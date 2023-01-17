Read full article on original website
kosu.org
'Focus: Black Oklahoma': book bans, Black women in politics, anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes
Oklahoma is among the Republican led states that have banned more than 1,000 books since Fall 2021, with the bans disproportionately affecting works with Black characters or addressing issues of race. Focus: Black Oklahoma’s Anthony Cherry spoke with educators about the impact of restricting literature in the classroom. With...
blackchronicle.com
It’s Time to Quit Campaign Starts
A campaign to encourage Oklahomans to stop smoking and using tobacco products will be emphasized during the week of Jan. 18-Jan. 25. That week has been declared as Oklahoma, It’s Time to Quit Week by the governor. “Tobacco kills more than 7,500 Oklahomans every year,” according to a spokesman...
Missouri's abortion ban declares 'Almighty God is the author of life.' Faith leaders beg to differ in new suit.
They say the ban violates their religious freedom by subjecting them to "the religious dictates of others."
KOCO
WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom
Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
Democrats Are Mounting A Push To Expand Voting Rights After Big State-Level Midterm Wins
After winning legislative seats and taking over governor’s mansions, Democrats will try to implement reforms and beat back Republican efforts to restrict voting access.
okcfox.com
'It's time to empower Oklahoma parents': Lawmakers file school choice legislation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sens. Julie Daniels and Shane Jett have filed school choice legislation that they say would benefit children in all corners of the state. Senate Bill 822 would provide parents the option of tapping into a portion of their child’s education dollars to pay for a variety of education services, including tuition.
oklahomawatch.org
Relief is Coming for Families of the Incarcerated, but Will Oklahomans Feel It?
Chriss Hammon found the financial strains of her husband’s incarceration manageable until last year. Health issues rendered the 42-year-old Tulsa woman unable to work. His transfer to a private facility in Lawton made visits more expensive and less frequent. In December, the Lawton Correctional Facility announced a 10.5% price increase for commissary items. Hammon buys her husband’s hygiene supplies and extra food because she worries the prison doesn’t provide enough nutrition.
news9.com
Oklahoma Republicans, Gov. Stitt Backing Legislation To Limit Tracking Of Gun Purchases
Republican lawmakers have proposed legislation which would prohibit credit card companies from tracking gun purchases in Oklahoma. Visa, Mastercard and American Express announced in 2022 the companies would start using a code to categorize the transactions involving firearms. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt voiced his opposition for the push at a...
5 Oklahoma Myths People Still Believe
In all of my travels, it amazes me just how little people know about our great state. Even our neighbors to the South get a little confused, but by far, it's the people from the two coasts that are really fun to talk to about Oklahoma. Here are the five most common myths I hear about Oklahoma when traveling outside Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Educators React To Senate Education Agenda
A plan of 14 Senate bills totaling $541 million were presented this week, and they’re all about recruiting, retaining and rewarding teachers, as well as reforming education. Educators across the state said they're excited for this plan, saying it's the kind of investment the state needs to make to get teachers in the classroom and keep them there.
End the persecution of unvaccinated New Yorkers, like me
You wouldn’t know it from the lack of headlines, but COVID-vaccine mandates were struck down in court again last week, this time for New York state health workers. The common-sense decision was based on the well-established fact that the vaccines don’t stop infection or transmission. But does anyone even care about facts, here in the land of COVID-emergency-forever? It’s little wonder “gaslighting” was Merriam-Webster’s 2022 word of the year. In New York City, gaslighting is the modus operandi of elected officials who proudly raise a fist for social justice but continue to deny citizens the most basic human rights when it comes to...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
okcfox.com
SB 131 would allow parents to sue schools over parents' bill of rights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A state lawmaker wants Oklahomans to be able to file lawsuits against schools if their rights as parents are violated. Supporters say it would empower parents but those against it say it could scare off teachers. Successful lawsuits could result in monetary damages or injunctions...
bigislandgazette.com
Hawaii AG Joins Amicus Brief in Support of New York Concealed-Carry Law
Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez joined a coalition of fifteen attorneys general supporting the constitutionality of New York’s concealed-carry laws by asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined certain aspects of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (“CCIA”).
kosu.org
Execution delay request, Veterans Commission replacements, Oklahoma Tourism Department and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Attorney General Gentner Drummond requesting a delay in the next executions and Gov. Kevin Stitt replacing four members of the Veteran Commission. The trio also discusses the new...
This Small Town in S.W. Oklahoma is the Perfect Getaway & Staycation Destination
If like myself you're already thinking ahead about spring and summer plans or vacations, then you'll definitely want to make a trip to this small town in S.W. Oklahoma. It's the perfect place to go for a quick weekend getaway or family staycation. Honestly, it's great regardless of the season. Anytime's a good time to go.
Rapper Cardi B faces judge in Queens for compliance meeting
NEW YORK -- Rapper Cardi B was back in court in New York City on Tuesday.She faced a judge in Queens for a compliance meeting.In September, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a pair of strip club fights in the city in 2018.READ MORE: Cardi B pleads guilty in case over Queens strip club brawlsShe was sentenced to 15 days of community service and was supposed to have it finished up by Tuesday.The Queens District Attorney says she hasn't done any of it, however.The judge is now giving Cardi B until March 1 to get it done.
Village Voice
8 Most Underrated Awesome Places to Visit in NYC
When one visits a popular city in the US, it’s expected that they visit the most popular ones. Now, a decision like that is simply too boring and lacks excitement. The best way to make the most of your New York trip is to venture into places that no one or only a few have ever witnessed. Only a handful of people are aware that NYC is home to some of the most underrated tourist spots. So if you’re interested in discovering more than just the Empire State Building or the Statue of Liberty, here are ten underrated places to visit in NYC.
Yahoo Sports
Here's what we know: Republican, independent voter registration rises in Oklahoma
Republican and independent registration has continued to grow in Oklahoma, according to new voter statistics that show Democratic registration has slipped below 30%. The new numbers, released by the Oklahoma State Election Board, show a slight increase from January 2022 in registration, after culling the rolls for duplicate and inactive registrations.
Republican L.I. leaders blast governor's housing plan
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. -- Republican Long Island leaders are blasting the housing plan unveiled in Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State.They agree the island needs more affordable housing but not forced by Albany.The governor, meanwhile, has called her Housing Compact a critically needed plan to address the housing crisis.Affordable housing has been a goal of planners for decades. Westbury is booming with options near the train station.Hochul's newly unveiled plan aims for more, requiring Long Island add 3% more housing stock in three years and rezone a half mile radius around train stations for more density.But the plan is getting...
