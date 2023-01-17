Read full article on original website
TikTok's "Flip and Claw Clip" Ponytail Hack Is a Game Changer
WHAT DO WE THINK?! I love it💗🫶🏼🧡✨ #hairtok #easyhairstyles #viralhairstyles #cleangirl #cleangirlaesthetic #trending #viral #dayinmylife #grwm #schoolhairstyles #viralponytail #clawcliphairstyles #amazonfinds #amazon #thatgirl #healthyhair #hairhack #longhair #hairinspo. A claw-clip ponytail hack is going viral on TikTok. All you need to try it out are a claw...
intheknow.com
TikTok creator shares unusual hack for perfect hair
A TikToker has found a unique, yet extremely effective, strategy to never have a bad hair day again. Liz Fox Roseberry (@foxcraftcustom) posted a video of her using a pasta strainer to get the perfect texture for her hair. @foxcraftcustom. I can’t tell the difference between genius and crazy anymore...
Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices
The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.
Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline
A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Receives Custom “Sniper Gang” Sneakers
Kodak Black loves his new shoes. Kodak Black is one of the biggest artists in the rap game. Ever since his XXL Freshman List appearance in 2016, Kodak has continued to evolve. Overall, fans love him, and that is not going to change. One could even say he has one of the most dedicated fanbases out there.
intheknow.com
This TikToker predicts the next viral water bottle
If you’ve spoken to anybody whose New Year’s resolution is to drink more water, they likely have a Stanley cup. The 40-ounce tumbler is the newest trend in water consumption. It fits into many people’s aesthetics and is a must-have item. @alexismarievans. I feel like I’m cheating...
Photo of Stray Cat That Looks Like 'Museum Exhibit' Baffles Internet
The Wisconsin-based photographer told Newsweek that he texted his wife, "I have award-winning shots, no joke," after capturing the image at nighttime.
AI-generated party images go viral, sparking conversation on identity
Utilizing Midjourney, a Twitter user named Miles generated images of women at a party. The resulting images feature high-definition and natural lighting. In recent years, the technology behind artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced significantly, making it possible to generate highly realistic images and videos. These developments have led to a new form of art, AI-generated art, created by machine-learning algorithms. One example is the recently shared viral images of women at a party on Twitter. The images were created by a user named Miles, who used a popular AI platform called Mid journey to generate ideas.
How to change the font on your iPhone
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains step-by-step how to change your iPhone's font size and font style if you have trouble reading your screen.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of 2022’s scariest horror movies emerges as a surprise viral hit, redeeming its budget 60 times over
It’s a common (and unfortunate) misconception in the horror genre that features will fail to attract a wide audience at the box office without an eye-watering budget built as its foundation. And while this notion has been undeniably proven to carry some truth in the past, director Kyle Edward Ball is here to shake up the narrative and turn the wheels of change with his directorial debut in Skinamarink.
talentrecap.com
Reddit Users Went Wild After ‘DWTS’ Pros Post Their “After Shower Dance”
A certain post on Instagram got the attention of Dancing With The Stars fans and Reddit users as they witness a short dance sequence. The viewers went wild with the recently posted video of pros Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, and Brandon Armstrong doing an after-shower dance together. DWTS Pros Stun...
Shoppers are going wild for iPhone and Android app that slashes supermarket bills
EVERY penny saved counts at the minute. The cost of living crunch in the UK has meant that everyday items in the supermarket are growing in price. Rising inflation has made it harder for many families to afford even essential items. But an app called Shopmium has sought to ease...
intheknow.com
Gen Z nonbinary actor Damian Terriquez brings intersectional voice to ‘That ’90s Show,’ ‘Glamorous’
When it comes to the audition process — the subject of many nail-biting Hollywood movies — Gen Z actor Damian Terriquez takes it in stride. “I’ve always been the type of person that just has a lot of confidence,” Terriquez tells In The Know by Yahoo, adding with a laugh, “whether it’s earned or not.”
Dad discovers hilarious 'hack' for watching sports without waking his baby
When a newborn comes in, parents have to make adaptations to their lives. And to be certain, it’s a whole lot more than just baby-proofing the house. Even once beloved hobbies might have to evolve. But where there’s creativity, there’s a way. Case and point—this brilliant dad hack for watching sports during naptime. Makenzie Waters, aka @makwaters on TikTok, shared an adorable video of her husband—clearly, a Cowboys fan, as indicated by his shorts—avidly watching a football game while Coop, their little one, stayed fast asleep.How was he able to pull it off? With oven mitts, of course.
