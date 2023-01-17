Epigenetics refers to features of the genome that can affect gene expression, but don't alter the nucleotide sequence of DNA; they might include structural changes that influence the accessibility of certain parts of the genome, or chemical tags that attach to the DNA molecule, for example. Research has now shown that changes in epigenetics promote aging. Disruptions in chromatin, which organizes and regulates DNA, seem to cause aging in mice, and when chromatin integrity is restored by manipulating trio of genes, the signs of aging are reversed. The findings, which suggest that chromatin disruptions, and not DNA damage cause aging, have been reported in Cell.

20 HOURS AGO