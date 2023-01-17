Apple is about to make a major announcement, probably of new products, according to a series of reports.In recent days, a run of rumours have suggested that the company is planning to launch a major release on Tuesday.The launch could related to the release of new Macs, with Apple’s M2 chips, according to some reports. Apple has long been rumoured to be updating its 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which were last updated in October 2021.When those computers were first released, they included Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. In the time since, Apple has revealed the latest...

3 DAYS AGO