dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Gets Another Boost As Robinhood Launches Wallet
Shiba Inu has been seeing a major upside since the crypto market began its recovery rally, but there may be more in store for the altcoin. A major update from the crypto and stock trading platform has once again put the meme coin in the spotlight and provided another boost for it.
decrypt.co
Dogecoin, Bonk and Shiba Inu Combine for $25 Billion in Monthly Trading Volume
Despite a massive decline from their all-time highs, the three tokens still have considerable trading volume. To say dog-themed cryptocurrencies are popular is a bit of an understatement—in terms of just how prevalent they’ve become ever since Tesla founder Elon Musk first tweeted about Dogecoin in 2019. The...
dailycoin.com
Revolut To Launch Native Crypto RevCoin In Coming Months
Revolut planned to launch native token RevCoin late last year. The crypto push had to be slowed due to FTX’s liquidity crunch. Revolut recently got a license in Cyprus & plans to expand further. British neobank Revolut is continuing the crypto push with the upcoming launch of the bank’s...
dailycoin.com
Solana (SOL) Witnesses High Blockchain Activity, Polygon (MATIC) to Experience a Hard Fork, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Becomes the Talk of the Crypto Town
While Solana (SOL) has rapidly started to recover and experienced a surge in activity, and Polygon (MATIC) will undergo a hard fork on 17th January, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) also continues to make waves and wins the heart and money of investors. Keep reading below to learn more. Solana (SOL) starting...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
CoinDesk
Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. “CBDCs do not change the...
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
zycrypto.com
New Shibarium Update Ignites Super Bullish Expectations For ‘$0.001 SHIB Price’ Among The Community
The Shiba Inu community has been buzzing with excitement at the news of Shibarium’s launch. And now, a new update on the layer-2 network has just dropped, convincing investors that SHIB’s price is about to explode to $0.001. On Sunday, Jan 15 the team behind Shibarium published a...
A Bank of America Glitch Sent Customers Into a Panic Over Missing Funds
On Wednesday morning, Bank of America customers began reporting missing funds, sending many into a panic on Twitter.
US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.
Zelle Issue: Bank of America Users Report Negative Balances After Bug
Zelle users took to Twitter to bemoan the loss of funds from their accounts as well as a lack of response from Bank of America and Zelle about the issue.
dailyhodl.com
$600,000,000 in Liquidations Hit Short Sellers As Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins Pop
Crypto short sellers are drowning in a deluge of liquidations as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins rally. According to liquidation data from CoinGlass, the crypto markets have experienced more than $180 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours alone. Since January 13th, short sellers have been hit...
astaga.com
Bitcoin On Exchanges Drop By 44%, Could This Fuel More BTC Rally?
The quantity of bitcoin (BTC) being held on exchanges has been on a gradual decline because the bear market started in 2022, however the charge at which traders had been pulling their cryptocurrencies off exchanges has accelerated within the final couple of months. This has resulted in one of many sharpest drops within the % of BTC provide left on centralized exchanges.
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gives Big Update on Details Behind New Shibarium Project
Dogecoin (DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) is offering more details on the status of the much-hyped Shibarium project. In a new blog post, the project says that the beta version of the SHIB ecosystem’s proposed layer-2 scaling protocol is “about to be launched.”. Shibarium aims to deliver scalability,...
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain Developer Numbers Record 5x Increase
Electric Capital reported that Ethereum monthly active developers increased from 1,084 in 2018 to 5,819 in 2022, a 5x increase. Ethereum scaling solutions like Polygon, Arbitrum, Starknet, and Optimism also grew exponentially in developer activity. Bitcoin saw a 3x increase in monthly active developers, from 372 in 2018 to 946...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Addressable Market Just Tripled - Here's Why
We can see that due to Tesla's recent price cuts, that its addressable market for its vehicles has tripled. We'll go over why. With Tesla's recent price cuts, there has been a surge in orders. This makes sense because the price of Tesla's vehicles went down by as much as 20%. It's total addressable market is about triple what it used to be.
dailycoin.com
Billionaire Peter Thiel’s Fund Sold All of Its Bitcoin Last Year
Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund sold off all of its Bitcoin holdings in March 2022, right before the crypto industry experienced a big crash. Founders Fund started buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies back in 2014. The fund made about $1.8 billion from selling its crypto assets. Thiel hyped Bitcoin at...
Coinbase Shuts Down in Japan
Market conditions prompted it to halt operations and conduct a complete review of its Japanese outfit.
