Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
Okeechobee County Sheriff - Dead Person Found in Douglas Park Subdivision Died as a Result of a Criminal Act
Okeechobee County - Friday January 20, 2023: Okeechobee County Sheriff Deputies discovered a dead body in a wooded area around NE 14th Avenue in the Douglas Park Subdivision of Okeechobee County on Monday, January 16. A news release posted on the Sheriff's Facebook page Wednesday states that the victim has...
1 arrested after crash involving West Palm Beach police cruiser
One person is behind bars following an accident Friday morning involving a West Palm Beach police cruiser, police said.
MURDER SUICIDE WELLINGTON? Police Investigating Two Dead From Gunshots
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 3:34 p.m. ET: According to police, the suspect’s name is Stephen Smith, DOB: 7/19/1977. The victim’s family has invoked Marsy’s Law. WELLINGTON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two people were found dead in a house in Wellington early Friday evening and now police are […]
4 ejected in Martin County crash involving Tesla
Four people are seriously injured in a crash at Dixie Highway and Savannah Road in Martin County. The impact was so great that all four people were ejected.
fox35orlando.com
Southbound lanes of Florida Turnpike reopen in Indian River County after vehicle fire stops traffic
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike have reopened hours after a vehicle fire blocked all lanes of traffic. Emergency crews responded to the fire in Indian River County near mile marker 179. Shortly before 4 p.m., traffic was backed up for over a mile. The fire was extinguished after 5 p.m. but the road remained blocked for another hour before troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol allowed vehicles to pass. No other details were immediately released.
treasurecoast.com
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
POLICE REPORT: WOMAN VIDEOTAPING AS SHE SLAMMED INTO FOUR IN DELRAY BEACH
WITNESS: “THE PHONE! YOU AND THE F’ING PHONE!” NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHTMARE: FOUR INJURED, ONE CRITICAL. COPS HOLD REPORT FOR THREE WEEKS. BOCANEWSNOW.COM THREATENS LEGAL ACTION TO OBTAIN DOCUMENTS… DRIVER ADMITS. VIDEO OF THE DEBILITATING CRASH NOW IN EVIDENCE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, […]
Man, woman dead in double shooting at Olympia subdivision
A man and woman died in a double shooting in the Olympia subdivision, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.
WPBF News 25
FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
cw34.com
Police identify man's body found behind house in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have released the identity of the man who was found dead behind a home in Fellsmere. The Fellsmere Police Department said officers responded to a call on Jan. 19 at around 2 p.m., regarding a dead Hispanic man behind a home at 1018 Lincoln Street. During that time, identification from Mexico was found in the vicinity of the body, but it wasn't confirmed to be his.
WPBF News 25
'Scared to death': Children's center van pierced with bullets during mass shooting
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Four teenagers and their houseparent fromHibiscus Children Center were about 25 feet away from their van when gunshots rang out at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce. When the group got to their car, they realized their community van had...
WESH
Family members of 2 Palm Bay teenagers shot, killed on Christmas Day seek justice
PALM BAY, Fla. — There was overwhelming support for the loved ones of 14-year-old Jeremiah Brown and a 16-year-old gunned down on Christmas Day. A march for justice was held Thursday night in their honor that took the community to city hall. Nearly 50 family and friends took a...
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
tiremeetsroad.com
Florida man dozes off going through this Stuart, FL intersection, drives into opposing traffic, cracks his windshield with his head
No airbag, no seatbelt, and no insurance. This Florida man is thanking his luck stars as, despite arguably being the worst driver on the road, he managed to escape falling asleep with what amounted to a mild concussion. Redditor /u/Nelsva submitted dashcam footage to /r/IdiotsInCars from an accident earlier last...
Man, 73, riding bicycle struck, killed by minivan
A 73-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being struck by a minivan on State Road A1A Friday afternoon about 5 miles north of the Fort Pierce city limits, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
wqcs.org
Okeechobee County Fire Rescue to the Rescue
Okeechobee County - Wednesday January 18, 2023: Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to a call Monday evening about a dog stuck in a culvert. Arriving on the scene shortly after 7 p.m. they found the dog trapped by dirt and water about 50 feet into a 100 foot long culvert.
WPBF News 25
Woman killed in Brightline crash in Boca
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Boca Raton Saturday, according to Boca Raton police. Never miss anything: Sign up for personalized newsletters and alerts from WPBF 25 News. Authorities said...
cw34.com
'Don't be shy, talk;' Man arrested for soliciting 12-year-old girl in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after allegedly requesting sexual acts from a 12-year-old girl at a school bus stop. Boynton Beach Police said the incident happened on Jan. 19. The child attends South Tech Preparatory Academy. According to police, Rasheed Curtis, 18, gave the...
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce City Council Mourns the Victims and Laments the Damage Done to the City's Image by the MLK Day Shooting
Fort Pierce - Wednesday January 18, 2023: The MLK Day shooting was the subject of concern at the Fort Pierce City Council meeting Tuesday night. Frustration at a senseless act of violence and shame at the national attention it received were among the emotions heard at Tuesday night’s Fort Pierce City Council meeting.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County teacher arrested for bringing gun, knife to high school
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A teacher was arrested Thursday after he was discovered in possession of a gun and a knife on a Palm Beach high school campus. Robert Krasnicki was arrested by school district police at Royal Palm Beach Community High School and both weapons were taken without incident, according to a message sent to staff and guardians.
Comments / 0