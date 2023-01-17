Read full article on original website
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Nvidia reportedly dumping low-spec laptop GPUs
Squeezed from below by APUs and above by the RTX 4050, the rumours are that Nvidia is killing the discrete MX chips.
9to5Mac
A 27-inch iMac is redundant, especially with the new M2 Mac mini
The 27-inch iMac used to be one of the most popular models in Apple’s line-up, and a lot of people still view them with great affection even today. If you wanted a Mac but didn’t need portability, the machine combined all-in-one simplicity with a beautiful design and a great screen in a decent size.
Gear Patrol
Apple Just Revealed Its New Super-Powered MacBook Pros
Apple has officially announced its first new products of 2023. Specifically, the brand just launched new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as new Mac minis. None of these models look any different than their predecessors — they have the same exact designs as last year's models — but it's what's under the hood that counts: they're the first products to feature Apple's super powerful M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets.
The Verge
Apple’s M1 iPad Air is back down to its lowest price
Apple just announced that its MacBook Pro and Mac Mini lineup are getting the latest M2 chips. That’s great news if you need a fast computer, but if you’re in the market for a speedy tablet instead, check out this $100 discount on the 2022 iPad Air that has an M1 processor. You can grab the latest model for $499.99.
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Main Developer Hints at New Launch Date for Shibarium
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen constant growth in total wallet count. Transaction volume for SHIB has doubled following the news. Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) main developer, Shytoshi Kusama, dropped another riddle for the SHIB Army to solve. The mysterious leading developer changed his Twitter profile bio to “Quickly learning to play the flute before putting Shibarium in a heart shaped box with a bow.” Soon after, Crypto Twitter speculated on what Mr. Kusama means.
Samsung reveals it will launch new Ultra products on February 1
Samsung has revealed that it will be bringing the Ultra name to “new product categories” at its Unpacked event on February 1. In a recent blog post, Samsung President & Head of MX Business, TM Roh, speaks broadly about what the company’s aims are for its next big hardware launch event.
Apple's AR glasses might be delayed but $3,000 mixed reality headset incoming
Could Apple's involvement help push VR into the mainstream?
The best premium Android TV has returned to its record low price of $898
Amazon has sent the price of the Sony X90K series TV crashing back down to its Black Friday-level price for a limited time.
Apple announcement today: Rumours swirl as major new release expected
Apple is about to make a major announcement, probably of new products, according to a series of reports.In recent days, a run of rumours have suggested that the company is planning to launch a major release on Tuesday.The launch could related to the release of new Macs, with Apple’s M2 chips, according to some reports. Apple has long been rumoured to be updating its 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which were last updated in October 2021.When those computers were first released, they included Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. In the time since, Apple has revealed the latest...
IGN
Returnal: Playstation Exclusive Is Finally Coming to PC on February 15; LittleBigPlanet Brings Sackboy to Mobile Soon
Returnal is set to release on PC on February 15, 2023. The Housemarque and Sony Interactive Entertainment game will have a number of new features for players on the platform. Returnal will support Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR, which will allow players to increase their framerate without compromising on quality. Nvidia Image Scaling (NIS) is also added to the game, which means players with less powerful hardware will also see some performance gains.
dailycoin.com
Cardano’s Djed Stablecoin Launch “on Track” for January
The launch of Djed, the Cardano blockchain’s native stablecoin, is expected to boost the total value locked on the Cardano ecosystem. Djed stablecoin is categorized as an “Overcollaterized Stablecoin” with an overcollateralization ratio of up to 1:8. Djed will be Cardano’s first stablecoin and is anticipated to...
Gigabyte breaks DDR5 memory overclock world record with 11GB/s transfer speeds
Gigabyte's now holding the crown with a world record DDR5-11136 memory overclock.
dailycoin.com
BAYC Creators Yuga Labs Sewer Pass NFTs Net $6M on New Game Launch
Yuga Labs announced Dookey Dash on January 12th, 2023. Bored Ape NFT creators launched tiered NFT Sewer Passes. The inaugural Sewer Pass NFT mint fetched over $6M in hours. The new skill-based game from Yuga Labs quickly aroused the public’s interest, as the initial Sewer Pass NFT mint promptly sold out in a couple of hours. Indeed, the initial mint grossed over $6 million in sales. Afterward, Bored Ape Yacht Club creators disclosed that the NFT Sewer Pass collection is still up for grabs on OpenSea. This way, crypto enthusiasts who are not holding a BAYC or MAYC NFT still have the opportunity to play the Dookey Dash blockchain game.
dailycoin.com
Davos: Could New Interest in AI Help Boost Blockchain Tech?
AI is capturing the imagination of leaders at WEF2023, with the impressive performance of OpenAI. WEF experts believe that AI and blockchain technologies are compatible and could synergize. AI has already found applications in the crypto industry. The yearly World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, brings together some of the...
crowdfundinsider.com
PopID, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to Deliver Biometric Enabled PoS Systems
PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership “to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform.”. PopPay enables consumers “to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty...
dailycoin.com
Revolut To Launch Native Crypto RevCoin In Coming Months
Revolut planned to launch native token RevCoin late last year. The crypto push had to be slowed due to FTX’s liquidity crunch. Revolut recently got a license in Cyprus & plans to expand further. British neobank Revolut is continuing the crypto push with the upcoming launch of the bank’s...
dailycoin.com
Yuga Labs’ Dookey Dash Website Down the Drain?
Yuga Labs recently launched its first game, a skill-based arcade platform running game, Dookey Dash. The BAYC creator distributed the game via BAYC Sewer Pass, which instantly sold out, grossing over $26 million in sales. Following the game’s success, Yuga Labs has faced several hiccups, the latest being the game’s...
dailycoin.com
OKX Boasts 100% Clean Asset Reserves, Leading the Way Among Major Exchanges
OKX has published its third monthly Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, disclosing $7.2 billion held by the exchange. According to data from blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant, OKX has the largest clean asset reserves among major exchanges. OKX is overcollateralized with a reserve ratio of 105% for BTC, 105% for ETH,...
