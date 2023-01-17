ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

New York Post

Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
New York Post

Florida Supreme Court rules Gov. Ron DeSantis can impanel grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine makers

The Florida Supreme Court signed off Thursday on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to impanel a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for potential wrongdoing. In DeSantis’ petition to ​establish​ the grand jury, he argued that a Florida Department of Health analysis “found an increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”​ Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the two manufacturers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.  “A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

The House GOP just inadvertently admitted that "tax cuts don't pay for themselves": Columnist

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Over the years, one of the GOP's favorite economic talking points has been that "tax cuts pay for themselves." The argument is that when the wealthy are given tax cuts, they create new jobs and stimulate growth — and the growth makes up for a decrease in tax revenue. That argument was used when Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 during Donald Trump's presidency.

