ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Mo'Nique Teams Up with Lee Daniels for Horror Film The Reading After Squashing Feud: See Trailer

The Reading starts streaming on Thursday, Feb. 2 Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels are teaming up for a new movie after reconciling. On Wednesday, BET+ Networks released the trailer for its new horror movie The Reading, which marks the first movie Oscar winner Mo'Nique, 55, and Daniels, 63, have collaborated on in over a decade. The Reading's official trailer shows Sky (Chastity Sereal) as she embarks on a staged reading at author Emma Leeden's home (Mo'Nique), years after Emma's family was killed in a home invasion. Sky, who worries about past experiences with spirits, unwittingly summons...
BGR.com

Netflix just revealed every new movie coming to the service in 2023

We’re less than a month into 2023, but Netflix has already announced its full film slate for the year. There could be some surprise additions down the line, but for now, these are all of the movies that Netflix plans to release in 2023. There are a few highly anticipated sequels to Netflix original films on this list, such as Extraction 2 and Murder Mystery 2, as well as some long-awaited reboots in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Luther: The Fallen Sun.
FLORIDA STATE
KTVB

Harrison Ford and Jason Segel Break All the Rules in Apple TV Plus' Therapy Comedy 'Shrinking': Watch Trailer

Harrison Ford is going from the homestead to the therapist's chair. The 1923 star co-headlines Apple TV+'s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, opposite Jason Segel, who plays Jimmy Laird, a grieving therapist who suddenly breaks all the rules and tells his clients what he really thinks about their respective situations -- prompting them to make big changes to their lives, as well as his own.
Lefty Graves

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wild Orchid Media

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
The US Sun

GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers

GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier

After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
ComicBook

Aggretsuko Season 5 Confirms Release Date With Trailer, Poster

Aggretsuko is gearing up for its return to Netflix with the fifth and final season of the anime, and now fans know exactly when to expect it with the confirmed release date for the new episodes in a new trailer and poster! When the fourth season wrapped up its run a couple of years ago fans were left wondering about what the series could be planning next. It wasn't until last Fall, however, that a fifth season was confirmed to be in the works. But not only that, this fifth season will also be serving as its last overall.
KTVB

'The Playboy Murders' Looks Back at Jasmine Fiore's Start at the Iconic Brand (Exclusive)

Premiering Jan. 23 on ID and Discovery+, The Playboy Murders is an all-new true-crime series that's taking a look back on all the tragedies associated with the once-iconic brand. Executive produced by Holly Madison, a former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, episodes will cover everyone from Stacy Arthur to Carole Gold and Christine Carlin-Kraft.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character

Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
KTVB

'The Afterparty' Debuts First Look at the Murder Mystery in Season 2

The murder mystery at the center of The Afterparty season 2 will begin to unravel on April 28, when creators and Oscar winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord's hit series returns to Apple TV+. In addition to the premiere date, the streaming platform also debuted the first official look at...
GoldDerby

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3: New trailer, full list of directors, and premiere date

A galaxy far, far away just got a little bit closer. Late Monday night, Disney released the first trailer for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” – and also revealed the show’s return date and its impressive list of episode directors. First, the date: New episodes of “The Mandalorian” will start streaming on Disney+ on March 1. The third season will consist of eight episodes. Here’s the synopsis of where things stand heading into the new season: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles...
KTVB

'Scream 6' Trailer: See Hayden Panettiere Return to the Franchise as Ghostface Terrorizes NYC

The full-length trailer for Scream 6 (aka Scream VI) is finally here. The extended preview gives fans a closer look at the latest sequel in the slasher franchise as the killings move from Woodsboro, California, to New York City. It also offers up the first real look at Hayden Panettiere's return as Kirby Reed, who was first introduced in Scream 4 and was revealed to be alive in Scream 5.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy