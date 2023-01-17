LIMA, OH (WLIO) - 7th and 8th graders from 14 schools in our region met Saturday, Jan. 21 to show off their creative writing skills at a competitive level. Ohio State Lima hosted the Northwest Ohio Region Power of the Pen competition Saturday afternoon. Each school competing could send two teams of up to six 7th grades and six 8th graders. They were given three surprise prompts to write about with a 40 minute time limit for each. Their work was scored by judges on site and at the end of the day an award ceremony was held and the top performers were given plaques and medals to display in the trophy cases at their schools.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO