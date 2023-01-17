5 Minutes with Laserfiche's Grace Nam on Moving AI from Buzzword to Practical Operating Tool

Aircraft manufacturers designing More Electric Aircraft (MEA) are looking to convert the flight control systems from hydraulic to electric to reduce weight and design complexities. To meet the needs for an integrated and configurable power solution for aviation applications, Microchip Technology today announces a new comprehensive hybrid power drive module, the first variant introduced in the new product line of power devices that will be available in 12 different variants with either silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs or insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs).

