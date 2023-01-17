ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

MURDER SUICIDE WELLINGTON? Police Investigating Two Dead From Gunshots

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 3:34 p.m. ET: According to police, the suspect’s name is Stephen Smith, DOB: 7/19/1977.  The victim’s family has invoked Marsy’s Law. WELLINGTON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two people were found dead in a house in Wellington early Friday evening and now police are […]
WELLINGTON, FL
fox35orlando.com

Southbound lanes of Florida Turnpike reopen in Indian River County after vehicle fire stops traffic

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike have reopened hours after a vehicle fire blocked all lanes of traffic. Emergency crews responded to the fire in Indian River County near mile marker 179. Shortly before 4 p.m., traffic was backed up for over a mile. The fire was extinguished after 5 p.m. but the road remained blocked for another hour before troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol allowed vehicles to pass. No other details were immediately released.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE REPORT: WOMAN VIDEOTAPING AS SHE SLAMMED INTO FOUR IN DELRAY BEACH

WITNESS: “THE PHONE! YOU AND THE F’ING PHONE!” NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHTMARE: FOUR INJURED, ONE CRITICAL. COPS HOLD REPORT FOR THREE WEEKS. BOCANEWSNOW.COM THREATENS LEGAL ACTION TO OBTAIN DOCUMENTS… DRIVER ADMITS. VIDEO OF THE DEBILITATING CRASH NOW IN EVIDENCE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Police identify man's body found behind house in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have released the identity of the man who was found dead behind a home in Fellsmere. The Fellsmere Police Department said officers responded to a call on Jan. 19 at around 2 p.m., regarding a dead Hispanic man behind a home at 1018 Lincoln Street. During that time, identification from Mexico was found in the vicinity of the body, but it wasn't confirmed to be his.
FELLSMERE, FL
wqcs.org

Okeechobee County Fire Rescue to the Rescue

Okeechobee County - Wednesday January 18, 2023: Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to a call Monday evening about a dog stuck in a culvert. Arriving on the scene shortly after 7 p.m. they found the dog trapped by dirt and water about 50 feet into a 100 foot long culvert.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Woman killed in Brightline crash in Boca

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Boca Raton Saturday, according to Boca Raton police. Never miss anything: Sign up for personalized newsletters and alerts from WPBF 25 News. Authorities said...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County teacher arrested for bringing gun, knife to high school

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A teacher was arrested Thursday after he was discovered in possession of a gun and a knife on a Palm Beach high school campus. Robert Krasnicki was arrested by school district police at Royal Palm Beach Community High School and both weapons were taken without incident, according to a message sent to staff and guardians.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy