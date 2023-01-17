Read full article on original website
Mo'Nique Teams Up with Lee Daniels for Horror Film The Reading After Squashing Feud: See Trailer
The Reading starts streaming on Thursday, Feb. 2 Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels are teaming up for a new movie after reconciling. On Wednesday, BET+ Networks released the trailer for its new horror movie The Reading, which marks the first movie Oscar winner Mo'Nique, 55, and Daniels, 63, have collaborated on in over a decade. The Reading's official trailer shows Sky (Chastity Sereal) as she embarks on a staged reading at author Emma Leeden's home (Mo'Nique), years after Emma's family was killed in a home invasion. Sky, who worries about past experiences with spirits, unwittingly summons...
Netflix just revealed every new movie coming to the service in 2023
We’re less than a month into 2023, but Netflix has already announced its full film slate for the year. There could be some surprise additions down the line, but for now, these are all of the movies that Netflix plans to release in 2023. There are a few highly anticipated sequels to Netflix original films on this list, such as Extraction 2 and Murder Mystery 2, as well as some long-awaited reboots in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Luther: The Fallen Sun.
Harrison Ford and Jason Segel Break All the Rules in Apple TV Plus' Therapy Comedy 'Shrinking': Watch Trailer
Harrison Ford is going from the homestead to the therapist's chair. The 1923 star co-headlines Apple TV+'s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, opposite Jason Segel, who plays Jimmy Laird, a grieving therapist who suddenly breaks all the rules and tells his clients what he really thinks about their respective situations -- prompting them to make big changes to their lives, as well as his own.
9 new Netflix releases that everyone you know will be talking about next week
Netflix is wasting no time in greeting the arrival of 2023 with a jam-packed slate of fantastic new content to check out, with forthcoming Netflix releases that range from gritty crime dramas and docuseries to the return of fan favorites like Ginny & Georgia. If you need some recommendations for...
Lisa Marie Presley's 911 Call Before Her Cardiac Arrest Shows a Distressed Scene
The 911 call that preceded Lisa Marie Presley's death shows a distressed scene. On Tuesday, the New York Post obtained and released the emergency call from the day of Presley's death, which hears Presley's housekeeper and a man believed to be her ex-husband Danny Keough, frantically communicating with a 911 operator.
Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
ABC News' T.J. Holmes accused of another affair with young staffer amid suspension for fling with Amy Robach
Embattled "GMA3" co-host T.J. Holmes was accused of another extramarital affair as he remains suspended over his steamy fling with on-air colleague Amy Robach.
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral
The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 1 series premiere live stream, actual release time and date, cast, trailer (1/15/2022)
The Last of Us, the highly-anticipated TV series based on a popular video game of the same name, premieres tonight, January 15 on HBO Max at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. For a sneak peek of the exciting season, check out the trailer video provided below. • You can sign...
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier
After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
New Netflix trailer reveals first look at 2023's biggest releases, including Rebel Moon and Extraction 2
Netflix has unveiled its 2023 slate of movies, and it looks like it’s going to be a jam-packed year for the streamer
Aggretsuko Season 5 Confirms Release Date With Trailer, Poster
Aggretsuko is gearing up for its return to Netflix with the fifth and final season of the anime, and now fans know exactly when to expect it with the confirmed release date for the new episodes in a new trailer and poster! When the fourth season wrapped up its run a couple of years ago fans were left wondering about what the series could be planning next. It wasn't until last Fall, however, that a fifth season was confirmed to be in the works. But not only that, this fifth season will also be serving as its last overall.
'The Playboy Murders' Looks Back at Jasmine Fiore's Start at the Iconic Brand (Exclusive)
Premiering Jan. 23 on ID and Discovery+, The Playboy Murders is an all-new true-crime series that's taking a look back on all the tragedies associated with the once-iconic brand. Executive produced by Holly Madison, a former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, episodes will cover everyone from Stacy Arthur to Carole Gold and Christine Carlin-Kraft.
‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character
Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
'The Afterparty' Debuts First Look at the Murder Mystery in Season 2
The murder mystery at the center of The Afterparty season 2 will begin to unravel on April 28, when creators and Oscar winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord's hit series returns to Apple TV+. In addition to the premiere date, the streaming platform also debuted the first official look at...
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3: New trailer, full list of directors, and premiere date
A galaxy far, far away just got a little bit closer. Late Monday night, Disney released the first trailer for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” – and also revealed the show’s return date and its impressive list of episode directors. First, the date: New episodes of “The Mandalorian” will start streaming on Disney+ on March 1. The third season will consist of eight episodes. Here’s the synopsis of where things stand heading into the new season: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles...
'Scream 6' Trailer: See Hayden Panettiere Return to the Franchise as Ghostface Terrorizes NYC
The full-length trailer for Scream 6 (aka Scream VI) is finally here. The extended preview gives fans a closer look at the latest sequel in the slasher franchise as the killings move from Woodsboro, California, to New York City. It also offers up the first real look at Hayden Panettiere's return as Kirby Reed, who was first introduced in Scream 4 and was revealed to be alive in Scream 5.
