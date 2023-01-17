ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

curetoday.com

New KRAS Inhibitor to Be Studied in Lung, Colon and Pancreatic Cancers

The COVALENT-102 trial will investigate BMF-219 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal and pancreatic cancers. The first patient has been dosed in the phase 1/2b COVALENT-102 trial, examining BMF-219 in adults with KRAS-mutated unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, according to Biomea Fusion Inc, the manufacturer of the oral drug.
MedicalXpress

Many non-small cell lung cancer Medicare patients not staged according to guidelines, leading to higher mortality rates

A study published in the January issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine reports that approximately one out of every two Medicare patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) does not receive the appropriate imaging prior to receiving radiation therapy. Significant improvement in overall and cancer-specific survival rates was found in patients who had FDG PET/CT imaging—which is recommended by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)—compared to those who underwent CT imaging alone.
labroots.com

Can Abnormalities in Blood Cells Lead to Lung Cancer?

Hematopoiesis, a biological process resulting in the formation of new blood cells, occurs throughout our lifetime. Hematopoiesis is a normal, necessary function in human biology. However, like other processes leading to cell growth, genetic alterations, known as somatic mutations, can occur during hematopoiesis. A separate but related process known as clonal hematopoiesis (CH) occurs when a somatic mutation arises, facilitating the formation of a subpopulation of mutated blood cells. The mutations generated during the CH process do not directly indicate hematologic malignancies or abnormalities; however, CH remains a risk factor for blood cancers and other health issues.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research

Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
scitechdaily.com

Cancer Mystery Solved: Scientists Discover How Melanoma Tumors Control Mortality

A team of scientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has found the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science, they describe how they identified the specific genetic changes that allow tumors to grow rapidly while also preventing their own death. This discovery could have significant implications for the way melanoma is understood and treated by oncologists.
Medical News Today

How do people get bladder cancer?

Experts do not yet fully know the cause behind most bladder cancers. However, they. that gene mutations play a role. These mutations can cause the cells to multiply uncontrollably to form a cancerous tumor. There are two types of DNA mutations — acquired and inherited. Acquired mutations occur over a...
ahchealthenews.com

How to measure your oxygen level at home

Pulse oximeters are used to measure the oxygen level or oxygen saturation of the blood. A clip-like device is placed on a body part, such as a finger and uses light to measure how much oxygen is in the blood. Pulse oximeters can be purchased at local stores and easily used at home.
MedicineNet.com

What Cancer Is Linked With Insomnia?

Insomnia is a common sleeping disorder. Insomnia increases the risk of colon polyps that becomes cancer in later stages. In older adults, reduced sleep increases the risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and cancers of the gastrointestinal system, thyroid, bladder, head, and neck cancers. What is insomnia?. An individual with insomnia has...
Medical News Today

Which foods may help to prevent stroke?

A stroke occurs when a blood clot or ruptured blood vessel cuts the blood supply to a person’s brain. A person may be able to lower their risk of stroke by eating a healthy and balanced diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the. cause of...
Healthline

What Are the Options for Colon Cancer Testing?

Testing for colon cancer can be important before you ever notice any warning signs. Sudden weight loss, blood in the stool, or bowel changes are noticeable symptoms that cancer has already advanced. Colorectal cancer, called colon cancer for short, is a malignant condition that occurs when there’s abnormal cell growth...
Healthline

Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?

Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
msn.com

Do celery seeds begin to unblock blocked arteries? Find out what the experts say

Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. No, celery seeds do not unblock blocked arteries however they may potentially have antioxidant properties which can help to protect the body from free radicals (harmful components that can damage the body and cells).
Health

How Is Lung Cancer Treated?

The type of lung cancer you have and stage of cancer you are in will determine your treatment plan. Treatments may include surgery, chemotherapy, and more.

