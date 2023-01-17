Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income
Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You’ll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won’t earn the typical person more than some extra spending money at best — selling stock photos, building an app, writing an e-book, creating an online course, etc.
NASDAQ
VDE, MPC, OXY, PSX: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) where we have detected an approximate $275.3 million dollar outflow -- that's a 3.1% decrease week over week (from 71,218,886 to 68,993,898). Among the largest underlying components of VDE, in trading today Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) is up about 1.2%, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) is up about 1.1%, and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) is up by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VDE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VDE, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
NASDAQ
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
NASDAQ
ETFs to Click on Netflix's Blowout Q4 Subscriber Growth
Netflix NFLX cheered investors after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Thursday. The world's largest video streaming company easily surpassed the subscriber growth numbers but missed earnings estimates. Driven by solid subscriber growth, shares of Netflix climbed 7.1% in after-hours trading. Investors could easily tap the...
NASDAQ
Agilent Technologies (A) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Agilent Technologies (A) closed at $155.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +2% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the scientific...
NASDAQ
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed the most recent trading day at $94.36, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the an aerospace...
NASDAQ
W.P. Carey (WPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the most recent trading day at $83.97, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the real estate...
NASDAQ
3M (MMM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
3M (MMM) closed the most recent trading day at $120.65, moving +1.87% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Post-it...
NASDAQ
Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Emerson Electric (EMR) closed the most recent trading day at $87.35, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of...
NASDAQ
KMI Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock
Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 5.9% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed the most recent trading day at $19.20, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the business development...
NASDAQ
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed at $14.72, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Mondelez (MDLZ) closed at $64.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the maker...
NASDAQ
American Tower (AMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Tower (AMT) closed at $221.41, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Cummins (CMI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cummins (CMI) closed at $235.55, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the engine...
