. The year before that, another monkey had to be euthanized after becoming ensnared by pipes inside its own cage.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon Provides Hardly Any Rehab Beds for Patients With Brain Injuries. Powerful Interests Want to Keep It That Way.

It’s the phone call every parent dreads. On Oct. 15, 2017, Dan Nichols, an engineer at Boeing in Gresham, raked leaves at his Lake Oswego home. His wife, Kathryn, was inside, preparing to make dinner. The couple were empty-nesters, except for their Labradoodle, Sage. Their daughter Laura, a recent Gonzaga University graduate, lived in Seattle; their son Dave also worked as an engineer at Boeing, in Washington state.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality will be run by either interim Director Leah Feldon or former Democratic congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner.  The two finalists for director of the department were announced Thursday at a meeting of the state Environmental Quality Commission. The final decision will be made by the five, governor-appointed members on the commission […] The post Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Changes to Measure 110 likely this legislative session

Dysfunction, delay and bureaucratic ineptitude have punctuated the rollout of Measure 110, Oregon’s voter-approved drug decriminalization law. Now, as Democratic state lawmakers head into this year’s long session of the Legislature, they are gearing up to make changes — and there’s a lot of ideas. One...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon's rent cap called into question this legislative session

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's rent control law may see changes this legislative session. Senate Bill 608, passed in 2019, made Oregon the first state to institute a rent cap. The law capped annual rent increases at 7% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that adjusts each year with inflation.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Almost 240 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 239 Oregonians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 33 of those patients are in the ICU. The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 update shows that the state’s test positivity rate is almost 8 percent.
OREGON STATE
kcfmradio.com

Nurses Seeking Law; Construction to Impede Upon Refuge; Boil Notice Still On; King Tides

Oregon nurses say they’re struggling under high patient loads and they want state lawmakers to do something about it. The Oregon Nurses Association is backing a “safe staffing” bill this session which would set minimums for the number of nurses in particular units of the hospital. There would be no more than three patients per nurse in the emergency department, for example. Paige Spence with the Oregon Nurses Association says this will help nurses and patients.
OREGON STATE
97 Rock

A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave

The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Oregon using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon Grapevine: Former Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Former Oregon Governor, Kate Brown, speaks with Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback about her legacy in office, her future plans, and what she miss about the job. Barbara Dellenback returned to KLCC in December 2017 after pursuing other radio gigs and fundraising for community benefit organizations. She's host of the KLCC podcast The Oregon Grapevine. You can hear her on the radio hosting Weekend Edition, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Rural Oregon Counties Unhappy at Exclusion From Kotek’s Emergency Order on Homelessness

On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state’s biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It’s a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the fourth-highest rate of unsheltered homelessness in the U.S. and the nation’s highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children.
OREGON STATE

