5 Minutes with Laserfiche's Grace Nam on Moving AI from Buzzword to Practical Operating Tool

Read full article on original website
Related
Industrial Distribution
All-in-One Hybrid Power Drive Module
Aircraft manufacturers designing More Electric Aircraft (MEA) are looking to convert the flight control systems from hydraulic to electric to reduce weight and design complexities. To meet the needs for an integrated and configurable power solution for aviation applications, Microchip Technology today announces a new comprehensive hybrid power drive module, the first variant introduced in the new product line of power devices that will be available in 12 different variants with either silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs or insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs).
Industrial Distribution
Siemens and Deloitte Demonstrate Industry 4.0 Innovation at The Smart Factory
Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced the opening of eXplore Live at The Smart Factory @ Wichita, an experience center convened by Deloitte that marries an ecosystem of organizations with business strategy and technology to demonstrate Industry 4.0. Located on Wichita State University's Innovation Campus, The Smart Factory includes a...
Industrial Distribution
Carbide Micro Drills for Precise Hole Making
Walter (Greer, SC) expanded its solid carbide micro drill line with the addition of the DB131 Supreme micro pilot drill sizes and extended the DB133 Supreme micro drill offering to deep drills up to 30 x Dc. This new drill design is effective for applications in the medical, watchmaking, general...
Industrial Distribution
Nikola Launches First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Mobile Fueler
Nikola yesterday announced that it has developed a heavy-duty, 700 bar (10,000 psi) hydrogen mobile fueler capable of direct fueling hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). Nikola's mobile fueler program includes its own mobile fuelers as well as a number of third party mobile fuelers, which will provide customers with...
Industrial Distribution
Spindle Motors for Heavy-Duty Machine Tool and Motion Control Applications
Siemens Industry, Inc. (Chicago, IL) introduced the 1PH8 family of high-performance induction motor drives and servomotors. Available in a wide power range, from 2.8 kW up to 1340 kW, these new motors provide dynamic response, smooth operation and low vibration levels. A single stator and rotor design enables the modular...
Industrial Distribution
Capacitive Touch Anti-Vandal Pushbuttons
Omni Pro Electronics has announced its release of the new TH Series of Switches from CIT Relay & Switch. The TH Capacitive Touch Anti-Vandal switch is offered in 16mm, 19mm, 22mm or 25mm and is available with 30-Second Hold, Momentary Switch or a Latching Switch mounting options. A touch-controlled capacitive...
Comments / 0