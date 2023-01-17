Read full article on original website
curetoday.com
New KRAS Inhibitor to Be Studied in Lung, Colon and Pancreatic Cancers
The COVALENT-102 trial will investigate BMF-219 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal and pancreatic cancers. The first patient has been dosed in the phase 1/2b COVALENT-102 trial, examining BMF-219 in adults with KRAS-mutated unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, according to Biomea Fusion Inc, the manufacturer of the oral drug.
MedicalXpress
Many non-small cell lung cancer Medicare patients not staged according to guidelines, leading to higher mortality rates
A study published in the January issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine reports that approximately one out of every two Medicare patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) does not receive the appropriate imaging prior to receiving radiation therapy. Significant improvement in overall and cancer-specific survival rates was found in patients who had FDG PET/CT imaging—which is recommended by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)—compared to those who underwent CT imaging alone.
labroots.com
Can Abnormalities in Blood Cells Lead to Lung Cancer?
Hematopoiesis, a biological process resulting in the formation of new blood cells, occurs throughout our lifetime. Hematopoiesis is a normal, necessary function in human biology. However, like other processes leading to cell growth, genetic alterations, known as somatic mutations, can occur during hematopoiesis. A separate but related process known as clonal hematopoiesis (CH) occurs when a somatic mutation arises, facilitating the formation of a subpopulation of mutated blood cells. The mutations generated during the CH process do not directly indicate hematologic malignancies or abnormalities; however, CH remains a risk factor for blood cancers and other health issues.
msn.com
Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign
A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.
MedicalXpress
Simple nasal spray shown to significantly reduce snoring and breathing difficulties in children
A simple nasal spray significantly reduced snoring and breathing difficulties in children and halved the number needing to have their tonsils removed, according to a new study. The research, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute and published in JAMA Pediatrics, found a saline (salt water) nasal spray was just...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research
Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
10 health concerns that explain why you wake up to pee every night, and when it may be something less serious
Nighttime urination — aka nocturia — is very common. Its many possible causes include medications, liquids before bed, aging, and health issues.
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Mystery Solved: Scientists Discover How Melanoma Tumors Control Mortality
A team of scientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has found the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science, they describe how they identified the specific genetic changes that allow tumors to grow rapidly while also preventing their own death. This discovery could have significant implications for the way melanoma is understood and treated by oncologists.
Medical News Today
How do people get bladder cancer?
Experts do not yet fully know the cause behind most bladder cancers. However, they. that gene mutations play a role. These mutations can cause the cells to multiply uncontrollably to form a cancerous tumor. There are two types of DNA mutations — acquired and inherited. Acquired mutations occur over a...
ahchealthenews.com
How to measure your oxygen level at home
Pulse oximeters are used to measure the oxygen level or oxygen saturation of the blood. A clip-like device is placed on a body part, such as a finger and uses light to measure how much oxygen is in the blood. Pulse oximeters can be purchased at local stores and easily used at home.
MedicineNet.com
What Cancer Is Linked With Insomnia?
Insomnia is a common sleeping disorder. Insomnia increases the risk of colon polyps that becomes cancer in later stages. In older adults, reduced sleep increases the risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and cancers of the gastrointestinal system, thyroid, bladder, head, and neck cancers. What is insomnia?. An individual with insomnia has...
Medical News Today
Which foods may help to prevent stroke?
A stroke occurs when a blood clot or ruptured blood vessel cuts the blood supply to a person’s brain. A person may be able to lower their risk of stroke by eating a healthy and balanced diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the. cause of...
Healthline
What Are the Options for Colon Cancer Testing?
Testing for colon cancer can be important before you ever notice any warning signs. Sudden weight loss, blood in the stool, or bowel changes are noticeable symptoms that cancer has already advanced. Colorectal cancer, called colon cancer for short, is a malignant condition that occurs when there’s abnormal cell growth...
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?
Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
Major surgery raises risk of death for people with COPD
Major surgery is a challenge for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), raising their odds of death within a year by 61%, new research shows.
A Woman Woke up One Morning and Discovered She Couldn’t Hear Men, but Could Still Hear Women
A morning came when a woman was suddenly deaf to her boyfriend's voice. Then she realized she couldn't hear any men at all, but she could still hear the voice of women.
msn.com
Do celery seeds begin to unblock blocked arteries? Find out what the experts say
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. No, celery seeds do not unblock blocked arteries however they may potentially have antioxidant properties which can help to protect the body from free radicals (harmful components that can damage the body and cells).
scitechdaily.com
A New Model of an Ancient Disease: Study Identifies Novel Treatment Targets for Gout
UC San Diego researchers have developed a new model of arthritis, focusing on the joint lubricating protein lubricin. Many people view gout as a disease from the past, similar to rickets or scurvy. Historically, it affected wealthy and royal individuals, including figures like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. However, it...
Urgent warning to 500,000 at risk of heart attack or stroke over medication delay
HALF a million Brits should have started vital heart meds during lockdown but did not get medical help. Now 13,500 more people are at risk of serious illnesses like strokes and heart attacks because of the delays. The British Heart Foundation said there were 491,306 fewer first prescriptions for blood...
How Is Lung Cancer Treated?
The type of lung cancer you have and stage of cancer you are in will determine your treatment plan. Treatments may include surgery, chemotherapy, and more.
