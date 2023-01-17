Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision
Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
Supreme Court again declines to take up appeal from GOP-led states seeking to intervene in case over 'public charge' immigration policy
The Supreme Court declined once again on Monday to take up an appeal from a group of Republican-led states seeking to intervene in a case challenging the Trump-era "public charge" immigration policy, a version of which the Biden administration has abandoned.
If the Supreme Court strikes down student-loan forgiveness, it could have 'startling implications,' Biden says — and set a strange legal precedent going forward
Biden's DOJ not only urged the Supreme Court to uphold student debt relief, but cautioned it against the legal implications blocking it would have.
Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless
Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Washington Examiner
Kemp orders special election after newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing narcotics
A newly elected Georgia state lawmaker has stepped down from office after being charged with stealing prescription drugs from a retirement complex, triggering a Jan. 31 special election to fill his seat. Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) signed an order over the holiday weekend setting up the special election at the...
Joe Manchin's Worst Nightmare Could Be About to Come True
Jim Justice, Republican governor of West Virginia, said, "I'm sure I would seriously consider running for Senate" against Democrat holder Manchin.
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
Supreme Court expands gun rights and here’s what that means in states
A Wednesday statement from Supreme Court justices shines light on how the court’s summer gun control ruling could impact states going forward.
Missouri governor says execution of Amber McLaughlin to go forward Tuesday evening
The execution is the first this year in the United States. Missouri is one of four states with executions scheduled thus far in 2023, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Florida Supreme Court rules Gov. Ron DeSantis can impanel grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine makers
The Florida Supreme Court signed off Thursday on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to impanel a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for potential wrongdoing. In DeSantis’ petition to establish the grand jury, he argued that a Florida Department of Health analysis “found an increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.” Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the two manufacturers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. “A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of...
The House GOP just inadvertently admitted that "tax cuts don't pay for themselves": Columnist
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Over the years, one of the GOP's favorite economic talking points has been that "tax cuts pay for themselves." The argument is that when the wealthy are given tax cuts, they create new jobs and stimulate growth — and the growth makes up for a decrease in tax revenue. That argument was used when Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 during Donald Trump's presidency.
Washington Examiner
Arizona Republicans walk out on Katie Hobbs's first State of the State address
Republican lawmakers in Arizona wasted no time letting new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs know how they feel about her Monday as they walked out of Hobbs's first State of the State address. Several of the GOP lawmakers turned their backs on the new governor and walked out as she outlined...
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop if the Debt Ceiling is Reached?
The U.S. is on track to reach the debt ceiling on Jan. 19 unless Congress takes action. In the past, Congress has avoided this by raising the debt limit, but House Republicans say they will not...
Over a dozen groups just told the Supreme Court that a 'successful' return to student-loan repayment 'hinges' on upholding Biden's debt relief, the education secretary says
The amicus briefs criticized the student-loan company MOHELA's role in blocking debt relief and supported the legality of Biden's plan.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Comments / 11