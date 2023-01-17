ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
intheknow.com

Elevate your nightstand with this cushy hand cream that doubles as fancy decor

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’re like me, you have an old...
intheknow.com

Can doing taxes be … ‘aesthetic’? An investigation.

TikTok has completely warped the definition of “aesthetic.”. Aesthetic used to be attached to something — think Tumblr or any of the seemingly thousands of “-cores” that took over TikTok in 2021 and 2022. But now “aesthetic” as a standalone word means something. And that something is usually beige.

Comments / 0

Community Policy