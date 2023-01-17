Read full article on original website
Related
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
dailycoin.com
Revolut To Launch Native Crypto RevCoin In Coming Months
Revolut planned to launch native token RevCoin late last year. The crypto push had to be slowed due to FTX’s liquidity crunch. Revolut recently got a license in Cyprus & plans to expand further. British neobank Revolut is continuing the crypto push with the upcoming launch of the bank’s...
dailycoin.com
Robinhood Launches Upgraded Wallet Amid Shares Controversy
Robinhood aims to expand its ecosystem beyond stock brokerage and tap into the growing opportunities in the DeFi and web3 space. The wallet supports tokens and NFTs on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, with plans to add support for more blockchains in the future. The launch of the upgraded wallet...
dailycoin.com
Billionaire Peter Thiel’s Fund Sold All of Its Bitcoin Last Year
Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund sold off all of its Bitcoin holdings in March 2022, right before the crypto industry experienced a big crash. Founders Fund started buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies back in 2014. The fund made about $1.8 billion from selling its crypto assets. Thiel hyped Bitcoin at...
dailycoin.com
Hoskinson on CoinDesk: “Everyday People Should Not Trust the News that They Read”
Cardano and IOG founder Charles Hoskinson spoke about he’s considering acquiring CoinDesk in a Twitter video. Hoskinson opines that “nobody trusts the news anymore” and the institution “dug its own grave.”. Hoskinson remarks that the acquisition price of CoinDesk “does seem to be overpriced” in light...
dailycoin.com
China’s Digital Yuan Adds Smart Contract Capabilities
China is leading the charge in the development of CBDCs, with its digital currency, the e-CNY, being used in real-life scenarios. The e-CNY has been upgraded with smart contract functionality and a range of new uses. Last year, the e-CNY wallet app was released with a feature allowing users to...
Comments / 0