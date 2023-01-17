Aggretsuko is gearing up for its return to Netflix with the fifth and final season of the anime, and now fans know exactly when to expect it with the confirmed release date for the new episodes in a new trailer and poster! When the fourth season wrapped up its run a couple of years ago fans were left wondering about what the series could be planning next. It wasn't until last Fall, however, that a fifth season was confirmed to be in the works. But not only that, this fifth season will also be serving as its last overall.

