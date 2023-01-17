Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Local students compete in district Power of the Pen tournament
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - 7th and 8th graders from 14 schools in our region met Saturday, Jan. 21 to show off their creative writing skills at a competitive level. Ohio State Lima hosted the Northwest Ohio Region Power of the Pen competition Saturday afternoon. Each school competing could send two teams of up to six 7th grades and six 8th graders. They were given three surprise prompts to write about with a 40 minute time limit for each. Their work was scored by judges on site and at the end of the day an award ceremony was held and the top performers were given plaques and medals to display in the trophy cases at their schools.
hometownstations.com
Camps to be held at the University of Findlay for students interested in the Pharmacist profession
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Students who are interested in exploring the world of pharmacy as a career will have a chance to learn more about the profession. The University of Findlay will be holding a pharmacy camp labeled V.I.P.2, which stands for Very Important Potential Pharmacist, on March 24th from 9 am to 3 pm.
hometownstations.com
Prospective students and their parents get a chance to check out what OSU Lima has to offer
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Now is the time that high school juniors and seniors buckle down about their college choices. Ohio State Lima hosting area students and their parents at an open house to answer all their questions about attending the Lima campus and more. There are 13 majors that can be completed here in Lima and students can start any of the 200-plus majors offered in Columbus at the Lima campus. They hope these sessions bring in more Buckeyes.
hometownstations.com
Lima Symphony Orchestra shares their love of music with LCC students
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Central Catholic students are hearing the sound of music thanks to the Lima Symphony Orchestra. Members of the Lima Symphony Orchestra spent their day with LCC students to share their experiences as orchestral musicians and soloists. Students had the opportunity to ask the musicians questions and watch them perform as they learned about the realities and career opportunities inside the music industry.
hometownstations.com
Heartbeat of Lima marches through snow for Walk for Life
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The snow and cold didn't stop dozens of people from walking several blocks to get their message out. Heartbeat of Lima led their Walk for Life Sunday, Jan. 22. The group marched with signs from LCC to their office on Cable Road to show support for the organization's mission.
hometownstations.com
Bradfield Community Center offering series to help students and parents prepare for college
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Bradfield Center is teaching Lima students everything they need to know about preparing for college. Every first and third Saturday of the month at 10am until noon, sessions of the College Readiness Program are being held at the Bradfield Community Center. Topics include career exploration, college applications, financial aid, and more. Saturday's guest was an expert from Ohio State Lima explaining how to find and apply for scholarships.
hometownstations.com
Karl Schimmoeller named Director of The Workforce Partnership of Putnam County
Press Release from the Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation: Karl Schimmoeller, Fort Jennings, was recently selected as Director of The Workforce Partnership of Putnam County, a new entity which launched in September 2022. Karl brings 33 years of manufacturing experience along with 12 years of service on the Fort Jennings...
hometownstations.com
Ayers scores 31, Bowling Green defeats Miami (OH) 83-73
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Leon Ayers III scored 31 points as Bowling Green beat Miami (OH) 83-73 on Saturday night. Ayers shot 10 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Falcons (9-10, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Kaden Metheny scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Samari Curtis was 1 of 6 shooting and 8 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.
hometownstations.com
Program at the Lima Public Library is helping attendees relax and de-stress
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you're feeling extra stressed, this relaxing activity might be able to help you get into a calmer state of mind. The Lima Public Library's Melody Yoder is spending her 2023 focused on the area's mental health. She kicked off the year by hosting "Color Yourself Calm", where she aided attendees in taking time to relax and de-stress using healthy coping mechanisms.
hometownstations.com
Warrick's 18 lead Northern Kentucky over Fort Wayne 74-54
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 18 points in Northern Kentucky's 74-54 win against Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday night. Warrick added five rebounds for the Norse (13-8, 8-2 Horizon League). Sam Vinson added 17 points while going 7 of 14 (3 for 9 from distance), and they also had six rebounds and three steals. Trevon Faulkner shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.
hometownstations.com
Antrea Hardy arraigned for Monday's shooting at the Imperial Inn
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who turned himself in following a shooting at the beginning of the week made his first appearance before a judge on the charge. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy had a video arraignment Friday afternoon in Lima Municipal Court. Hardy was charged with felonious assault for a shooting that happened Monday morning at the Imperial Inn on North Street in Lima. The victim, 40-year-old Cory Adkins, had a single gunshot wound and was listed as critical but stable condition after the shooting. Hardy turned himself in to police following the shooting. The bond was set at $200,000 and he has a preliminary hearing set for next Wednesday.
hometownstations.com
Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center shows Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Veterans Memorial Civic Center continues to bring classic movies to families at an affordable price. Sunday's film in the Groupie Movie Series was the 1990 Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles. Tickets for Groupie Movies are only $5, and on top of the big screen experience, there's also trivia contents at each movie showing.
hometownstations.com
Public Works handles Sunday snow, prepared for possible snow this week
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - There might have been snow on your lawn Sunday, but the roads were looking clear. By noon Sunday, the snowplow crews had finished salting and clearing the roadways. The warmer temperatures made the snow much easier to be melted with salt. The Street Department of Lima's Public Works may have been done for the day, but they are already planning for what needs to be done if we see significant snow later this week.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Museum and Historical Society unveils two new paintings
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Museum unveiled two newly installed historical paintings on Saturday, Jan. 21. The new exhibit features two paintings, one of a 19th century Ohio U.S. Senator, Calvin Brice, painted by John Singer Sargent, and a painting of Brice's wife and daughters, painted by Sargent's teacher, Carolus Duran.
hometownstations.com
Closing arguments presented Friday in the trial of Daquan Burse
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After three days of testimony, it is up to a jury to decide the fate of 24-year-old Daquan Burse. Attorneys for both sides presented their closing arguments Friday morning. The jury will have to make decisions in three separate cases against Burse. A drug possession charge of a fentanyl-related substance, a trafficking heroin charge, which police did buy from him, and a 2019 shooting at a house on Collett Street where three women were in a car when it was hit by gunfire. Prosecutors claim the shooting was a retaliation for his mother's house getting shot at two days prior.
hometownstations.com
19-year-old Van Wert man facing multiple charges for armed burglary changes his plea
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man charged after a burglary where a person was injured has changed his plea. 19-year-old Johnathon Miller pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, felonious assault, theft, and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle. Van Wert police say that on May 9th of 2022, an armed burglary took place at a home in the 300 block of Tyler Street. Two people were in the home at the time. The suspects had a gun and allegedly beat one of the victims with it, sending the victim to the hospital. Miller will be sentenced in February on the charges.
Comments / 0