Hematopoiesis, a biological process resulting in the formation of new blood cells, occurs throughout our lifetime. Hematopoiesis is a normal, necessary function in human biology. However, like other processes leading to cell growth, genetic alterations, known as somatic mutations, can occur during hematopoiesis. A separate but related process known as clonal hematopoiesis (CH) occurs when a somatic mutation arises, facilitating the formation of a subpopulation of mutated blood cells. The mutations generated during the CH process do not directly indicate hematologic malignancies or abnormalities; however, CH remains a risk factor for blood cancers and other health issues.

