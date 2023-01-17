ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

blackchronicle.com

It’s Time to Quit Campaign Starts

A campaign to encourage Oklahomans to stop smoking and using tobacco products will be emphasized during the week of Jan. 18-Jan. 25. That week has been declared as Oklahoma, It’s Time to Quit Week by the governor. “Tobacco kills more than 7,500 Oklahomans every year,” according to a spokesman...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom

Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Relief is Coming for Families of the Incarcerated, but Will Oklahomans Feel It?

Chriss Hammon found the financial strains of her husband’s incarceration manageable until last year. Health issues rendered the 42-year-old Tulsa woman unable to work. His transfer to a private facility in Lawton made visits more expensive and less frequent. In December, the Lawton Correctional Facility announced a 10.5% price increase for commissary items. Hammon buys her husband’s hygiene supplies and extra food because she worries the prison doesn’t provide enough nutrition.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

5 Oklahoma Myths People Still Believe

In all of my travels, it amazes me just how little people know about our great state. Even our neighbors to the South get a little confused, but by far, it's the people from the two coasts that are really fun to talk to about Oklahoma. Here are the five most common myths I hear about Oklahoma when traveling outside Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Educators React To Senate Education Agenda

A plan of 14 Senate bills totaling $541 million were presented this week, and they’re all about recruiting, retaining and rewarding teachers, as well as reforming education. Educators across the state said they're excited for this plan, saying it's the kind of investment the state needs to make to get teachers in the classroom and keep them there.
OKLAHOMA STATE
New York Post

End the persecution of unvaccinated New Yorkers, like me

You wouldn’t know it from the lack of headlines, but COVID-vaccine mandates were struck down in court again last week, this time for New York state health workers. The common-sense decision was based on the well-established fact that the vaccines don’t stop infection or transmission. But does anyone even care about facts, here in the land of COVID-emergency-forever? It’s little wonder “gaslighting” was Merriam-Webster’s 2022 word of the year. In New York City, gaslighting is the modus operandi of elected officials who proudly raise a fist for social justice but continue to deny citizens the most basic human rights when it comes to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
okcfox.com

SB 131 would allow parents to sue schools over parents' bill of rights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A state lawmaker wants Oklahomans to be able to file lawsuits against schools if their rights as parents are violated. Supporters say it would empower parents but those against it say it could scare off teachers. Successful lawsuits could result in monetary damages or injunctions...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Hawaii AG Joins Amicus Brief in Support of New York Concealed-Carry Law

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez joined a coalition of fifteen attorneys general supporting the constitutionality of New York’s concealed-carry laws by asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined certain aspects of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (“CCIA”).
HAWAII STATE
CBS New York

Rapper Cardi B faces judge in Queens for compliance meeting

NEW YORK -- Rapper Cardi B was back in court in New York City on Tuesday.She faced a judge in Queens for a compliance meeting.In September, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a pair of strip club fights in the city in 2018.READ MORE: Cardi B pleads guilty in case over Queens strip club brawlsShe was sentenced to 15 days of community service and was supposed to have it finished up by Tuesday.The Queens District Attorney says she hasn't done any of it, however.The judge is now giving Cardi B until March 1 to get it done.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Village Voice

8 Most Underrated Awesome Places to Visit in NYC

When one visits a popular city in the US, it’s expected that they visit the most popular ones. Now, a decision like that is simply too boring and lacks excitement. The best way to make the most of your New York trip is to venture into places that no one or only a few have ever witnessed. Only a handful of people are aware that NYC is home to some of the most underrated tourist spots. So if you’re interested in discovering more than just the Empire State Building or the Statue of Liberty, here are ten underrated places to visit in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yahoo Sports

Here's what we know: Republican, independent voter registration rises in Oklahoma

Republican and independent registration has continued to grow in Oklahoma, according to new voter statistics that show Democratic registration has slipped below 30%. The new numbers, released by the Oklahoma State Election Board, show a slight increase from January 2022 in registration, after culling the rolls for duplicate and inactive registrations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS New York

Republican L.I. leaders blast governor's housing plan

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. -- Republican Long Island leaders are blasting the housing plan unveiled in Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State.They agree the island needs more affordable housing but not forced by Albany.The governor, meanwhile, has called her Housing Compact a critically needed plan to address the housing crisis.Affordable housing has been a goal of planners for decades. Westbury is booming with options near the train station.Hochul's newly unveiled plan aims for more, requiring Long Island add 3% more housing stock in three years and rezone a half mile radius around train stations for more density.But the plan is getting...

