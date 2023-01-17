ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

How you can help Michigan animals at Wildside Rehabilitation Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is always helping our amazing Michigan animals right here in the community. Would you like to give them a helping hand?. Here’s how you can help. If you have questions about hurt or injured animals please call 517-663-6153. The rehabilitation center does...
Proposal would allow Michigan kids to pass despite reading scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to elementary reading scores. The National Assessment for Educational Progress shows Michigan is now ranked 43rd in the country, compared to 32nd in 2019. Now, there’s a proposal that would let third graders pass to...
More people seek mental help in Michigan as 988 calls increase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More and more people in Michigan are paying attention to their mental health and reaching out to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline. Just six months after its launch, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said call volumes are up 15% across the state.
State opens $238M grant program for internet providers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) will provide $238 million in federal funding to offer high-speed internet to providers of unserved locations throughout the state. MIHI has opened the application process for the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) grant program that is paid for...
Nominate your teacher to win a field trip to IQ-Hub

St Johns, Mich. (WILX) - We want to celebrate our teachers!. One teacher will be recognized every week during the entire school year. That teacher’s class will win a free fun & educational field trip with transportation to the IQhub at the AgroLiquid Headquarters, in St. Johns. There are activities there for everyone from the young to the young at heart. There are twenty-four museum quality exhibits to explore, a tractor simulator to test your planting skills and a Kids’ Korner for the younger kids. The IQhub is a one-of-a-kind facility that teaches visitors about agriculture and the environment, through hands-on interactive exhibits. Transportation reimbursement is provided by IQhub through a grant, and the details will be provided to any school scheduling an IQhub field trip.
SAINT JOHNS, MI
Michigan offers new tool to fight opioid crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Communities across the state are trying to tackle the opioid epidemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said addiction is the third leading cause of death nationwide. And now, Michigan has a new tool to help communities decide where they need to invest, whether that’s...
