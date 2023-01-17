ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Gets Another Boost As Robinhood Launches Wallet

Shiba Inu has been seeing a major upside since the crypto market began its recovery rally, but there may be more in store for the altcoin. A major update from the crypto and stock trading platform has once again put the meme coin in the spotlight and provided another boost for it.
decrypt.co

Dogecoin, Bonk and Shiba Inu Combine for $25 Billion in Monthly Trading Volume

Despite a massive decline from their all-time highs, the three tokens still have considerable trading volume. To say dog-themed cryptocurrencies are popular is a bit of an understatement—in terms of just how prevalent they’ve become ever since Tesla founder Elon Musk first tweeted about Dogecoin in 2019. The...
dailycoin.com

Revolut To Launch Native Crypto RevCoin In Coming Months

Revolut planned to launch native token RevCoin late last year. The crypto push had to be slowed due to FTX’s liquidity crunch. Revolut recently got a license in Cyprus & plans to expand further. British neobank Revolut is continuing the crypto push with the upcoming launch of the bank’s...
astaga.com

Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch

Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
CoinDesk

Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. “CBDCs do not change the...
AUSTIN, TX
astaga.com

Bitcoin On Exchanges Drop By 44%, Could This Fuel More BTC Rally?

The quantity of bitcoin (BTC) being held on exchanges has been on a gradual decline because the bear market started in 2022, however the charge at which traders had been pulling their cryptocurrencies off exchanges has accelerated within the final couple of months. This has resulted in one of many sharpest drops within the % of BTC provide left on centralized exchanges.
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain Developer Numbers Record 5x Increase

Electric Capital reported that Ethereum monthly active developers increased from 1,084 in 2018 to 5,819 in 2022, a 5x increase. Ethereum scaling solutions like Polygon, Arbitrum, Starknet, and Optimism also grew exponentially in developer activity. Bitcoin saw a 3x increase in monthly active developers, from 372 in 2018 to 946...
torquenews.com

Tesla's Addressable Market Just Tripled - Here's Why

We can see that due to Tesla's recent price cuts, that its addressable market for its vehicles has tripled. We'll go over why. With Tesla's recent price cuts, there has been a surge in orders. This makes sense because the price of Tesla's vehicles went down by as much as 20%. It's total addressable market is about triple what it used to be.
dailycoin.com

Billionaire Peter Thiel’s Fund Sold All of Its Bitcoin Last Year

Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund sold off all of its Bitcoin holdings in March 2022, right before the crypto industry experienced a big crash. Founders Fund started buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies back in 2014. The fund made about $1.8 billion from selling its crypto assets. Thiel hyped Bitcoin at...

