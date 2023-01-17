Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
How you can help Michigan animals at Wildside Rehabilitation Center
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is always helping our amazing Michigan animals right here in the community. Would you like to give them a helping hand?. Here’s how you can help. If you have questions about hurt or injured animals please call 517-663-6153. The rehabilitation center does...
WILX-TV
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist announces winner of 2023 State of the State Art Contest
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2023 State of the State Art Contest winner has been announced. The winner of the 2023 State of the State art contest is Sydney Kuipers of Forest Hills Northern High School. Background: Gov. Whitmer challenges Michigan students to come up with a creative design for...
WILX-TV
Proposal would allow Michigan kids to pass despite reading scores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to elementary reading scores. The National Assessment for Educational Progress shows Michigan is now ranked 43rd in the country, compared to 32nd in 2019. Now, there’s a proposal that would let third graders pass to...
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
WILX-TV
More people seek mental help in Michigan as 988 calls increase
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More and more people in Michigan are paying attention to their mental health and reaching out to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline. Just six months after its launch, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said call volumes are up 15% across the state.
WILX-TV
State opens $238M grant program for internet providers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) will provide $238 million in federal funding to offer high-speed internet to providers of unserved locations throughout the state. MIHI has opened the application process for the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) grant program that is paid for...
WILX-TV
Nominate your teacher to win a field trip to IQ-Hub
St Johns, Mich. (WILX) - We want to celebrate our teachers!. One teacher will be recognized every week during the entire school year. That teacher’s class will win a free fun & educational field trip with transportation to the IQhub at the AgroLiquid Headquarters, in St. Johns. There are activities there for everyone from the young to the young at heart. There are twenty-four museum quality exhibits to explore, a tractor simulator to test your planting skills and a Kids’ Korner for the younger kids. The IQhub is a one-of-a-kind facility that teaches visitors about agriculture and the environment, through hands-on interactive exhibits. Transportation reimbursement is provided by IQhub through a grant, and the details will be provided to any school scheduling an IQhub field trip.
WILX-TV
Michigan offers new tool to fight opioid crisis
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Communities across the state are trying to tackle the opioid epidemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said addiction is the third leading cause of death nationwide. And now, Michigan has a new tool to help communities decide where they need to invest, whether that’s...
WILX-TV
Taxpayers could experience ‘refund shock’ due to certain credit changes this year, expert says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A tax preparer in Colorado says this tax season might look a little different for taxpayers than in recent years. “Taxpayers are going to experience something called refund shock,” David Fruh, with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, said. Fruh told KKTV that refund shock...
WILX-TV
‘Do you need help?’: California family find man in their chimney
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) – It’s not your typical 911 call. A California couple called for help after they found a man trapped in the chimney of their Bakersfield home. “What I saw was chaos, drama, and a man stuck in the chimney,” Taylor Alvarez, a witness, said about the situation.
WILX-TV
Dewitt girls rebound from heartbreaker at Haslett with dominating win over East Lansing
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt lost a heartbreaker earlier this week to Haslett as a Panther shot rolled off the rim as time expired. They took their frustrations out on East Lansing Friday night with a 63 to 32 victory. The Panthers scored the first 24 points of the game...
