Colombia Again the No. 1 Country Searching Miami Real Estate; Texas is Top State and Lexington, Kentucky is Top U.S. City

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: DadWestland DailyMiramar, FL
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical GardenRoger MarshFlorida State
Miami-Dade government to purchase $175 million worth of electric busesUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Biggest cinema in Miami Beach to closeAsh JurbergMiami Beach, FL
Related
miamirealtors.com
Miami Real Estate Records 2nd Best Total Sales Year Ever; Miami Condo Annual Sales Finish No. 2 All-Time
MIAMI — Miami-Dade County real estate registered its second-best total home sales year ever in 2022 and annual condo sales finished No. 2 all-time in Miami history, according to 2022 year-end and December 2022 statistics released today by the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
miamirealtors.com
Broward County Real Estate Registers Second-Biggest Condo Sales Year Ever
MIAMI — Broward County real estate recorded its second-best condo sales year ever in 2022 and annual total sales finished No. 6 all-time in county history, according to 2022 year-end and December 2022 statistics released today by the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
Miami New Times
Rigged Rent? Residents Allege Massive Price-Fixing Scheme in Miami Apartment Market
Miami is one of the country's worst cities — if not dead last — for housing affordability. The crisis deteriorated last year as the Miami metro area experienced an unparalleled annual spike in housing costs, pushing countless residents to work long hours only to fall short on their bills.
Miami New Times
Miami Woman Crafts La Marielita Rum to Pay Homage to Her Cuban Roots
When Miami resident Janet Diaz-Bonilla began interviewing family members about her family roots in Cuba for a screenplay she was penning, she never thought it would take her down the road to crafting rum. "Through the process, I learned about my grandfather and his businesses, one of which was a...
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools
Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
multifamilybiz.com
Harbor Group International Grows Miami Footprint with Acquisition of Newly Built 420-Unit Oak Enclave Miami Apartment Community
MIAMI, FL - Affiliates of Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced the acquisition of Oak Enclave Miami, a newly developed, 420-unit, mid-rise multifamily community in Miami Gardens, Fla. The community adds to HGI's growing Miami portfolio, marking the eighth property under HGI's ownership in Miami-Dade County, comprising nearly 2,000 units. HGI will assume the in-place loan for the property.
So, how much do you need to make to live in South Florida?
FORT LAUDERDALE - With rent skyrocketing and higher interest rates on homes, the truth is it's expensive to live in South Florida, but one homeowner says there are options. Two years ago the market was very different. Buyers could negotiate just about anything because sellers wanted their homes off their hands with the looming global pandemic.Now, things are way different. According to data from the United States Census Bureau, in Miami Dade County the median household is $57,815. In Broward County they're making a little more, coming in at $64,522. However, in order to be a homeowner in Miami, you need...
Vice
Photographing the real Miami, beyond the decadence of South Beach
As locals already know and the increasing wave of Soho Beach House gentrifiers will hopefully be too scared to find out, Miami is so much more than the tropical decadence of Miami Beach, and so much more than the “Havana vanities that [came] to dust”. The real magic of the so-called Magic City does not emanate from the wide sea that borders it; it comes from the mainland, from the plazas and the coffee poured out of ventanitas and the Santeros surreptitiously burying chicken heads at crossroads.
46 Years Ago: Snow In Miami
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday got off to a slightly chilly start, but nowhere near as chilly as 45 years ago when, for the first time in recorded history, snow fell in South Florida.It was January 19th, 1977.The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach.Shivering South Floridians, young and old, looked up into the sky in total amazement as flakes landed on their faces.Daytime temperatures for the region dipped into the low 30s. But by 9:30 a.m., South Florida's big snow show was over.Considered only a "trace" amount, Miami's snow...
foodgressing.com
Level 6 Rooftop Coconut Grove, Miami Now Open
After a successful soft opening launch, INK Entertainment’s newest restaurant and lounge rooftop concept, Level 6, is now officially open in the heart of Coconut Grove, Florida. With unmatched views of Miami and the beautiful Biscayne Bay, Level 6 is an inviting rooftop escape that offers impeccable scenery, elevated...
Downtown Miami Awaits Julia and Henry’s
It remains unknown when the major food hall will open in the historic Walgreens building on Flagler
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United States
Nationwide inflation in the United States eased at the end of last year, but the South Florida city of Miami, home to millions of Cuban émigrés, remains the worst and is at the top of the list of large cities with the highest inflation.
southdadenewsleader.com
February 7: Free UF/IFAS Extension webinar to provide updates on silent killer of St. Augustine grass
Florida’s most popular lawn is St. Augustinegrass – a favorite for producing a lush green to dense blue-green turf well-adapted to most soils and regions throughout the state. But in South Florida, a silent killer known as Lethal Viral Necrosis (LVN) is taking over St. Augustinegrass in Palm...
North Miami Beach Commissioners turn against each other, city at standstill
MIAMI - Another explosive commission meeting in North Miami Beach as commissioners turn against the city attorney and against each other as the city remains at a standstill.The main takeaway is the mayor and three commissioners want the city attorney to go to court to force no-show commissioners back to the dais.Tension mounts as the ones absent support a legal opinion Mayor Anthony DeFillipo is out. Mayor DeFillipo is under fire after legal findings bring into question his primary residency and voting record. CBS4's Joe Gorchow asks, "One question before you head out. Can you at least look at this...
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes Dead at 25 After Miami Boat Crash
Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes died after being injured in a boating accident in Florida, his team announced early Thursday. He was 25. The English defender was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after two boats crashed in Miami, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. Walkes had been found unconscious and was given CPR by emergency services, the Miami Herald reports. The North Carolina team had traveled to Florida for a preseason training camp before the fatal accident. “Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time.”We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8oUcHvWW6g— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023 Read it at Charlotte Observer
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
The Hollywood Reporter’s Inaugural Power Broker Awards Recognize Miami and Palm Beach’s Top Real Estate Agents
On Jan. 17, the top power players in Miami and Palm Beach’s hot residential real estate market — where two estates topped the $100 million mark last year — arrived at the Baz Luhrmann-designed Faena Theater in Miami Beach. They were gathered for the inaugural South Florida iteration of The Hollywood Reporter’s signature real estate event, the Power Broker Awards, which honors top-selling star agents across three cultural capitals. The awards event, which The New Yorker has called “The Oscars but for Hollywood Real Estate,” debuted in Los Angeles in 2021 and New York in 2022. The third city to reach...
Comments / 0